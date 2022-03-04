Snow Canyon and Ridgeline claimed girls region titles, while Crimson Cliffs and Sky View earned the boys titles
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school boys tennis: Crimson Cliffs captures school’s first state championship by holding off Logan for 4A title
The first state championship in Crimson Cliffs High School’s short history will likely be remembered for Max Miner, Zachary Sodorff and Liam Duffin’s individual titles.
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
High school girls tennis: Desert Hills, Crimson Cliffs, Green Canyon among top contenders at 4A state tourney
Defending champion Desert Hills only returns two contributors from last year’s title team
Crimson Cliffs, Cedar Valley and Ridgeline claim region championships
As a second-year program, the Mustangs have experienced their share of adversity.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Whether it be in Region 9, 10 or 11, title contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
Snow Canyon last earned a share of region title in 2003, but it edged Dixie and Pine View in coaches preseason voting
Here’s an in-depth look at the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs football team heading into the 2020 season.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.