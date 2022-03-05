Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

College Basketball

Utah Utes women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts, wearing white, high-fives team members and staff
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball upsets Oregon, advances to Pac-12 championship game
Gianna Kneepkens scores a game-high 24 points on her 19th birthday to lead the Utes to a 80-73 win in Las Vegas
By Jay Drew
March 5, 2022 1:12 a.m. MST
merlin_2911148.jpg
BYU Basketball
Bracket projections for BYU going into WCC Tournament play
BYU sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as it prepares to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
By Brandon Judd
March 4, 2022 1:44 p.m. MST
merlin_2904392.jpg
Utah Basketball
Senior Night carries intrigue for Runnin’ Utes
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:20 p.m. MST
Utah players jump and celebrate a victory
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball rolls past Wazzu 70-59, advances to Pac-12 semifinals for first time ever
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
By Jay Drew
March 4, 2022 12:04 a.m. MST
Utah’s Kennady McQueen, right, passes the ball past Stanford’s Ashten Prechtel Feb. 11, 2022, in Stanford, Calif.
Utah Utes
Henefer’s Kennady ‘Lightning’ McQueen has hit the big time
Former Deseret News Ms. Basketball Kennady McQueen has emerged as a starter this season, and has helped the Utes to a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 and a probable NCAA Tournament berth.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 4:37 p.m. MST
Utah senior guard Marco Anthony has been a bright spot in a dim men’s basketball season for the Utah Runnin’ Utes.
Utah Basketball
‘No regrets’: Utah guard Marco Anthony thriving with new team
Utah basketball: Senior guard Marco Anthony has a decision to make: Return for another year of eligibility or turn pro?
By Jay Drew
Feb 27, 2022 6:14 p.m. MST
merlin_2911358.jpg
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes suffer another heartbreaking loss in a season full of them
Marreon Jackson’s driving layup with six seconds remaining lifts ASU to a 63-61 win over Utah at the Huntsman Center Saturday night
By Jay Drew
Feb 26, 2022 11:47 p.m. MST
merlin_2911168.jpg
Utah Basketball
3 keys to Arizona State’s 63-61 win over Utah
The Arizona State Sun Devils beat the Utah Runnin’ Utes in Salt Lake City.
By Jay Drew
Feb 26, 2022 10:11 p.m. MST
BYU forward Fousseyni Traore (45) goes up fo a layup during an NCAA basketball game against Loyola Marymount.
BYU Basketball
How this week’s college basketball results impact NCAA bubble teams
NCAA Tournament bubble teams like Michigan, Oregon and SMU have opportunities to bolster their NCAA resumes, while teams like BYU are trying not to pick up costly losses.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 25, 2022 2 p.m. MST
Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis, wearing white, dunks over Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes no match for mighty Arizona Wildcats
Led by Kerr Kriisa’s triple-double, the first for Arizona since Andre Iguodala in 2004, Wildcats pummel Utes to clinch at least a piece of the Pac-12 championship
By Jay Drew
Feb 25, 2022 12:54 a.m. MST
merlin_2910408.jpg
Utah Basketball
Utah women’s basketball continues to roll
With their best team since they joined the Pac-12 11 years ago, the Utes play their regular-season finale Saturday at the Huntsman Center against No. 25 Oregon.
By Jay Drew
Feb 24, 2022 9:28 p.m. MST
Michigan coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media regarding a fight that broke out after a game against Wisconsin.
College Basketball
Is there an unwritten rule about punching the other coach?
An ugly brawl at the conclusion of Michigan-Wisconsin basketball game resulted in fines for both head coaches, and a five-game suspension for Michigan coach Juwan Howard.
By Doug Robinson
Feb 24, 2022 10:09 a.m. MST
Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore, wearing white, has the ball stripped by Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman.
College Basketball
Key games this week for teams on NCAA bubble watch
Teams like Oregon, Michigan and SMU have opportunities to add marquee wins to their NCAA Tournament resume this week, while others like BYU hope to hold serve in must-win games.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 23, 2022 3:32 p.m. MST
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd points from the sideline during game against Oregon, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.
