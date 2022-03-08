Omicron variant patients contagious for six days, new study says

Patients infected with the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus are contagious for at least six days, according to a new study.

Details: A recent small study reviewed blood samples from 56 patients, including 37 people who were infected with the COVID-19 delta variant and 19 who were infected with omicron, per Reuters.

What they found: The patients — regardless of the variant — “shed live virus for, on average, about 6 days after symptoms (began), and... about one in four people shed live virus for over 8 days,” said Dr. Amy Barczak, co-author of the study who works at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, per Reuters.

What she said: “Although it is unknown exactly how much live virus is needed to spread the disease to others, we take these data to suggest that people with mild COVID-19 infection may be contagious on average for 6 days, and sometimes longer,” Barczak said, per Reuters.



“Decisions about isolation and masking should take such information into account, regardless of variant or prior vaccination status.”