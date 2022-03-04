Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Bingham’s Brycen Soutas shoots over the Copper Hills defense in a high school boys basketball game in West Jordan.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Bingham ‘steals’ victory away from Copper Hills in final minute, clinches Region 3 title
By James Edward
Feb 15, 2022 10:43 p.m. MST
merlin_2907868.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Notes and highlights from Thursday’s games — Grantsville, Millard, Copper Hills win big
By James Edward
Feb 10, 2022 10:33 p.m. MST
0f2fba61a29f92237bb915ee737e39a6fe992419_1.jpg
High School Wrestling
High school wrestling: Pleasant Grove, Layton boys, Westlake, Copper Hills girls prevail at 6A Divisional meets
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 10:37 p.m. MST
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 23 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 17, 2022 7 p.m. MST
merlin_2893798.jpg
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: The top 4 seeds all advance to Saturday’s 6A semifinals
By Tom Ripplinger
Nov 4, 2021 10:51 p.m. MDT
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Deseret News Week 9 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 7:30 p.m. MDT
Copper Hills logo
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Copper Hills beats Bingham in 5-set thriller to remain undefeated in Region 3
Copper Hills narrowly secured a victory over the Miners in a five-set thriller to improve to 5-0 in region play.
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 28, 2021 10:54 p.m. MDT
Bingham heads into the 2021 season as the Region 3 favorite.
High School Football
High school football: Bingham expected to finish atop Region 3 again, but other teams are lurking
It’s safe to say that Bingham football is used to being picked to finish at the top of its region.
By Tyler Haslam
Aug 9, 2021 12:36 p.m. MDT
Weber keeper Stockton Short is the Deseret News 6A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2860332.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2867275.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Riverton picks up 5th shutout of the season with win over Copper Hills
By Tyler Haslam
April 28, 2021 7:20 p.m. MDT
merlin_2847825.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
merlin_2851255.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Bingham feeds off crowd to run away from rival Copper Hills for 5th straight win
By James Edward
Feb 2, 2021 10:12 p.m. MST
volleyball_mvps.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2020 MVPs dominated individually, but also elevated teammates to great things in chaotic season
Copper Hills’ Asiah Sopoaga, Timpview’s Silina Damuni, Sky View’s Haley McUne, Union’s Kenisten Weaver, North Summit’s Marci Richins and Valley’s Esther Cox are the 2020 Deseret News volleyball MVPs.
By James Edward
Dec 3, 2020 8 a.m. MST
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2840668.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Lone Peak back on top of 6A after slipping past gritty Copper Hills in title game
Lone Peak is back on top of the volleyball world after defeating Copper Hills 3-1 in the 6A volleyball championship Saturday at Hillcrest High School.
By Melissa Yack
Nov 7, 2020 3:41 p.m. MST
merlin_2840406.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Copper Hills advances to second straight 6A championship with thrilling semifinal win, will meet Lone Peak in final
By Andrew Sorensen, Contributor
Nov 6, 2020 6:27 p.m. MST
copper_hills_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: No. 3 seed Copper Hills eases past American Fork to advance to 6A semifinals
By Bruce Smith
Nov 5, 2020 10:10 p.m. MST
fremont_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Fremont forced to forfeit playoff game because of COVID-19
Copper Hills advances to the second round and will face American Fork
By James Edward
Oct 19, 2020 4:32 p.m. MDT
merlin_2829769.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: Great passing, serving from Copper Hills as the Grizzlies cruise to 3-0 win
By Joe Coles
Sept 8, 2020 10:04 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827245.jpg
Sports
Utah high school volleyball teams grateful to be taking the court this fall led by usual cast of contenders
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2020 4:09 p.m. MDT
copper_hills_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Copper Hills 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Copper Hills Grizzlies football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
Aug 9, 2020 6 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
merlin_18591.jpg
Sports
High school football: Stacked Region 3 should again be 3-way race between Bingham, Herriman, East
By James Edward
Aug 7, 2020 8 p.m. MDT
Makaiya Gomez is greeted at home plate by her Copper Hills teammates after blasting a two-run homer during the 6A semifinal softball game against Herriman at the SLCC softball field in Taylorsville on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Sports
High school sports 20 for 20: Copper Hills’ Makaiya Gomez saddened about sports shutdown, especially for her senior peers
Gomez was an all-state outfielder last year, and was already batting .684 this season as the Grizzlies were among state title favorites this spring
By James Edward
April 13, 2020 3:27 p.m. MDT
Riverton and Copper Hills play a high school baseball game in Riverton on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Copper Hills won 14-11.
Sports
High school sports 20 for 20: COVID-19 has spoiled Brayden Taylor’s excitement about suiting up for Copper Hills with little brother
TCU commit Brayden Taylor is one of the top baseball players in Utah, but his senior season hasn’t unfolded how anyone expected
By James Edward
April 7, 2020 1:22 p.m. MDT
merlin_1740097.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 6A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:05 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769783.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 6A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:05 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769221.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Key words uttered during a critical timeout lift Bingham to a 47-38 6A semifinal win over Copper Hills
Led by the Lichtie sisters, the Miners managed to rally in the third quarter during Friday’s semifinal win over the Grizzlies
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 28, 2020 7:50 p.m. MST
Copper_Hills_HS.png
Sports
High school girls basketball: Stifling second-half defense lifts Copper Hills past Lone Peak 47-40 in 6A quarterfinals
Carlin Shepherd led the way for the Grizzlies during Wednesday’s quarterfinal win over the Knights
By Brandon Gurney
Feb 26, 2020 10:08 p.m. MST
copper_hills_logo.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Sharpshooting Abby McVey paces Copper Hills to 6A playoff win over Riverton
Senior Abby McVey drained a career-high seven 3-pointers to lead Copper Hills into the 6A quarterfinals
By James Edward
Feb 20, 2020 10:15 p.m. MST
merlin_803501.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Bingham coasts past Copper Hills in 6A title game rematch
Bingham outscored Copper Hills in the final three quarters to open Region 3 with the victory as four players scored in double figures
By James Edward
Jan 9, 2020 10:09 p.m. MST
merlin_10379.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 6A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:05 a.m. MST
merlin_15839.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 6A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
merlin_18843.jpg
Sports
Mia Peterson and Heather Hamson dominate as Pleasant Grove beats Copper Hills to win 6A volleyball title
By Joe Coles
Nov 9, 2019 11:08 p.m. MST
merlin_3597.jpg
Sports
Usual 6A suspects dominate Week 2, but unheralded teams West, Copper Hills building momentum
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2019 10:57 a.m. MDT
Load More