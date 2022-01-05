CDC advisers recommend Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for teens and young adults

A panel of advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Wednesday to support a new COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for children 12 to 15 years old, according to NBC News.

The panel — the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — gave approval for the booster shot, which would be given to those 12 to 15 years old about five months after their second dose.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky could sign off on the panel’s recommendation in the next few hours, which would give health care professionals a chance to administer the shots, according to USA Today.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday for children ages 12 to 15, according to CNN.

The FDA approved the booster after data from Israel showed there were no safety concerns for the booster shot.

The COVID-19 vaccine booster shot has proven important in recent weeks as the omicron variant has surged across the country.