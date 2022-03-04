Church News

Here’s what one Latter-day Saint missionary’s nearly two years of service look like after being interrupted by a pandemic, then threats of attack on Ukraine.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints convened its annual Christmas devotional on Sunday.
In an article published in the Arizona Republic, President Oaks invites all to visit the renovated Mesa Arizona Temple
The Mesa Arizona Temple has been an anchor in its community for decades. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants people to see it while its an open house.
BYU men's basketball: How an early relationship forged with Mark Pope ultimately led Fremont's Dallin Hall to commit to Cougars
BYU commit Dallin Hall proved himself most during tournament time, when much was on the line for him and his team
Fremont’s Dallin Hall stood out big throughout the 6A boys basketball championships and announced on Friday his intent to sign with BYU
I spent last week in Washington, D.C., and witnessed the dumpster fire that is the Supreme Court confirmation process.
This year’s excitement for DNA at RootsTech 2018 proves that when it comes to genealogy and family history research, DNA is “changing everything.”
Notices of deaths of members who have served in a general Church capacity.
These times of rising conflicts, make the message of Jesus Christ, more important than ever, said President Russell M. Nelson in Jerusalem. “The message of the Lord Jesus Christ is a message of hope, it is a message of love, it is a message of joy.”
Commencement exercises held on April 21 for BYU-Hawaii grads honored 221 students — from 29 countries and 21 states — earning degrees.
President Russell M. Nelson concludes his world tour with a devotional held in Laie, Hawaii, on April 22.
“Spirit of Texas” continues to be invoked as Latter-day Saints serve others; celebrate rededication of Houston temple.
If you are considering serving a senior mission but have concerns that keep you from taking that first step, a new website can help you explore various options that fit your particular situation.
Practicing religious law has enabled Elder Steven R. Bangerter, newly called as a General Authority Seventy, to see and understand how people of all faiths desire to draw nearer to God.
As the first temple for each country — Russia, India and Nicaragua — the announcements made on Sunday, April 1, by President Nelson mark a truly historic moment in Church history and the hastening of the Lord’s work around the globe.
Be grateful, have integrity, be humble and be kind, Elder Stanfill tells BYU-Idaho graduates at commencement
Speaking on several Christlike attributes they would need following graduation, Elder Vern P. Stanfill, General Authority Seventy, spoke to new alumni of Brigham Young University-Idaho in his commencement address on April 13.
As a newly sustained member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Gerrit W. Gong and his wife, Sister Susan Lindsay Gong, will share light with God’s children throughout the world.
“Gaining an education, skill, or trade is a wonderful way to prepare for your future,” Elder Renlund said. But he added that even more important is the need to remain loyal to Jesus Christ and to be receptive to the Holy Ghost.
Church members sustained 55 new Area Seventies during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference on March 31.
New apostle, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Relief Society general presidency to speak at BYU Women’s Conference
New apostle, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, and the Relief Society general presidency will be among the featured speakers at BYU Women’s Conference on May 3-4.
Summary of the Saturday morning session of the 188th Annual General Conference
Opening “a new chapter in the history of the Church,” President Russell M. Nelson announced “the retirement” of home and visiting teaching on Sunday afternoon, April 1. A new “ministering” concept will combine the former programs under a new name.
The LDS Church announced seven new temples during the final afternoon session of the 188th Annual General Conference on Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke during the Sunday morning session of general conference on the importance of unity. “In order to reach our sublime destiny, we need each other.”
Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference on how the Church “is all about people. It is all about you, the Lord’s disciples.”
Immediately following the closing session of the 188th Annual General Conference of the Church, the First Presidency released a letter explaining the Melchizedek Priesthood quorum changes and the new ministering concept to members.
“Jesus Christ assured us that ‘he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved,’” said Elder Claudio D. Zivic, General Authority Seventy, during the Sunday morning session of general conference on April 1.
During the Saturday afternoon session of general conference, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on how temple and family history work bless the lives of the living.
Speaking during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference, Brother Devin G. Durrant, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, directed his remarks to all who are or who desire to be parents.
“Our young women are amazing. They have talents, unlimited enthusiasm and energy, and they are compassionate and caring,” Sister Bonnie L. Oscarson, recently released Young Women general president, said during the Saturday afternoon session of general conference.
Elder Brian K. Taylo, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday morning session of the 188th annual General Conference.
Honored among leading women of the world, Days for Girls founder stays true to the mission of the Lord
Despite her rising fame and worldly recognition, Celeste Mergens, founder of Days for Girls isn’t afraid to share with people the source from which she derives her strength and direction.
Elder K. Brett Nattress, General Authority Seventy, taught about God’s ‘game plan’ in a BYU-Idaho devotional on March 20.
In a stretch of six hours, St. Thomas Branch President Steve Richards and his wife, Kim, host three pairs of visitors — a missionary couple, officials with LDS Charities and Church welfare and a pair of journalists — dealing with hurricane rec
The following new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.