Utah Basketball
Can Runnin’ Utes hang with No. 2 Arizona on Thursday?
Best team to visit Salt Lake City in quite some time brings new coach Tommy Lloyd of Gonzaga fame, a lofty national ranking, and an eight-game winning streak to Salt Lake City.
By Jay Drew
Feb 23, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) celebrates during game against Kansas, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Utah Basketball
Former Runnin’ Utes finding success, and wins, at new schools
Texas’ Timmy Allen, Arizona’s Pelle Larsson and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer among transfers who are playing for better teams, likely bound for NCAA Tournament.
By Jay Drew
Feb 22, 2022 3:28 p.m. MST
Utah center Branden Carlson (35) shoots over California forward Lars Thiemann (21)
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes finding a way to win close games
Utah basketball: Why first-year coach Craig Smith compared the second half of Saturday’s 60-58 win over Cal to a root canal
By Jay Drew
Feb 19, 2022 8:56 p.m. MST
merlin_2904752.jpg
Utah Basketball
3 keys to Utah’s 60-58 win over Cal for its 1st Pac-12 road sweep since 2019
The Utah Runnin’ Utes beat the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday in Berkeley for their first Pac-12 road sweep since 2019, even as Branden Carlson left with injury.
By Jay Drew
Feb 19, 2022 6:27 p.m. MST
Utah players celebrate after defeating Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes might be hitting their stride
Why Utah’s basketball team could be a tough out when the Pac-12 tournament begins next month in Las Vegas.
By Jay Drew
Feb 18, 2022 3:35 p.m. MST
The Cougars next play at Saint Mary’s, a game that could be critical to BYU’s NCAA Tournament chances.
BYU Basketball
What bracketologists think of BYU basketball ahead of pivotal game at Saint Mary’s
Bracketologists weigh in on where BYU stands in the race to make the NCAA Tournament field heading into a key road game at Saint Mary’s.
By Brandon Judd
Feb 18, 2022 3:15 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) cheers on teammates against the Washington State Cougars in Salt Lake City.
Utah Utes
Could this Utah women’s basketball team make some postseason noise?
The Utes (15-8) were picked to finish second to last in the Pac-12, but are in fifth place with four games remaining before the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas. They also have a NET ranking of 23.
By Jay Drew
Feb 16, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
AP22044120589144.jpg
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes men’s basketball clearly in rebuilding mode
Coach Craig Smith started two freshmen and a sophomore and rode them to the bitter end in 81-76 loss at Colorado on Saturday night
By Jay Drew
Feb 13, 2022 3:25 p.m. MST
AP22044121708164.jpg
Utah Basketball
Another Pac-12 game, another heartbreaker for Runnin’ Utes
Utah has now lost 12 of its last 13 games, and a majority have been by six points or fewer.
By Jay Drew
Feb 12, 2022 10:47 p.m. MST
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson looks to score against Oregon State at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Feb. 3, 2022.
Utah Basketball
Why struggling Runnin’ Utes say they are going to be OK
Having lost 11 of its last 12 games, Utah remains positive heading into Saturday’s Pac-12 contest at Colorado.
By Jay Drew
Feb 11, 2022 11:28 a.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens dribbles up court against the Washington State Cougars in Salt Lake City, Feb. 6, 2022.
Utah Utes
For Utah freshman Gianna Kneepkens ‘sky is truly the limit’
The fourth-leading scorer in Minnesota prep basketball history has already won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors four times.
By Jay Drew
Feb 8, 2022 2:27 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen shoot a shot over an Oregon player.
Utah Basketball
Oregon holds off Utah’s second-half comeback
Utah trimmed a 14-point deficit to one point two times in the final minute, but Ducks hang on to take an 80-77 win at the Huntsman Center
By Jay Drew
Feb 5, 2022 11:04 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster gives a thumbs-up during game against Oregon State at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.
