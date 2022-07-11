These omicron subvariants could be the most infectious human viruses, expert says

For decades, measles has taken the title of the most contagious virus among humans. However, new subvariants of the omicron strain of COVID-19 could take that title, according to Adrian Esterman, an Australian professor who specializes in biostatistics and epidemiology.

Breaking down the news: The new strains of omicron — BA.4 and BA.5 — are far more transmissible than the earlier variants of COVID-19, the Deseret News has previously reported.



When COVID-19 first emerged in 2020, its transmission rate was relatively low compared to most other viruses. However, with each new variant, the virus is becoming more and more contagious.

The original strain of COVID-19 had a reproductive rate — formally known as Ro or R- naught value — of around 3.3. This means that on average, an infected person infected three other people, according to Fortune.

The newer omicron subvariants have infection rates that have skyrocketed past most human viruses. BA.4 and BA.5 have reproductive rates of around 18.6, which is tied or slightly higher than measles — Ro 18 — and mumps — Ro 12.

The future of omicron: Experts believe that omicron is not done yet. According to the Deseret News, a new subvariant is making its way around the world: BA.2.75, also known as “centaurus.”

