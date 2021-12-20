Will the U.S. go into lockdown over the omicron variant? It’s unlikely

It’s unlikely that the United States will face a nationwide lockdown over the omicron variant, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser on the coronavirus.

Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week” that the omicron variant continues to rage around the world, but he doesn’t foresee a potential lockdown in the U.S.

“I don’t see that in the future if we do the things that we’re talking about,” Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “The thing that continues to be very troublesome to me and my public health colleagues is the fact that we still have 50 million people in the country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not vaccinated.”

However, Fauci said a rise in cases and infections will lead to more hospitalizations,

“When you have that degree of vulnerability and you have a virus like Omicron that spreads so rapidly it is quite likely that we are going to see in some sections of the country a significant stress on the hospital system as well as on the healthcare workers,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @jonkarl that he doesn’t foresee more lockdowns as the omicron spreads across the country.



"But I certainly see the potential for stress on our hospital system.” https://t.co/pzvZMMAS8P pic.twitter.com/CmHFAWfK1u — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom is weighing a potential lockdown amid its omicron variant wave and some extra political turmoil, according to The New York Times.

In fact, the U.K. government has left open the possibility that it will have new restrictions to combat the omicron variant.

Health officials warned officials that action is needed to combat the surge of cases.

The Netherlands did go into lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19, adding a nationwide lockdown that will close nonessential stores, bars and restaurants, per The Associated Press.