CDC warns against travel to Canada amid coronavirus surge

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised travelers to not go to Canada and 79 other countries

By Gitanjali Poonia
Kaitlin Perrenoud and Karson Adamson, both on their way home in Arkansas.
Kaitlin Perrenoud and Karson Adamson, both on their way home in Arkansas, sit together at Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Like airports all over the world, Salt Lake’s airport has seen air traffic plummet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against traveling to Canada on Monday. This recommendation comes as the number of COVID-19 cases rise.

The CDC elevated the travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very high” for Canada, indicating that travel to the country should be avoided. Currently, 80 destinations in the world are at Level Four. Per NBC News, the State Department also issued a similar advisory.

Travel to Canada and Mexico has been a point of contention because of the coronavirus spread. In November, the United States lifted restrictions to the neighboring countries for fully vaccinated foreign nationals, ending the limit on nonessential travel placed in March 2020, per the report.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said that the province had not reached its peak of infections. The country has 404,404 active cases.

  • “We are not only seeing an increase in the number of patients in our hospitals, but we are also seeing that we are losing even more staff every day,” said Dubé, citing the 20,000 health workers who are infected with the virus.

In the U.S., the current 7-day average of infections as of Jan. 10 is 737,415 with 135,559 hospitalizations and 1,653 deaths, according to The New York Times coronavirus tracker.

