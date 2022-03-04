Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Elders Stewart Moore and Matthew Landon while serving as Latter-day Saint missionaries in Odessa, Ukraine, on Oct. 21, 2021.
Latter-day Saints
Not many missionaries can say they were evacuated. This one can say it happened twice
Here’s what one Latter-day Saint missionary’s nearly two years of service look like after being interrupted by a pandemic, then threats of attack on Ukraine.
By Tad Walch
Feb 10, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The First Presidency make their exit following the Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center.
Church of Jesus Christ
First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional 2021: Read talk summaries and see photos
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints convened its annual Christmas devotional on Sunday. Here’s what was said.
By Church News
Dec 6, 2021 8:25 a.m. MST
cn_1017.png
Faith
In an article published in the Arizona Republic, President Oaks invites all to visit the renovated Mesa Arizona Temple
The Mesa Arizona Temple has been an anchor in its community for decades. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants people to see it while its an open house.
By Church News
Oct 17, 2021 9:33 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769635.jpg
Sports
BYU men’s basketball: How an early relationship forged with Mark Pope ultimately led Fremont’s Dallin Hall to commit to Cougars
BYU commit Dallin Hall proved himself most during tournament time, when much was on the line for him and his team
By Brandon Gurney
March 15, 2020 5:40 p.m. MDT
merlin_1769351.jpg
Sports
BYU men’s basketball: Fremont’s Dallin Hall to sign with the Cougars
Fremont’s Dallin Hall stood out big throughout the 6A boys basketball championships and announced on Friday his intent to sign with BYU
By Brandon Gurney
March 13, 2020 3:10 p.m. MDT
Spider-Man's new upgraded suit appears in a TV spot for "Spider-Man: Far From Home."
Entertainment
A new ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ TV spot shows off Tom Holland’s comics-inspired wardrobe
A new TV spot shows off two of Peter Parker’s new suits, both of which have roots in Spider-Man’s comic book adventures.
By Sam Bigelow
June 17, 2019 7 p.m. MDT
Epic Games released its patch notes for the 8.20 patch, which will add a new limited time mode called “The Floor is Lava."
Entertainment
‘Fortnite’ patch notes: How to play the Floor is Lava mode
Epic Games released its patch notes for the 8.20 patch, which will add a new limited time mode called “The Floor is Lava.”
By Herb Scribner
March 27, 2019 10:18 a.m. MDT
Opinion
Natalie Gochnour: Lessons learned from Utah’s mighty five college presidents
I spent last week in Washington, D.C., and witnessed the dumpster fire that is the Supreme Court confirmation process.
By Natalie Gochnour
Oct 7, 2018 8 a.m. MDT
Church News
How DNA is ‘changing everything’ about genealogy
This year’s excitement for DNA at RootsTech 2018 proves that when it comes to genealogy and family history research, DNA is “changing everything.”
By Aubrey Eyre
May 23, 2018 4:53 p.m. MDT
Church members celebrating 70 years of marriage or more.
Church News
Milestones
Notices of members celebrating 70 years of marriage or more.
By Deseret News
May 1, 2018 10:22 a.m. MDT
Notices of deaths of members who have served in a general Church capacity.
Church News
Death notices for the week of May 6, 2018
Notices of deaths of members who have served in a general Church capacity.
By Deseret News
May 1, 2018 10:21 a.m. MDT
Notices of members celebrating 100 years or more.
Church News
Centenarian
Notices of members celebrating 100 years or more.
By Deseret News
May 1, 2018 10:21 a.m. MDT
Church News
President Nelson, Elder Holland testify of Savior in Holy Land, leave early due to conflict
These times of rising conflicts, make the message of Jesus Christ, more important than ever, said President Russell M. Nelson in Jerusalem. “The message of the Lord Jesus Christ is a message of hope, it is a message of love, it is a message of joy.”
