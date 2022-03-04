The former Cottonwood High swimmer took her considerable talents to Alabama, where she was a 10-time All-American.
Cottonwood High graduate placed first in 200-meter backstroke at Olympic trials to punch her ticket to Tokyo.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Farmington, Olympus, Timpview and Maple Mountain open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 5A regions.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Cottonwood Colts football team heading into the 2020 season.
Making the most of it: Maple Mountain opens Last Chance Tournament with strong showing against Cottonwood
Orlando Corona is one of a trio of seniors for the Golden Eagles who are making most of things despite the massive disappointment dealt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week’s star athletes are Manti’s Grady Thompson, Syracuse’s Whitney Sorenson, Skyridge’s Hadley Cowan, Viewmont’s Luke Harris and Cottonwood’s Jessica Loyd.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.