CDC, FDA finds possible safety concern in updated Pfizer COVID shot

In prioritizing transparency and vaccine safety, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Friday that they were monitoring the effects of the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

The health agency said that its vaccine safety monitoring systems detected the risk of an ischemic stroke for those who are 65 and older and received the updated Pfizer booster shot, according to the press release. The trend has not been identified in the Moderna vaccines.

With that said, CDC did not make any changes to its vaccine recommendations, advising everyone aged 6 months and older to stay up-to-date with their shots.

“Although the totality of the data currently suggests that it is very unlikely that the signal in VSD represents a true clinical risk, we believe it is important to share this information with the public, as we have in the past, when one of our safety monitoring systems detects a signal,” the notice said.

“CDC and FDA will continue to evaluate additional data from these and other vaccine safety systems. These data and additional analyses will be discussed at the upcoming January 26 meeting of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.”

The agency noted that it has not found an increased risk of stroke in its larger study. Other countries have not observed this risk either.

Meanwhile, Pfizer told Fox News that it had been made aware of the link to ischemic strokes.

“Neither Pfizer and BioNTech nor the CDC or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have observed similar findings across numerous other monitoring systems in the U.S. and globally and there is no evidence to conclude that ischemic stroke is associated with the use of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccines,” the spokesperson said.

According to Politico, House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., was quick to respond to this news.

“These agencies must rapidly investigate, in an open and transparent manner, whether or not the vaccine may have contributed to the reported strokes,” McMorris Rodgers said.

“If there’s one lesson that the CDC and FDA should have taken away from the pandemic, it’s the importance of providing honest, clear, precise, and timely information to the American people about the potential risks and benefits of COVID-19 interventions, including vaccination.”

