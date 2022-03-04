Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Corner Canyon holds off Cyprus for 6A quarterfinal victory
By James Edward
March 1, 2022 12:54 p.m. MST
Corner Canyon’s Maia Rhay scores over Hunter’s defense in a high school girls basketball game in Draper.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Corner Canyon wins big, advances to second round of state tournament
By Tom Ripplinger
Feb 22, 2022 10:50 p.m. MST
Corner Canyon’s Max Toombs, wearing white, defends Skyridge’s Colby Carter
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Corner Canyon avenges loss to Skyridge with a momentous win on senior night
Avenging a 24-point loss is always nice, but doing it on senior night makes it that much sweeter. That’s exactly what the Corner Canyon Chargers were able to accomplish Friday night.
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 11, 2022 10:28 p.m. MST
prepof24.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 24 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 24, 2022 5:57 p.m. MST
Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart looks to pass during the second half against Washington State.
BYU Football
What Jaxson Dart’s visit to Provo Wednesday means for the Cougars
BYU’s passing game coordinator Fesi Sitake says coaches are pleased with starter Jaren Hall and other QBs on the team, but wouldn’t rule out adding one or two more.
By Jay Drew
Jan 20, 2022 12:30 p.m. MST
Jaxson Dart, the USC quarterback and former Utah high school standout who entered the NCAA transfer portal, is reportedly looking into Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU as possible transfer options.
College Football
Report: Jaxson Dart checking out 3 schools as possible transfer destinations
On3’s Gerry Hamilton reported that USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, the former Corner Canyon and Roy High star, is looking at Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU as possible transfer destinations.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 13, 2022 1:31 p.m. MST
Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart, a former Utah high school standout, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.
College Football
This former 4-star Utah high school quarterback is reportedly in the NCAA transfer portal
Jaxson Dart, who played this past season at USC following a standout career at Corner Canyon and Roy High, has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
By Brandon Judd
Jan 10, 2022 11:48 a.m. MST
A photo showing Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio&nbsp;
High School Football
High school football: Deseret News Players of the Year were a nightmare for opponents in 2021
Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio are the 2021 Deseret News football Players of the Year.
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 6 a.m. MST
Corner Canyon High School wide receiver Cody Hagen poses for a photo in front of a brick wall
High School Football
High school football: Mr. Football, MVPs and All-State teams revealed
A BYU signee, Cody Hagen has been named the Deseret News Mr. Football winner for the 2021 season, becoming the 25th recipient in the history of the award.
By James Edward
Dec 16, 2021 5 a.m. MST
Ohio State commit Devin Brown looks for an open receiver.
College Football
The top high school football prospect in Utah just committed to Ohio State
Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown, a former USC commit, has decided he will play for the Buckeyes.
By Trent Wood
Dec 1, 2021 5:13 p.m. MST
Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown, wearing grey, lines up a pass in a 6A football state semifinal game against Weber.
High School Football
The top high school football prospect in Utah just decommitted from USC
By Ryan McDonald
Nov 24, 2021 8:27 p.m. MST
merlin_2896541.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak ends Corner Canyon’s reign with 6A title victory
By Bruce Smith
Nov 19, 2021 8:08 p.m. MST
Weber High School and Corner Canyon High School compete in a 6A football state semifinal game.
High School Football
High school football: Devin Brown tosses 6 TD passes as Corner Canyon steamrolls Weber in 6A semifinals
By James Edward
Nov 12, 2021 7:52 p.m. MST
corner_canyon_logo.0__2_.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon cruises into 6A semifinals with 45-28 win over American Fork
By Brennan Smith
Nov 5, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
layton_logo.jpg
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Layton overcomes crazy sequence to edge Corner Canyon in overtime for 6A second-round win
By James Edward
Oct 12, 2021 8:44 p.m. MDT
Utah coach Lynne Roberts speaks during Pac-12 media day Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in San Francisco.
Utah Utes
Here’s where the Utah women’s basketball team is picked to finish in the Pac-12
Expectations remain low for a program that won just five games last year in a truncated season and finished in 10th in the league standings.
By Jay Drew
Oct 12, 2021 4:13 p.m. MDT
merlin_2888519.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Lone Peak snaps Corner Canyon’s 48-game win streak in dominant fashion
The loss was the first in four years for Corner Canyon, which established a state record with 48 consecutive wins.
