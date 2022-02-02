 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Omicron variant may be the baby of two previous COVID-19 lineages

Did two previous COVID lineages create the omicron variant?

By Herb Scribner
An illustration for the omicron variant.
Did two previous COVID lineages create the omicron variant?
Illustration by Alex Cochan, Deseret News

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus may have been borne from a recombination of two earlier COVID-19 lineages, a new study suggests.

The study — available on the Research Square preprint platform ahead of peer review — said that the omicron variant is, potentially, a combination of two previous SARS-CoV-2 lineages.

  • Those lineages would have been BA.1 and B.35.
  • BA.1 is seen in around 4.17% of all COVID-19 sequences.
  • B.35, meanwhile, has only been seen in 0.0019% of sequences.
  • The BA.1 lineage is the parent lineage that, when combined with BA.35, created the current omicron variant.

To find this, the researchers looked at more than 4,200 genome sequences from the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data repository and National Center for Biotechnology Information.

  • “The authors observed that in the origin and evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, at least one recombination event had occurred,” according to News Medical.

Why it matters: “To summarize, the recombination event is pivotal for the evolution and diversity of coronaviruses as it allows the viruses to adapt to new host environments and overcome selection pressure,” according to News Medical. “Therefore, research and public health measures should focus on these findings and target the recombination events to prevent the emergence of newer SARS-CoV-2 strains in the future.”

The bigger picture: More recently, the omicron variant seems to have split into another lineage, called BA.2, as I reported for the Deseret News.

Next Up In Coronavirus

Loading comments...

The Latest

High school football: Pine View’s Keith Adams among 50 additional players who signed their national letter of intent

By James Edward

Aggies provide glimpse of what future Utah State recruiting classes will look like

By Tyler Haslam

EU proposes that natural gas and nuclear plants be included in ‘green’ investments

By Gitanjali Poonia

What Baylor had to do with BYU’s first Big 12 recruiting class

By Dave McCann

Save abandoned online shopping carts, says Sarah Mclachlan. Ryan Reynolds is behind this

By Gitanjali Poonia

We’re getting six more weeks of winter, groundhog says

By Gitanjali Poonia