High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Woods Cross holds off Cottonwood in exciting 5A tourney finish
By Bruce Smith
Feb 22, 2022 10:55 p.m. MST
Rhyan Elizabeth White of the United States swims in a heat of the women’s 200-meter backstroke at the 2020 Summer Games,
Sports
Olympic roundup: Utah native Rhyan White finishes third overall to advance to women’s 200-meter backstroke finals
By Joe Coles
July 29, 2021 11:20 p.m. MDT
Former Cottonwood High swimmer Rhyan White shows joy after winning a heat at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Nebraska.
Olympics
For Utah swimmer Rhyan White, the Olympics wasn’t so much a question of if, but when
The former Cottonwood High swimmer took her considerable talents to Alabama, where she was a 10-time All-American.
By Doug Robinson
July 2, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
Utah native Rhyan White smiles after her race at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Sports
Utah swimmer seals the deal on Olympic berth
Cottonwood High graduate placed first in 200-meter backstroke at Olympic trials to punch her ticket to Tokyo.
By Ryan McDonald
June 21, 2021 2:33 p.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 5A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 5A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:03 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Bonneville starts best-of-3 5A playoff series with blowout win over Cottonwood
By Tommy Bailey
May 15, 2021 6:46 p.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Cottonwood pulls away from Skyline for key Region 6 victory
By James Edward
May 6, 2021 10:23 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 5A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:34 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 5A team-by-team preseason capsules
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Cottonwood Colts 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Cottonwood Colts football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 11, 2020 5:42 p.m. MDT
Sports
Making the most of it: Maple Mountain opens Last Chance Tournament with strong showing against Cottonwood
Orlando Corona is one of a trio of seniors for the Golden Eagles who are making most of things despite the massive disappointment dealt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Brandon Gurney
May 28, 2020 8:46 p.m. MDT
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare Star Athletes of Week 25
This week’s star athletes are Manti’s Grady Thompson, Syracuse’s Whitney Sorenson, Skyridge’s Hadley Cowan, Viewmont’s Luke Harris and Cottonwood’s Jessica Loyd.
By James Edward
Feb 3, 2020 4:51 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Cottonwood Colts 2019 preview
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 14, 2019 7:18 p.m. MDT
