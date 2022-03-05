College Basketball
Gianna Kneepkens scores a game-high 24 points on her 19th birthday to lead the Utes to a 80-73 win in Las Vegas
BYU sits squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble as it prepares to play in the West Coast Conference Tournament.
Due to the NCAA granting student-athletes an additional year of eligibility after the pandemic, Riley Battin, Marco Anthony, Both Gach and David Jenkins Jr. could return if they want to.
Sixth-seeded Utes trailed for just 56 seconds in blasting the WSU Cougars 70-59 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, will face No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks in Friday’s semifinals
Former Deseret News Ms. Basketball Kennady McQueen has emerged as a starter this season, and has helped the Utes to a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 and a probable NCAA Tournament berth.
Utah basketball: Senior guard Marco Anthony has a decision to make: Return for another year of eligibility or turn pro?
Marreon Jackson’s driving layup with six seconds remaining lifts ASU to a 63-61 win over Utah at the Huntsman Center Saturday night
The Arizona State Sun Devils beat the Utah Runnin' Utes in Salt Lake City.
NCAA Tournament bubble teams like Michigan, Oregon and SMU have opportunities to bolster their NCAA resumes, while teams like BYU are trying not to pick up costly losses.
Led by Kerr Kriisa’s triple-double, the first for Arizona since Andre Iguodala in 2004, Wildcats pummel Utes to clinch at least a piece of the Pac-12 championship
With their best team since they joined the Pac-12 11 years ago, the Utes play their regular-season finale Saturday at the Huntsman Center against No. 25 Oregon.
An ugly brawl at the conclusion of Michigan-Wisconsin basketball game resulted in fines for both head coaches, and a five-game suspension for Michigan coach Juwan Howard.
Teams like Oregon, Michigan and SMU have opportunities to add marquee wins to their NCAA Tournament resume this week, while others like BYU hope to hold serve in must-win games.
Best team to visit Salt Lake City in quite some time brings new coach Tommy Lloyd of Gonzaga fame, a lofty national ranking, and an eight-game winning streak to Salt Lake City.
Texas’ Timmy Allen, Arizona’s Pelle Larsson and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer among transfers who are playing for better teams, likely bound for NCAA Tournament.
Utah basketball: Why first-year coach Craig Smith compared the second half of Saturday’s 60-58 win over Cal to a root canal
The Utah Runnin’ Utes beat the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday in Berkeley for their first Pac-12 road sweep since 2019, even as Branden Carlson left with injury.
Why Utah’s basketball team could be a tough out when the Pac-12 tournament begins next month in Las Vegas.
Bracketologists weigh in on where BYU stands in the race to make the NCAA Tournament field heading into a key road game at Saint Mary’s.
The Utes (15-8) were picked to finish second to last in the Pac-12, but are in fifth place with four games remaining before the Pac-12 tourney in Las Vegas. They also have a NET ranking of 23.
Coach Craig Smith started two freshmen and a sophomore and rode them to the bitter end in 81-76 loss at Colorado on Saturday night
Utah has now lost 12 of its last 13 games, and a majority have been by six points or fewer.
Having lost 11 of its last 12 games, Utah remains positive heading into Saturday’s Pac-12 contest at Colorado.
The fourth-leading scorer in Minnesota prep basketball history has already won Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors four times.
Utah trimmed a 14-point deficit to one point two times in the final minute, but Ducks hang on to take an 80-77 win at the Huntsman Center
Having snapped its 10-game losing streak with a resounding 74-59 win over Oregon State, improving Utah eyes one of the Pac-12’s best teams Saturday when Oregon visits.
Smiles returned to the Huntsman Center Thursday night as Utah made 15 3-pointers and routed the Beavers to end their 10-game losing streak.
First-year coach Craig Smith says Utah has been galvanized by their 10-straight losses and myriad of setbacks off the court.
How did one-possession losses last week against Santa Clara and Pacific hurt BYU basketball’s NCAA tournament resume?
First-year Utah coach Craig Smith says Serbian big man violated team rules
Utah fell to 1-10 in Pac-12 play, 8-13 overall, and has now tied the longest losing streak in program history, nine games. Can they regroup in time for Saturday’s game against Washington?
Attendance is down at college basketball venues across the country, and the University of Utah’s 15,000-seat Huntsman Center is no exception.
Turnovers and poor defensive rebounding doomed the Utes against Washington Star, even as star center Branden Carlson returned.
The Runnin’ Utes have now lost nine straight games, tying the program record.
Utah’s 7-foot center hasn’t played since suffering an appendicitis attack the night before the Utes played Wazzu in Salt Lake City on Jan. 8.
Young guards have led the Utes in scoring the past two games as Utah’s losing streak has hit eight games for the first time since 2011-12 season.
Gonzaga reportedly suspends John Stockton’s basketball tickets for his failure to comply with campus mask mandate
Theo Lawson of The Spokesman-Review in Spokane, Washington, reported that John Stockton’s Gonzaga basketball tickets have been suspended.
Runnin’ Utes give No. 16 USC a better game than last time, but fall 79-67 in suffering eighth-straight loss
The USC Trojans, ranked No. 16, got 23 points on 5 of 5 3-point shooting from unsung guard Drew Peterson and rolled past the Utes 79-67 at the Huntsman Center
Coach Craig Smith’s team has dropped seven straight games, but is “getting better” and healthier after falling 63-58 to UCLA on Thursday.
Playing for his fourth college program, 6-foot-10 forward, who chose Utah over BYU, Clemson and Texas, has returned from a dislocated kneecap sooner than expected.
Arizona State’s Jalen Graham hits a floater in the lane with four seconds remaining to lift Sun Devils to a 64-62 win over the struggling Utes.
Utah’s men’s basketball team has lost five straight games for the first time since the 2012-13 season after Saturday’s 82-64 loss at Arizona.
Utah loses its fifth-straight game, but not before throwing a mild scare into the nationally ranked Wildcats in front of a large crowd at the McKale Center.
Former Virginia and Utah State star Marco Anthony is emerging as most likely candidate.
Bingham High product needed an appendectomy Saturday and will be out 2-3 weeks, coach Craig Smith said Tuesday as the Runnin’ Utes prepared for No. 6 Arizona.
Utah’s basketball team will now take its four-game losing streak into Saturday’s game against No. 6 Arizona in Tucson