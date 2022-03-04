High school boys basketball: Corner Canyon avenges loss to Skyridge with a momentous win on senior night
Avenging a 24-point loss is always nice, but doing it on senior night makes it that much sweeter. That’s exactly what the Corner Canyon Chargers were able to accomplish Friday night.
BYU’s passing game coordinator Fesi Sitake says coaches are pleased with starter Jaren Hall and other QBs on the team, but wouldn’t rule out adding one or two more.
On3’s Gerry Hamilton reported that USC quarterback Jaxson Dart, the former Corner Canyon and Roy High star, is looking at Oklahoma, Ole Miss and TCU as possible transfer destinations.
Jaxson Dart, who played this past season at USC following a standout career at Corner Canyon and Roy High, has reportedly entered the transfer portal.
Corner Canyon’s Devin Brown, Lehi’s Isaac Terrell, Ridgeline’s Kaden Cox, Grantsville’s Gabe Mouritsen, San Juan’s Jensen Grover and Duchesne’s Garett Fabrizio are the 2021 Deseret News football Players of the Year.
A BYU signee, Cody Hagen has been named the Deseret News Mr. Football winner for the 2021 season, becoming the 25th recipient in the history of the award.
Corner Canyon quarterback Devin Brown, a former USC commit, has decided he will play for the Buckeyes.
Expectations remain low for a program that won just five games last year in a truncated season and finished in 10th in the league standings.
The loss was the first in four years for Corner Canyon, which established a state record with 48 consecutive wins.
Only four of Corner Canyon’s 48 straight wins have been decided by single digits
Dart, who led USC to a win over Washington State after replacing the injured Kedon Slovis, set a new program record in his college football debut
Jaxson Dart took over after Trojans starter Kedon Slovis got injured.
The No. 11 quarterback prospect in the country played his sophomore and junior seasons in Arizona, before transferring to Corner Canyon.
High school football: Corner Canyon marches into 2021 on 40-game winning streak and the obvious front runner in stacked Region 4
Corner Canyon’s high school football team has won 40 straight games and is again the team to beat heading into another stacked Region 4 in 2021.
Former BYU star Patrick Fishburn makes cut at smoke-filled Utah Championship, other ex-Cougars come up short
A birdie on the 18th hole Friday at Oakridge Country Club means Fishburn will play on the weekend in Korn Ferry Tour event in Farmington.
High school football: Region 4 headlines Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings, including preseason No. 1 Corner Canyon
Four Region 4 high school football teams, led by No. 1 Corner Canyon, are ranked in the top 25 of the Deseret News preseason top 25 rankings for the 2021 season.
The former BYU star and current New York Jet is one of two quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft who has yet to sign his rookie contract.
Corner Canyon, Orem, Pine View, Juab, Beaver, Duchesne nab top sports in respective classifications in preseason poll.
Jake Orr, a BYU-bound senior from Corner Canyon High, won the 800-meter run at the prestigious The Outdoor Nationals.
The Jets are all-in on the former BYU quarterback, and a team docuseries takes fans behind the scenes.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Corner Canyon outlasted Park City to win the Division A championship, while Alta and Pleasant Grove claim Division B and C crowns.
Former Corner Canyon High star looking forward to competing for starting QB job at USC.
One thing is certain: The Jets’ selection of Wilson at the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft will be long scrutinized and analyzed.
“Zach’s Fifth Avenue,” as internet wags starting calling him moments after the New York Jets picked him, said the club is “going to the Super Bowl” to the delight of Jets nation.
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick, while Desert Hills High offensive tackle Penei Sewell went No. 7 overall as the headliners of Utah prospects in this year’s NFL draft.
Former BYU and Corner Canyon High star Zach Wilson is heading to New York, a move that’s been expected for some time now.
A roundup of recent seven-round NFL mock drafts indicates that as many as six or seven players with Utah connections could be selected in the 2021 NFL draft.
Months of speculation and projections concerning young NFL prospects will turn into reality, as the 2021 NFL draft plays out Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Cleveland.
Corner Canyon linebacker Micah Wilson, younger brother of Zach and Josh Wilson, commits to BYU football
Corner Canyon High linebacker Micah Wilson became the third in his family to commit to play for the Cougars on Tuesday, making the announcement via social media.