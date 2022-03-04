McCoy Langston’s 21 points led the Grizzlies to victory.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Cyprus Pirates football team heading into the 2020 season.
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention
The new Region 2 realignment gets thumbs up from the region’s head coaches.
