Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
corner_canyon_logo.0__2_.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Corner Canyon holds off Cyprus for 6A quarterfinal victory
By James Edward
March 1, 2022 12:54 p.m. MST
LOGO_2020.7.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Cyprus beats Farmington in 6A 2nd round
By McCade Pearson
Feb 25, 2022 11:09 p.m. MST
merlin_2908734.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Cyprus edges Kearns to earn rare region title
By Bruce Smith
Feb 16, 2022 10:33 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, Timpanogos stuns Alta at buzzer
By James Edward
Feb 11, 2022 11:18 p.m. MST
Copper Hills’ McCoy Langston, wearing white, drives to the hoop with West Jordan’s Boston Farmer defending
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Copper Hills makes big plays at the end to hold off West Jordan
McCoy Langston’s 21 points led the Grizzlies to victory.
By Bruce Smith
Jan 14, 2022 10:41 p.m. MST
Top_12_Varsity_Boys___Region_1.jpg
High School Cross Country
High school cross-country: 6A region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 11, 2021 2 p.m. MDT
Weber keeper Stockton Short is the Deseret News 6A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2860332.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2847825.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
merlin_2856497.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2830330.jpg
Sports
6A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Cyprus gets first win, while Region 1 and Region 4 heavyweights remain undefeated
By James Edward
Sept 12, 2020 11:42 a.m. MDT
merlin_2826695.jpg
Sports
High school football: Snow Canyon rolls past Cyprus for season-opening win
By Bruce Smith
Aug 14, 2020 10:15 p.m. MDT
merlin_5324.jpg
Sports
Kearns the favorite in Region 2; Cougars looking to win fourth straight region title
By Joe Coles
Aug 9, 2020 6:42 p.m. MDT
LOGO_2020.png
Sports
High school football: Cyprus Pirates 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Cyprus Pirates football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Joe Coles
July 26, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
merlin_1740097.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 6A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:05 a.m. MDT
merlin_2214.jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 6A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 6A All-State Football Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2019_10_15_at_8.25.09_AM.png
Sports
Previewing week 10’s top matchups in Utah high school football | Deseret News Rewind
By High School Rewind
Oct 15, 2019 8:53 a.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2019_08_16_at_10.33.20_AM.png
Sports
Video: Find out teams on the rise this year in Utah high school football
By High School Rewind
Aug 16, 2019 10:55 a.m. MDT
1d08b18464.jpg
Sports
‘You get to see the teams in West Valley kind of compete': Coaches love new-look Region 2
The new Region 2 realignment gets thumbs up from the region’s head coaches.
By Joe Coles
Aug 12, 2019 12 p.m. MDT