By Bruce Smith
Oct 7, 2021 11:55 p.m. MDT
merlin_2885591.jpg
High School Football
Corner Canyon’s march to record 48 straight wins has included some memorable close calls
Only four of Corner Canyon’s 48 straight wins have been decided by single digits
By James Edward
Oct 3, 2021 5:56 p.m. MDT
merlin_2885613.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon inches closer to history with 38-23 win over Skyridge
By Brennan Smith
Sept 24, 2021 11:34 p.m. MDT
AP21262203538731.jpg
College Football
Utahn Jaxson Dart will have the chance to win USC’s starting QB job
Dart, who led USC to a win over Washington State after replacing the injured Kedon Slovis, set a new program record in his college football debut
By Trent Wood
Sept 20, 2021 11:44 a.m. MDT
Southern California quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pullman, Wash.
College Football
Utahn Jaxson Dart sets USC Trojans record in debut
Jaxson Dart took over after Trojans starter Kedon Slovis got injured.
By Ryan McDonald
Sept 18, 2021 3:24 p.m. MDT
merlin_2884703.jpg
High School Football
High school football: RPI rankings Week 6 update, Corner Canyon, Morgan, South Summit and Duchesne take over top spots
By James Edward
Sept 18, 2021 9:19 a.m. MDT
merlin_2884713.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon continues winning ways against American Fork in battle of unbeatens
By Tom Ripplinger
Sept 17, 2021 11:52 p.m. MDT
Corner Canyon plays Bingham in a high school football game at Corner Canyon High School in 2021.
High School Football
High school football: Explosive offense, stifling defense leads Corner Canyon past Bingham 35-7
By Brennan Smith
Aug 27, 2021 10:52 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2021_08_21_at_1.07.38_AM.png
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon hosts Saturday tripleheader featuring some of the top teams in Utah
By James Edward
Aug 21, 2021 1:14 a.m. MDT
corner_canyon_logo.0__1_.jpg
High School Football
Who is Devin Brown? New Corner Canyon QB, USC commit throws 8 TDs in two quarters in Utah debut
The No. 11 quarterback prospect in the country played his sophomore and junior seasons in Arizona, before transferring to Corner Canyon.
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 14, 2021 11:14 a.m. MDT
Corner Canyon hasn’t lost a region game since jumping up to 6A and it will again be the team to beat in a stacked Region 4 this year.
High School Football
High school football: Corner Canyon marches into 2021 on 40-game winning streak and the obvious front runner in stacked Region 4
Corner Canyon’s high school football team has won 40 straight games and is again the team to beat heading into another stacked Region 4 in 2021.
By James Edward
Aug 7, 2021 6:14 p.m. MDT
merlin_874604.jpg
Sports
Former BYU star Patrick Fishburn makes cut at smoke-filled Utah Championship, other ex-Cougars come up short
A birdie on the 18th hole Friday at Oakridge Country Club means Fishburn will play on the weekend in Korn Ferry Tour event in Farmington.
By Jay Drew
Aug 6, 2021 7:26 p.m. MDT
Corner Canyon’s Cody Hagen (3) runs the ball and dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the 6A football state championship game.
High School Football
High school football: Region 4 headlines Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings, including preseason No. 1 Corner Canyon
Four Region 4 high school football teams, led by No. 1 Corner Canyon, are ranked in the top 25 of the Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.
By James Edward
July 18, 2021 12 p.m. MDT
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson drops back for a pass during NFL football practice.
NFL
Why hasn’t Zach Wilson signed his rookie contract yet?
The former BYU star and current New York Jet is one of two quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft who has yet to sign his rookie contract.
By Brandon Judd
July 9, 2021 7 a.m. MDT
Orem won the 5A state championship last season and will be seeking a fifth straight state championship this season.
High School Football
Usual suspects headline Deseret News 2021 high school football coaches preseason rankings
Corner Canyon, Orem, Pine View, Juab, Beaver, Duchesne nab top sports in respective classifications in preseason poll.
By James Edward
July 7, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
Runners begin their race during the Utah state boys track meet finals. Jake Orr of Corner Canyon High won the 800-meter run at the prestigious The Outdoor Nationals.
