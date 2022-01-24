What you need to know about stealth omicron symptoms

Scientists are starting to express concern about a new omicron variant subvariant — nicknamed “stealth omicron” — that has accounted for more COVID-19 case numbers in recent weeks.

The news: Over the weekend, multiple scientists started to talk about the new subvariants of the omicron variant, BA.2 and BA.3.

According to Insider, cases of the omicron variant subtypes have been surging in Denmark, the United Kingdom, Singapore and India.

Scientists said it might be a little too early to determine the overall impact of the subvariants just yet.

Symptoms: There hasn’t been anything reported about unique omicron subvariant symptoms. So far, symptoms appear to be consistent with the omicron variant.

Yes, but: The “stealth” variant of the omicron variant could be harder to track, per The Guardian. So even if you have stealth omicron variant symptoms, you might not necessarily test positive for the stealth omicron variant.

Why it matters: In December, when the omicron variant started to spread, scientists said they found a sneaky version of omicron that can’t be distinguished from other variants, which could slow scientists from identifying where the virus is spreading, according to The Guardian.

The takeaway: Tom Peacock, a researcher at Imperial College London, told the Financial Times that the omicron variant subvariants are not a “major cause of concern,” just yet, but they are “definitely worth keeping an eye on” in the near future.