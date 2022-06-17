FDA approves vaccines for children as young as 6 months

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in young children as old as 6 months.

Details: However, these shots can’t be administered until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has voted whether or not to recommend them, which will take place on Saturday, according to CNN.



The health agency’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, will also need to sign off on the recommendation.

This means that Moderna’s two-dose vaccine will be authorized for children from 6 months to 17 years old, while Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine will be available for children from 6 months to 4 years old, per The New York Times.

What they said: “Many parents, caregivers and clinicians have been waiting for a vaccine for younger children and this action will help protect those down to 6 months of age,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert M. Califf in a news release.



“As we have seen with older age groups, we expect that the vaccines for younger children will provide protection from the most severe outcomes of COVID-19, such as hospitalization and death,” he said.

“Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these COVID-19 vaccines and can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data.”

The bigger picture: Johns Hopkins Medicine reported that unvaccinated individuals are more than two times as likely to be infected with COVID-19.

