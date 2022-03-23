Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 23, 2022 | 
Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for young kids

Moderna suggested its COVID-19 vaccine can be given to children

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 23, 2022 9:06 a.m. MDT
Vials of Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Empty vials of the Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine sit in a container at the Antwerp Expo vaccine center in Antwerp, Belgium, on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Moderna announced Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine is safe for young children.

Virginia Mayo, Associated Press

Moderna announced Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine is safe for young children.

Why it matters: Moderna’s announcement represents a turning point in the development of vaccines for children under 6 years of age.

Details: Moderna said that its two-dose coronavirus vaccine provided safe protection for children, toddlers and babies.

  • In general, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provided protection similar for children as it did for young adults.
  • However, the two-dose shot provided less protection against infection because of the omicron variant, per The Washington Post.
  • Children from 6 months to 5 years old also had less robust protection with a 40% efficacy rate.
  • The two doses for children were 25 micrograms each and were given 28 days apart, per CNN.


Worth noting: Moderna said there were no deaths or myocarditis cases.

What’s next: Moderna plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the use of the vaccine for the younger age group.

What they’re saying: “Given the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children we are working with the U.S. FDA and regulators globally to submit these data as soon as possible,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. “We believe these latest results ... are good news for parents of children under 6 years of age.”

