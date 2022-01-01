Omicron variant symptoms are different than past COVID-19 variant symptoms, expert says

Omicron variant symptoms appear to be different than the previous COVID-19 symptoms felt from earlier strains, according to experts.

Cara Gluck, the chief of clinical services at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, recently told KOCO News that the omicron variant symptoms are often less severe than the symptoms felt from the delta variant, which makes it hard for people to diagnosis.

“With the weather the way that it is, people think it’s just allergies because they may not be experiencing severe illness,” she said.

Omicron variant symptoms often include fever, tiredness, scratchy throat and general sickness, often seen in the common cold.

“We are looking at those basic upper respiratory symptoms,” she said.

It’s been hard for people nationwide to determine if they’re infected with COVID-19 — specifically the omicron variant — or the cold because the omicron variant actually has genetic code from the common cold, as I wrote for the Deseret News.