Utah Basketball
Why the Runnin’ Utes are bullish on second half of the season
Having snapped its 10-game losing streak with a resounding 74-59 win over Oregon State, improving Utah eyes one of the Pac-12’s best teams Saturday when Oregon visits.
By Jay Drew
Feb 4, 2022 4:07 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Lazar Stefanovic celebrates the Utes’ win over Oregon State Beavers.
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes bury historic losing streak with a momentum-turning drubbing of woeful Oregon State
Smiles returned to the Huntsman Center Thursday night as Utah made 15 3-pointers and routed the Beavers to end their 10-game losing streak.
By Jay Drew
Feb 3, 2022 10:37 p.m. MST
merlin_2904776.jpg
Utah Basketball
Can Runnin’ Utes avoid school record for consecutive home losses Thursday?
First-year coach Craig Smith says Utah has been galvanized by their 10-straight losses and myriad of setbacks off the court.
By Jay Drew
Feb 2, 2022 6:45 p.m. MST
BYU head coach Mark Pope watches the second half against Gonzaga.
BYU Basketball
Is BYU still seen as an NCAA tournament team after its disastrous week?
How did one-possession losses last week against Santa Clara and Pacific hurt BYU basketball’s NCAA tournament resume?
By Brandon Judd
Feb 1, 2022 3:52 p.m. MST
Utah Utes forward Dusan Mahorcic (21) shoots during a men’s basketball game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City
Utah Basketball
Utah basketball suspends Dusan Mahorcic ahead of Washington game
First-year Utah coach Craig Smith says Serbian big man violated team rules
By Jay Drew
Jan 29, 2022 2:26 p.m. MST
Utah head coach Craig Smith, left, speaks with guard Marco Anthony during game against Washington State, Jan. 26, 2022.
Utah Basketball
Difficult Pac-12 schedule roughing up Runnin’ Utes
Utah fell to 1-10 in Pac-12 play, 8-13 overall, and has now tied the longest losing streak in program history, nine games. Can they regroup in time for Saturday’s game against Washington?
By Jay Drew
Jan 27, 2022 3:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2902764.jpg
Utah Basketball
Why so many empty red seats at Runnin’ Utes games? Fans and experts weigh in
Attendance is down at college basketball venues across the country, and the University of Utah’s 15,000-seat Huntsman Center is no exception.
By Jay Drew
Jan 27, 2022 9:55 a.m. MST
Utah has lost nine straight games, tying record for the most consecutive losses in program history, dating back to 1935-36.
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes’ losing streak reaches historic length
Turnovers and poor defensive rebounding doomed the Utes against Washington Star, even as star center Branden Carlson returned.
By Jay Drew
Jan 26, 2022 11:40 p.m. MST
AP22027139476671.jpg
Utah Basketball
3 keys to Utah’s 71-54 loss to Washington State
The Runnin’ Utes have now lost nine straight games, tying the program record.
By Jay Drew
Jan 26, 2022 10:10 p.m. MST
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) goes up for a shot against Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter.
Utah Basketball
Will Runnin’ Utes star Branden Carlson play against WSU?
Utah’s 7-foot center hasn’t played since suffering an appendicitis attack the night before the Utes played Wazzu in Salt Lake City on Jan. 8.
By Jay Drew
Jan 25, 2022 3:53 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen sinks a 3-pointer over USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley.
Utah Basketball
Utah basketball: Young stars keep struggling Runnin’ Utes from losing hope
Young guards have led the Utes in scoring the past two games as Utah’s losing streak has hit eight games for the first time since 2011-12 season.
By Jay Drew
Jan 23, 2022 6 p.m. MST
Former Utah Jazz player John Stockton speaks at a news conference before a 20-year reunion ceremony for Utah Jazz team that reached the 1997 NBA Finals, before the start of their NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in Salt Lake City.
Utah Jazz
Gonzaga reportedly suspends John Stockton’s basketball tickets for his failure to comply with campus mask mandate
Theo Lawson of The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington, reported that John Stockton’s Gonzaga basketball tickets have been suspended.
