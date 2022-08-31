Facebook Twitter
New omicron booster approved by FDA, available as early as this weekend

The new booster will target prevalent omicron strains, as well as older COVID-19 variants

By  Ashley Nash
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine&nbsp;is drawn into a syringe at the South Davis Senior Activity Center in Bountiful on Aug. 25, 2021.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Friday, clearing the path for it to be available as early as this weekend.

The news: This new vaccine will target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron, which make up most COVID-19 cases today.

  • The booster is approved for those 12 and older who have received a Pfizer vaccine, and for those 18 and older who have had the Moderna vaccine.
  • CDC officials say the booster could be available as early as this weekend, with more supplies expected following Labor Day, according to The Washington Post.
  • To qualify for the booster, patients must have received their initial COVID-19 vaccination at least two months ago.
Details: The booster shot is bivalent, meaning it will target both old and new variants of COVID-19.

  • Although the booster was deemed safe and effective, it was approved by the FDA before human trials were fully completed.
  • A commissioner for the FDA states that trials and evidence from previous COVID-19 vaccines show that this new booster is safe to use.

Key quote: “The COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19,” said Robert M. Califf, a commissioner for the FDA. “As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants.”

