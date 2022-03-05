Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
Fortitude_Ranch_5.jpg
Culture
Meet the man bringing bunkers to the masses
Drew Miller, a Harvard grad and retired Air Force colonel, is on a mission to protect the middle class from catastrophe.
By Benoit Morenne
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo
Culture
Investigation: Does TikTok have a bad effect on kids’ mental health?
Several states launch investigations into TikTok’s effect on the health of children.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 1 p.m. MST
People stand on a line next to the PlayStation booth.
U.S. & World
Ukraine asks game developers to ban Russian players
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 8:26 a.m. MST
merlin_2910918.jpg
Education
BYU-Malibu? Pepperdine-Provo?: Inside the comity between two of America’s most religious campuses
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
By Hal Boyd
March 2, 2022 12:39 p.m. MST
Ted_Koppel_Cover.jpg
The West
Could the rural West’s ‘culture of self-reliance’ help it survive the next imminent disaster?
For more than 40 years, most of them spent as host of ABC’s “Nightline,” Ted Koppel talked Americans through crisis after crisis.
By Ted Koppel
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
microphone_mute_static_image.jpg
Opinion
YouTube took down my podcast temporarily. Here’s why I don’t consider that censorship
I believe Joe Biden won the election. My podcast guest did not. Here’s what YouTube did, and why it was smart.
By Ciaran O’Connor
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
regret.jpg
Faith
19,000 people told this man what they most regret. What can we learn from them?
Self-reported moral regrets tend to mirror violations of the Ten Commandments, author Daniel Pink says in his new book.
By Jennifer Graham
Feb 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Alpha_Con_Viking_Helmet.gif
Opinion
How a beta like me managed to get kicked out of ‘Alpha Con’
I made it through one day and two minutes at Alpha Con before I got booted. But I learned something important along the way.
By Meg Walter
Feb 22, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Clergy_Scams_Website_Illustration.jpg
Faith
What are clergy scams? How to keep yourself safe from fraud
Fraudsters are increasingly targeting people of faith. Here’s what worshippers should watch out for.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 22, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A wildfire on Traverse Mountain&nbsp;threatens homes in Lehi on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Opinion
Opinion: The right public policies can ensure wildfires are not the new normal
Both Democrats and Republicans have sponsored legislation to better mitigate the risks. These efforts deserve bipartisan support.
By David Williams and Chris Brown
Feb 20, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Radio personality Rush Limbaugh introduces President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Nov. 5, 2018.
Culture
It’s been a year since Rush Limbaugh died. What’s changed with conservative talk?
Despite insistence that the king of talk radio could not be replaced, these people are trying.
By Jennifer Graham
Feb 18, 2022 10 p.m. MST
In this Sept. 5, 1969, file photo, Hugh Hefner, publisher and owner of Playboy Magazine, and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Barbara Benton, are surrounded by “Bunny Girls” at the Playboy Club in London.
Perspective
What are the ‘secrets’ of Playboy? You might not want to know
It took five years, but an A&E series has finally arrived to refute the fanboy fiction around the Playboy founder.
By Jennifer Graham
Feb 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2908894.jpg
Culture
A former BYU star talks Super Bowl ring, going broke and bouncing back
Setema Gali, the former BYU and New England Patriots defensive end, has a knack for knocking folks down. But after facing financial ruin, he’s learned what it takes to stand back up.
By Jason F. Wright
Feb 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall hugs Betty Sawyer after a Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony.
Utah
Juneteenth could become Utah’s newest state holiday
A bill to designate June 19 a state holiday overwhelmingly passed the Utah House.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 16, 2022 5:23 p.m. MST
A young “Zoomer” of the Gen Z generation is completely absorbed with their smartphone.
Culture
Feeling lost with Gen Z slang? OK boomer, here are the basics
Instead of scratching your head over some of the vernacular coming out of teens’ mouths, parents may want to get informed, learn the meaning, but never ever use it.