By Sarah Jane Weaver
April 24, 2018 6:06 p.m. MDT
Church News
How one mother’s example helped her son to graduate from college
Commencement exercises held on April 21 for BYU-Hawaii grads honored 221 students — from 29 countries and 21 states — earning degrees.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
April 24, 2018 6:06 p.m. MDT
Church News
The prophet’s global tour summed up: ‘The temple’
President Russell M. Nelson concludes his world tour with a devotional held in Laie, Hawaii, on April 22.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
April 24, 2018 6:06 p.m. MDT
Church News
Reopening a beloved temple: A key moment in Hurricane Harvey recovery
“Spirit of Texas” continues to be invoked as Latter-day Saints serve others; celebrate rededication of Houston temple.
By Jason Swensen
April 24, 2018 2:39 p.m. MDT
Church News
Thinking of serving as a senior missionary? New website helps you explore options
If you are considering serving a senior mission but have concerns that keep you from taking that first step, a new website can help you explore various options that fit your particular situation.
By Deseret News
April 20, 2018 2:28 p.m. MDT
Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Susann A. Bangerter, in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 2, 2018.
Faith
Elder Steven R. Bangerter: A love for people of all faiths
Practicing religious law has enabled Elder Steven R. Bangerter, newly called as a General Authority Seventy, to see and understand how people of all faiths desire to draw nearer to God.
By Valerie Walton
April 20, 2018 11:03 a.m. MDT
Church News
‘All worth it': How one announcement changed the lives of members in Russia, India and Nicaragua
As the first temple for each country — Russia, India and Nicaragua — the announcements made on Sunday, April 1, by President Nelson mark a truly historic moment in Church history and the hastening of the Lord’s work around the globe.
By Deseret News
April 18, 2018 1:07 p.m. MDT
Faith
Be grateful, have integrity, be humble and be kind, Elder Stanfill tells BYU-Idaho graduates at commencement
Speaking on several Christlike attributes they would need following graduation, Elder Vern P. Stanfill, General Authority Seventy, spoke to new alumni of Brigham Young University-Idaho in his commencement address on April 13.
By Valerie Walton
April 17, 2018 11:15 a.m. MDT
Church News
Elder Gerrit W. Gong reflects on what it’s like to be called as an apostle
As a newly sustained member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Gerrit W. Gong and his wife, Sister Susan Lindsay Gong, will share light with God’s children throughout the world.
By Sarah Jane Weaver
April 17, 2018 11:07 a.m. MDT
Church News
Apostle gives LDSBC graduates advice on how to prepare for the future
“Gaining an education, skill, or trade is a wonderful way to prepare for your future,” Elder Renlund said. But he added that even more important is the need to remain loyal to Jesus Christ and to be receptive to the Holy Ghost.
By Deseret News
April 14, 2018 5:03 p.m. MDT
Church members sustain general authorities during the Saturday afternoon session of the LDS Church's 188th Annual General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 31, 2018.
Church News
Meet the new Area Seventies sustained during April 2018 general conference
Church members sustained 55 new Area Seventies during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference on March 31.
By Deseret News
April 13, 2018 3:40 p.m. MDT
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Church News
New apostle, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Relief Society general presidency to speak at BYU Women’s Conference
New apostle, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, and the Relief Society general presidency will be among the featured speakers at BYU Women’s Conference on May 3-4.
By Marianne Holman Prescott
April 9, 2018 1:50 p.m. MDT
Church News
Photo gallery: Saturday morning session
Summary of the Saturday morning session of the 188th Annual General Conference
By R. Scott Lloyd
April 5, 2018 2:41 p.m. MDT
35c3ad9484
Church News
Church announces ministering, retires home and visiting teaching
Opening “a new chapter in the history of the Church,” President Russell M. Nelson announced “the retirement” of home and visiting teaching on Sunday afternoon, April 1. A new “ministering” concept will combine the former programs under a new name.
