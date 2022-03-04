Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Swimming
High school swimming: 4A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 11:48 p.m. MST
Swimmers dive into the pool
High School Swimming
High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships
By James Edward
Feb 8, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
High School Swimming
High school swimming: 4A region championship recaps
Snow Canyon and Ridgeline claimed girls region titles, while Crimson Cliffs and Sky View earned the boys titles
By James Edward
Jan 30, 2022 6:45 p.m. MST
High School Football
High school football: Ridgeline’s high-powered offense leads it into first 4A title game
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 5, 2021 11:37 p.m. MDT
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Mountain Crest tops Crimson Cliffs in extra time to win 4A state title
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 22, 2021 9:38 p.m. MDT
Crimson Cliffs players celebrate their victory against Sky View High in the 4A girls soccer state semifinal game at Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper.
High School Girls Soccer
High school soccer: Crimson Cliffs, Mountain Crest win in penalty shootouts, will play for 4A state title
By Tyler Haslam
Oct 21, 2021 5:27 p.m. MDT
High School Sports
Deseret News Week 7 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Sept 27, 2021 5:30 p.m. MDT
Juan Diego’s Niihau Siaou Chin and Ogden’s Eli Paredes go after the ball at Juan Diego.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 4A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
Crimson Cliffs’ Max Miner hits the ball during the No. 1 singles finals match at the 4A boys tennis tournament on May 15, 2021.
High School Boys Tennis
High school boys tennis: Crimson Cliffs captures school’s first state championship by holding off Logan for 4A title
The first state championship in Crimson Cliffs High School’s short history will likely be remembered for Max Miner, Zachary Sodorff and Liam Duffin’s individual titles.
By Bruce Smith
May 15, 2021 7:07 p.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:33 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:31 p.m. MST
Sports
Girls tennis: Crimson Cliffs edges region foe Desert Hills to claim 4A state title
By Bruce Smith
Oct 10, 2020 9:15 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school tennis: Desert Hills holds narrow lead at 4A state tourney as all 5 of its teams advance to semifinals
By Bruce Smith
Oct 9, 2020 8:47 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school golf: Crimson Cliffs dominates en route to another 4A title, senior Luke Schone claims medalist honors
By James Edward
Oct 8, 2020 5:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school golf: Crimson Cliffs dominates Day 1 of 4A state tournament, with senior Luke Schone leading medalist chase
By James Edward
Oct 7, 2020 5:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school girls tennis: Desert Hills, Crimson Cliffs, Green Canyon among top contenders at 4A state tourney
Defending champion Desert Hills only returns two contributors from last year’s title team
By James Edward
Oct 5, 2020 5:09 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys golf: 4A final region recaps
Crimson Cliffs, Cedar Valley and Ridgeline claim region championships
By James Edward
Sept 30, 2020 9:06 a.m. MDT
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of week 6 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Sept 21, 2020 9:38 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Crimson Cliffs staying the course in program’s second year
As a second-year program, the Mustangs have experienced their share of adversity.
By Brandon Gurney
Sept 19, 2020 5:25 p.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 6 takeaways: It was all about the last second thrillers, with 7 games decided by a touchdown or less
By Trent Wood
Sept 19, 2020 11:33 a.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Region title races starting to take shape
Whether it be in Region 9, 10 or 11, title contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
By Trent Wood
Sept 12, 2020 10:08 a.m. MDT
Sports
Snow Canyon hoping to end long region title drought in stacked Region 9
Snow Canyon last earned a share of region title in 2003, but it edged Dixie and Pine View in coaches preseason voting
By James Edward
July 31, 2020 4:08 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Crimson Cliffs Mustangs 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
July 27, 2020 12:28 p.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:03 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 4A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:03 a.m. MST