By Amy Iverson
Feb 16, 2022 1:19 p.m. MST
Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York.
Perspective
Perspective: What’s with all the Democrats watching Fox News?
Despite its reputation as a conservative news outlet, a surprising number of liberals are contributing to the network’s success.
By Jennifer Graham
Feb 15, 2022 10 p.m. MST
rings.jpeg
Perspective
What we can learn from Valentine’s Day at BYU— America’s most stone-cold sober campus
Courtship culture comes with many unmet expectations, but more stable marriages are better than the more atomizing alternatives.
By Paul S. Edwards
Feb 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
galentines.jpg
Culture
What made Galentine’s Day popular?
TV show “Parks and Recreation” created the famous holiday but they didn’t expect it to take off.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 8, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, center, with teammates during warmup laps before a meet with Harvard on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
Opinion
Perspective: How Lia Thomas is changing the conversation about transgender athletes
Inclusivity cannot become a cover for discrimination against women.
By Valerie Hudson
Feb 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
esentialoils.jpg
Health
Essential oils conquered medicine cabinets across the West. But do they work?
Loyal customers keep buying products while essential oils skeptics scoff. But the question lingers: What does the science say?
By Eric Schulzke
Feb 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
True_Crime_Podcasts_Website_Illustration.jpg
Culture
Do true crime podcasts do more harm than good?
What happens when internet sleuths take a criminal investigation into their own hands?
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
111021_rogan_MD_r1.jpg
Perspective
Joe Rogan didn’t ‘cave’ and neither did Spotify
No one was canceled. Everyone was polite. Why can’t we solve more problems like this?
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 31, 2022 6:02 p.m. MST
COVID_Mask_1.jpg
Coronavirus
The forever mask and the coming ‘cold’ war
Hang on to your N95s. This conflict may survive the pandemic.
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
picture_man_lead.jpg
Culture
Uncovering the stories of 88,000 photo negatives left behind
Photographs connect us to our ancestors — and to the broader story of humanity.
By Berkley Hudson
Jan 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2896867.jpg
Culture
Is America’s most controversial artist trolling the left — or the right?
Jon McNaughton released a Trump-themed NFT collection last week.
By Samuel Benson
Jan 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A roundabout in front of the BYU Administration Building in Provo is pictured.
Perspective
It’s not the big differences that divide us. It’s the green Jell-O and roundabouts
A prominent cleric and Oxford academic discovers the small charms of Utah and Latter-day Saint standard time.
By Andrew Teal
Jan 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Wallace_f2.jpg
Culture
Sundance Institute leader talks diversity and the power of independent films
Betsy Wallace advocates the power of saying yes to build your career.
By Ethan Bauer
Jan 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_719037.jpg
Culture
The world’s smartest man lived in the library and memorized every verse of Latter-day Saint scripture. What if he’d never been born?
Kim Peek — the real “Rain Man” — was both mystery and marvel. We neglect his legacy at our own risk.
By Christian Sagers
Jan 18, 2022 10 p.m. MST
irf.jpeg
Opinion
Struggling to get along with those who believe differently than you? That’s how America is meant to be
It’s important that democracies maintain generously spaced guardrails to protect religious pluralism.
By Christopher Walsh
Jan 14, 2022 10 p.m. MST
justintime_static__1_.jpg
Culture
Could Sabbath closure laws make a comeback?
Here’s why some political commentators and legal scholars are tweeting their support for taking a Sabbath.
By Kelsey Dallas
Jan 11, 2022 10 p.m. MST
011021_dave_ramsey_christian_f.jpg
Faith
Can you be a good Christian and still raise people’s rent?
Dave Ramsey stepped into a moral morass when he said rent should reflect the market, not tenants’ ability to pay.
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 10, 2022 10 p.m. MST
elephanttwitterbird.jpg
Analysis
The conservative case for staying on Twitter
Amid another call for a conservative “Twexit,” can we all pause and remember Parler?
