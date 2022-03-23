Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for young kids

Moderna announced Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine is safe for young children.

Why it matters: Moderna’s announcement represents a turning point in the development of vaccines for children under 6 years of age.

Details: Moderna said that its two-dose coronavirus vaccine provided safe protection for children, toddlers and babies.



In general, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provided protection similar for children as it did for young adults.

However, the two-dose shot provided less protection against infection because of the omicron variant, per The Washington Post.

Children from 6 months to 5 years old also had less robust protection with a 40% efficacy rate.

The two doses for children were 25 micrograms each and were given 28 days apart, per CNN.

Moderna said there were no deaths or myocarditis cases.

What’s next: Moderna plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration to authorize the use of the vaccine for the younger age group.

What they’re saying: “Given the need for a vaccine against COVID-19 in infants and young children we are working with the U.S. FDA and regulators globally to submit these data as soon as possible,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. “We believe these latest results ... are good news for parents of children under 6 years of age.”

