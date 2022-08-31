New omicron booster approved by FDA, available as early as this weekend

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Friday, clearing the path for it to be available as early as this weekend.

The news: This new vaccine will target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron, which make up most COVID-19 cases today.



The booster is approved for those 12 and older who have received a Pfizer vaccine, and for those 18 and older who have had the Moderna vaccine.

CDC officials say the booster could be available as early as this weekend, with more supplies expected following Labor Day, according to The Washington Post.

To qualify for the booster, patients must have received their initial COVID-19 vaccination at least two months ago.

Details: The booster shot is bivalent, meaning it will target both old and new variants of COVID-19.



Although the booster was deemed safe and effective, it was approved by the FDA before human trials were fully completed.

A commissioner for the FDA states that trials and evidence from previous COVID-19 vaccines show that this new booster is safe to use.

Key quote: “The COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, continue to save countless lives and prevent the most serious outcomes (hospitalization and death) of COVID-19,” said Robert M. Califf, a commissioner for the FDA. “As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants.”

