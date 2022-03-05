Drew Miller, a Harvard grad and retired Air Force colonel, is on a mission to protect the middle class from catastrophe.
Several states launch investigations into TikTok’s effect on the health of children.
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
BYU and Pepperdine independently settled on the word “belonging” to define the kind of Christian community they’re seeking to cultivate.
For more than 40 years, most of them spent as host of ABC’s “Nightline,” Ted Koppel talked Americans through crisis after crisis.
I believe Joe Biden won the election. My podcast guest did not. Here’s what YouTube did, and why it was smart.
Self-reported moral regrets tend to mirror violations of the Ten Commandments, author Daniel Pink says in his new book.
I made it through one day and two minutes at Alpha Con before I got booted. But I learned something important along the way.
Fraudsters are increasingly targeting people of faith. Here’s what worshippers should watch out for.
Both Democrats and Republicans have sponsored legislation to better mitigate the risks. These efforts deserve bipartisan support.
Despite insistence that the king of talk radio could not be replaced, these people are trying.
It took five years, but an A&E series has finally arrived to refute the fanboy fiction around the Playboy founder.
Setema Gali, the former BYU and New England Patriots defensive end, has a knack for knocking folks down. But after facing financial ruin, he’s learned what it takes to stand back up.
A bill to designate June 19 a state holiday overwhelmingly passed the Utah House.
Instead of scratching your head over some of the vernacular coming out of teens’ mouths, parents may want to get informed, learn the meaning, but never ever use it.
Despite its reputation as a conservative news outlet, a surprising number of liberals are contributing to the network’s success.
Courtship culture comes with many unmet expectations, but more stable marriages are better than the more atomizing alternatives.
TV show “Parks and Recreation” created the famous holiday but they didn’t expect it to take off.
Inclusivity cannot become a cover for discrimination against women.
Loyal customers keep buying products while essential oils skeptics scoff. But the question lingers: What does the science say?
What happens when internet sleuths take a criminal investigation into their own hands?
No one was canceled. Everyone was polite. Why can’t we solve more problems like this?
Hang on to your N95s. This conflict may survive the pandemic.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Photographs connect us to our ancestors — and to the broader story of humanity.
Jon McNaughton released a Trump-themed NFT collection last week.
A prominent cleric and Oxford academic discovers the small charms of Utah and Latter-day Saint standard time.
Betsy Wallace advocates the power of saying yes to build your career.
The world’s smartest man lived in the library and memorized every verse of Latter-day Saint scripture. What if he’d never been born?
Kim Peek — the real “Rain Man” — was both mystery and marvel. We neglect his legacy at our own risk.
Struggling to get along with those who believe differently than you? That’s how America is meant to be
It’s important that democracies maintain generously spaced guardrails to protect religious pluralism.
Here’s why some political commentators and legal scholars are tweeting their support for taking a Sabbath.
Dave Ramsey stepped into a moral morass when he said rent should reflect the market, not tenants’ ability to pay.
Amid another call for a conservative “Twexit,” can we all pause and remember Parler?
Do you think you’d recognize someone from the Pioneer Corridor if you were sitting next to each other on a bus in London? If not, why not?
The nation seems to be waking up and smelling the aspartame. I just don’t know why it took so long.
From Chrissy Teigen to Chris Pratt to J.K. Rowling, social-media mobs came for these celebrities in 2021.
Experts say that, if we want our resolutions to last beyond January, we need to make them concrete and attainable. But we also need to make them ambitious — and that’s where God comes in.
A look at the most talked-about internet stories this year.
Trump claims it’s been won, and Biden isn’t fighting.
The more that reality sets in, the more I want to believe that some miracles lie in wait, just around the corner, if only I’m good enough.
It’s not enough to repeat the mantra that things online are not real. What are parents to do?
Now that we’re seeing movies on the big screen again, some people need a refresher on manners.
Fox News and MSNBC shared an odd sort of energy when two superstar broadcasters, Chris Wallace and Brian Williams, said goodbye to viewers within days of each other.
Ancient wisdoms aren’t lost — they’re just on a new shelf at the bookstore. And they can help guide us through this sometimes difficult time of the year.
The popularity of a viral chant is changing how some entrepreneurs hawk political merchandise.
True diversity would mean producing films more appealing to people of faith.
Broadway’s return sparks unique joy. Just ask Thayne Jasperson from “Hamilton.”
Abortion-rights proponents claim majority support. But what do the numbers say?