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Cookie_Cutters_Dress.jpg
Opinion
Why this style coach thinks Utah needs a makeover
Do you think you’d recognize someone from the Pioneer Corridor if you were sitting next to each other on a bus in London? If not, why not?
By Tanner Guzy
Jan 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Dirty_Soda_Wars.jpg
Perspective
Utah’s ‘dirty soda war’ may give way to a revolution
The nation seems to be waking up and smelling the aspartame. I just don’t know why it took so long.
By Meg Walter
Jan 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Actor Chris Pratt and his then-wife Anna Faris with their son Jack in Los Angeles on April 21, 2017.
Culture
The year in cancel culture (yes, it’s still a thing)
From Chrissy Teigen to Chris Pratt to J.K. Rowling, social-media mobs came for these celebrities in 2021.
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
newyearsrevolutionFINAL_zp.jpg
Culture
How to make resolutions — and make sure they stick
Experts say that, if we want our resolutions to last beyond January, we need to make them concrete and attainable. But we also need to make them ambitious — and that’s where God comes in.
By Mya Jaradat
Dec 31, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wears mittens.
Culture
The top internet stories that shaped the year
A look at the most talked-about internet stories this year.
By Herb Scribner
Dec 27, 2021 9:20 a.m. MST
waronchristmas.jpeg
Culture
Is the ‘war on Christmas’ finally over?
Trump claims it’s been won, and Biden isn’t fighting.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
Dec 22, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Santa_Shame_Illustration.jpg
Culture
Does Santa mean more to kids or adults?
The more that reality sets in, the more I want to believe that some miracles lie in wait, just around the corner, if only I’m good enough.
By Mya Jaradat
Dec 17, 2021 10 p.m. MST
AP20266488679253.jpg
Opinion
Billie Eilish’s exposure to porn is unfortunately common — and destructive
It’s not enough to repeat the mantra that things online are not real. What are parents to do?
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Dec 16, 2021 10 p.m. MST
something_magical_SdjA__Xzuxg_unsplash.jpg
Culture
Manners for the movie theater: A quick reminder
Now that we’re seeing movies on the big screen again, some people need a refresher on manners.
By Meg Walter
Dec 14, 2021 10:03 a.m. MST
AP21314075010744.jpg
Analysis
These star anchors are leaving very different cable news networks
Fox News and MSNBC shared an odd sort of energy when two superstar broadcasters, Chris Wallace and Brian Williams, said goodbye to viewers within days of each other.
By Jennifer Graham
Dec 13, 2021 10 p.m. MST
schooloflife.jpg
Opinion
A good reminder for anyone stumbling through the darker times of life
Ancient wisdoms aren’t lost — they’re just on a new shelf at the bookstore. And they can help guide us through this sometimes difficult time of the year.
By Mya Jaradat
Dec 10, 2021 10 p.m. MST
merlin_18725.jpg
Culture
Those pop-up Trump shops? Some are rebranding as anti-Biden stores
The popularity of a viral chant is changing how some entrepreneurs hawk political merchandise.
By Jennifer Graham
Dec 7, 2021 4:33 p.m. MST
Beverly D’Angelo and Chevy Chase admire their Christmas lights in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Culture
MTV is making Christmas movies now. And they’re just as edgy as you would imagine
True diversity would mean producing films more appealing to people of faith.
By Jennifer Graham
Dec 4, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Jasperson_lead.jpg
Culture
Inside Thayne Jasperson and Broadway’s return
Broadway’s return sparks unique joy. Just ask Thayne Jasperson from “Hamilton.”
By Ethan Bauer
Dec 1, 2021 10 p.m. MST
Anti-abortion rights demonstrators and abortion rights demonstrators rally outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
Politics
Is America really a ‘pro-choice nation’?
Abortion-rights proponents claim majority support. But what do the numbers say?
By Jennifer Graham
Nov 30, 2021 4:17 p.m. MST
Load More