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 23, 2022 12:02 p.m. MST
USC guard Drew Peterson scored a game-high 23 points Saturday as the No. 16 Trojans dropped Utah 79-67 at the Huntsman Center.
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes give No. 16 USC a better game than last time, but fall 79-67 in suffering eighth-straight loss
The USC Trojans, ranked No. 16, got 23 points on 5 of 5 3-point shooting from unsung guard Drew Peterson and rolled past the Utes 79-67 at the Huntsman Center
By Jay Drew
Jan 22, 2022 9:33 p.m. MST
merlin_2904752.jpg
Sports
3 keys to No. 16 USC’s 79-67 win over the Runnin’ Utes on Saturday at the Huntsman Center
By Jay Drew
Jan 22, 2022 6:40 p.m. MST
Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith celebrates after a Ute defensive stand against UCLA in Salt Lake City.
Sports
Why the Runnin’ Utes see light at the end of the tunnel
Coach Craig Smith’s team has dropped seven straight games, but is “getting better” and healthier after falling 63-58 to UCLA on Thursday.
By Jay Drew
Jan 21, 2022 5 p.m. MST
Utah forward Dusan Mahorcic (21) battles for the ball with a pair of Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in Salt Lake City.
Utah Basketball
‘Quite a journey’: Dusan Mahorcic’s basketball odyssey has been full of obstacles
Playing for his fourth college program, 6-foot-10 forward, who chose Utah over BYU, Clemson and Texas, has returned from a dislocated kneecap sooner than expected.
By Jay Drew
Jan 19, 2022 11:20 a.m. MST
Utah guard David Jenkins Jr., wearing red, drives against Arizona State guard Marreon Jackson
Utah Basketball
How the Runnin’ Utes lost their sixth straight Pac-12 game in heartbreaking fashion
Arizona State’s Jalen Graham hits a floater in the lane with four seconds remaining to lift Sun Devils to a 64-62 win over the struggling Utes.
By Jay Drew
Jan 17, 2022 6:32 p.m. MST
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson, left, and Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic, right, race for the ball near midcourt.
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes’ basketball season beginning to look a lot like 2012-13
Utah’s men’s basketball team has lost five straight games for the first time since the 2012-13 season after Saturday’s 82-64 loss at Arizona.
By Jay Drew
Jan 16, 2022 5:30 p.m. MST
Arizona guard Dalen Terry (4) finishes off his steal with a dunk against Utah
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes hang tough against No. 6 Arizona until second half of second half
Utah loses its fifth-straight game, but not before throwing a mild scare into the nationally ranked Wildcats in front of a large crowd at the McKale Center.
By Jay Drew
Jan 15, 2022 10:17 p.m. MST
Utah Utes guard Marco Anthony, wearing white, goes for a shot
Utah Basketball
Who will emerge as Runnin’ Utes’ emotional leader against trio of top-10 teams?
Former Virginia and Utah State star Marco Anthony is emerging as most likely candidate.
By Jay Drew
Jan 14, 2022 2:48 p.m. MST
Utah coach Craig Smith, left, speaks next to Riley Battin, middle, and Branden Carlson during Pac-12 media day. Carlson had an appendicitis attack last weekend and will be sidelined for 2-3 weeks, Smith said on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Utah Basketball
Branden Carlson’s appendicitis attack comes at worst time possible for Runnin’ Utes
Bingham High product needed an appendectomy Saturday and will be out 2-3 weeks, coach Craig Smith said Tuesday as the Runnin’ Utes prepared for No. 6 Arizona.
By Jay Drew
Jan 12, 2022 4:50 p.m. MST
merlin_2901055.jpg
Utah Basketball
Runnin’ Utes’ game at Arizona State Thursday postponed due to COVID-19 issues in ASU program
Utah’s basketball team will now take its four-game losing streak into Saturday’s game against No. 6 Arizona in Tucson
By Jay Drew
Jan 10, 2022 8:45 p.m. MST
Load More