The newest COVID-19 variant is still really unpredictable

By now, there’s a good chance you’ve heard about the BA.2 variant of the coronavirus — but experts are unsure about what to make of it.

Driving the news: Experts recently told The Daily Beast that the new BA.2 COVID-19 variant has been confusing because it has dominated some countries while remaining mostly absent from other parts of the world.



On March 29, the BA.2 coronavirus variant became the most dominant COVID-19 strain in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Something different seems to be occurring,” Peter Hotez, an expert in vaccine development at Baylor College, told The Daily Beast.

“BA.2 is going up everywhere in terms of percentage of virus isolated” in COVID-19 tests yet this translates into many different scenarios in terms of rise in cases.”

“The bottom line is that it is not predictable what BA.2 will do,” John Swartzberg, a professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at the University of California-Berkeley’s School of Public Health, told The Daily Beast.

The bigger picture: COVID-19 cases are still spreading across the world. China has had to contend with new coronavirus subtypes — including new mutations of the omicron variant, per Bloomberg — as the United Kingdom has had to battle omicron XE, a hybrid version of two omicron variant mutations.