By Sarah Jane Weaver
April 3, 2018 4:07 a.m. MDT
Church News
LDS Church announces seven new temples around the world
The LDS Church announced seven new temples during the final afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
By Aubrey Eyre
April 2, 2018 8:57 a.m. MDT
58e1199851
Faith
Sister Reyna I. Aburto: ‘With one accord’
Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke during the Sunday morning session of general conference on the importance of unity. “In order to reach our sublime destiny, we need each other.”
By Valerie Walton
April 1, 2018 4:35 p.m. MDT
Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé
Faith
Bishop Gérald Caussé: ‘It is all about people’
Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference on how the Church “is all about people. It is all about you, the Lord’s disciples.”
By Valerie Walton
April 1, 2018 3:30 p.m. MDT
President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency President Dallin H. Oaks, First Counselor in the First Presidency and President Russell M. Nelson exit after the General Priesthood session of the 188th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Church News
First Presidency explains ministering concept in letter to worldwide membership
Immediately following the closing session of the 188th Annual General Conference of the Church, the First Presidency released a letter explaining the Melchizedek Priesthood quorum changes and the new ministering concept to members.
By Valerie Walton
April 1, 2018 11:52 a.m. MDT
Elder Claudio D. Zivic, General Authority Seventy
Church News
Elder Claudio D. Zivic: ‘He that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved’
“Jesus Christ assured us that ‘he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved,’” said Elder Claudio D. Zivic, General Authority Seventy, during the Sunday morning session of general conference on April 1.
By Aubrey Eyre
April 1, 2018 10:56 a.m. MDT
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Church News
Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Family history and temple work: sealing and healing’
During the Saturday afternoon session of general conference, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on how temple and family history work bless the lives of the living.
By Valerie Walton
March 31, 2018 3:50 p.m. MDT
Brother Devin G. Durrant, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency
Church News
Brother Devin G. Durrant: ‘Teaching in the home — a joyful and sacred responsibility’
Speaking during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference, Brother Devin G. Durrant, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, directed his remarks to all who are or who desire to be parents.
By Aubrey Eyre
March 31, 2018 3:33 p.m. MDT
Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson, Young Women general president
Church News
Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson: ‘Young women in the work’
“Our young women are amazing. They have talents, unlimited enthusiasm and energy, and they are compassionate and caring,” Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson, recently released Young Women general president, said during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference.
By Valerie Walton
March 31, 2018 3:18 p.m. MDT
Elder Brian K. Taylor, General Authority Seventy
Church News
Elder Brian K. Taylor: ‘Am I a child of God?’
Elder Brian K. Taylo, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday morning session of the 188th annual General Conference.
By Aubrey Eyre
March 31, 2018 10:52 a.m. MDT
Church News
Honored among leading women of the world, Days for Girls founder stays true to the mission of the Lord
Despite her rising fame and worldly recognition, Celeste Mergens, founder of Days for Girls isn’t afraid to share with people the source from which she derives her strength and direction.
By Aubrey Eyre
March 29, 2018 1:53 p.m. MDT
Church News
‘Let us become devoted disciples,’ Elder Nattress tells BYU-Idaho students
Elder K. Brett Nattress, General Authority Seventy, taught about God’s ‘game plan’ in a BYU-Idaho devotional on March 20.
By Valerie Walton
March 21, 2018 6:08 p.m. MDT
Faith
Six hours on St. Thomas: A microcosm of hurricane recovery in the Caribbean
In a stretch of six hours, St. Thomas Branch President Steve Richards and his wife, Kim, host three pairs of visitors — a missionary couple, officials with LDS Charities and Church welfare and a pair of journalists — dealing with hurricane rec
By Scott Taylor
March 15, 2018 3:56 p.m. MDT
Church News
New mission presidents called to serve in Salt Lake City, Zimbabwe, Japan and Colombia
The following new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.
By Deseret News
March 15, 2018 9:09 a.m. MDT