BYU Cougars
BYU-bound runner Jake Orr captures 800-meter title with personal best in national meet
Jake Orr, a BYU-bound senior from Corner Canyon High, won the 800-meter run at the prestigious The Outdoor Nationals.
By Doug Robinson
July 5, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
New York Jets first-round draft pick Zach Wilson works out during NFL football rookie camp.
BYU Cougars
What stood out to New York Jets personnel about Zach Wilson during NFL pre-draft process?
The Jets are all-in on the former BYU quarterback, and a team docuseries takes fans behind the scenes.
By Brandon Judd
June 23, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Weber keeper Stockton Short is the Deseret News 6A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
The limited edition Zach Wilson BYU bobblehead created by FOCO.
BYU Cougars
Zach Wilson participates in first minicamp, gets limited edition bobblehead
By Ryan McDonald
June 16, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872502.jpg
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
The Corner Canyon Chargers celebrate winning the 2021 Division A boys lacrosse championship.
High School Boys Lacrosse
High school boys lacrosse: ‘Ferraris’ of Corner Canyon take home Division A championship
Corner Canyon outlasted Park City to win the Division A championship, while Alta and Pleasant Grove claim Division B and C crowns.
By Tyler Haslam
May 29, 2021 9:04 p.m. MDT
Corner Canyon’s Jon King looks for an open teammate against Olympus in a Division A boys lacrosse semifinals on May 26, 2021.
High School Boys Lacrosse
High school boys lacrosse: Park City and Corner Canyon to face off in Division A championship
By Bruce Smith
May 26, 2021 11 p.m. MDT
Former Corner Canyon High School quarterback Jaxson Dart, now of the USC Trojans, stands with the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.
High School Football
The advice Trevor Lawrence gave Jaxson Dart after he won Gatorade National Player of the Year
Former Corner Canyon High star looking forward to competing for starting QB job at USC.
By Ryan McDonald
May 26, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
merlin_2870921.jpg
High School Track
High school track: Lone Peak girls, Corner Canyon boys capture 6A state championships in repeats
By James Edward
May 19, 2021 11:22 p.m. MDT
AP21120474917405.jpg
BYU Cougars
Why the pressure is already on Jets’ Zach Wilson in the bright lights of New York City
One thing is certain: The Jets’ selection of Wilson at the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft will be long scrutinized and analyzed.
By Brandon Judd
April 30, 2021 2:32 p.m. MDT
_W3_5520.jpg
BYU Cougars
Here is who Zach Wilson thanked for getting him there after being the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft
“Zach’s Fifth Avenue,” as internet wags starting calling him moments after the New York Jets picked him, said the club is “going to the Super Bowl” to the delight of Jets nation.
By Jay Drew
April 29, 2021 10:12 p.m. MDT
AP21120027870442.jpg
NFL
2021 NFL draft: Analyzing the first round
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick, while Desert Hills High offensive tackle Penei Sewell went No. 7 overall as the headliners of Utah prospects in this year’s NFL draft.
By Brandon Judd
April 29, 2021 6:41 p.m. MDT
AP21120027890916.jpg
BYU Cougars
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson selected by New York Jets with No. 2 overall pick of 2021 NFL draft
Former BYU and Corner Canyon High star Zach Wilson is heading to New York, a move that’s been expected for some time now.
By Joe Coles
April 29, 2021 6:33 p.m. MDT
pjimage__5__copy_4.jpg
NFL
One final NFL mock draft: Zach Wilson to Jets, Penei Sewell to Panthers, Dax Milne a third-rounder?
A roundup of recent seven-round NFL mock drafts indicates that as many as six or seven players with Utah connections could be selected in the 2021 NFL draft.
By Brandon Judd
April 29, 2021 10:57 a.m. MDT
AP21117742806189.jpg
NFL
Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 NFL draft
Months of speculation and projections concerning young NFL prospects will turn into reality, as the 2021 NFL draft plays out Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Cleveland.
By Brandon Judd
April 28, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
merlin_2846409.jpg
BYU Cougars
Corner Canyon linebacker Micah Wilson, younger brother of Zach and Josh Wilson, commits to BYU football
Corner Canyon High linebacker Micah Wilson became the third in his family to commit to play for the Cougars on Tuesday, making the announcement via social media.
By Brandon Judd
April 20, 2021 4:07 p.m. MDT
