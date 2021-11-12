Dr. Fauci says we won’t need masks forever

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that we won’t need to wear face masks forever and that the end is in sight.

Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that masks will become unnecessary in the future to fight off COVID-19.

“We’re not going to have to wear masks forever,” he told Bloomberg.

He added, “we’re not there yet.”

Fauci said, more people need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus before masks can be dropped, according to Seeking Alpha.

“We need to keep our foot on the pedal and not pull back as we head back into the winter months,” he said.

Fauci has kept his eye on the COVID-19 endgame as cases slow, natural immunity rises and people receive their booster shots. He recently told NPR that the goal for the winter is to monitor case numbers and keep both hospitalizations and deaths low.

“We’re looking for a level of control ... where the level of infection — due to vaccination predominantly, but also people who may have been infected and have some degree of protection — that doesn’t disrupt society the way the COVID-19 outbreak is currently doing with us,” Fauci said.

“So as we go into the winter months with the challenge of a respiratory infection being worse in the winter months, we can get through this if we really put a lot of effort into getting as many people vaccinated as we possibly can,” Fauci said.

But getting the COVID-19 vaccine, he said, remains paramount, as I wrote for the Deseret News.