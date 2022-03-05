Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

Data

Extreme_Temps_West_2.jpg
The West
More record highs than lows: What warm winter temperatures could mean for the West
Scientists say more record highs are being set than lows and that does not bode well for drought and wildfires in the West.
By K. Sophie Will
Feb 25, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A young “Zoomer” of the Gen Z generation is completely absorbed with their smartphone.
Culture
Feeling lost with Gen Z slang? OK boomer, here are the basics
Instead of scratching your head over some of the vernacular coming out of teens’ mouths, parents may want to get informed, learn the meaning, but never ever use it.
By Amy Iverson
Feb 16, 2022 1:19 p.m. MST
donkeyele.jpeg
Politics
Do Democrats or Republicans control the West?
States have a historic budget surplus, and how they spend it could depend on whether they’re conservative or liberal.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
Feb 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
West_Jobs_Website_Illustration.jpg
The West
The extremes of unemployment in the West
Utah ended the year with the second-lowest unemployment rate in the country at 1.9% in December followed closely by Idaho’s 2.4%.
By K. Sophie Will
Jan 30, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2880390.jpg
The West
Could we stop wildfires by starting more fires?
There’s a $50 billion plan to more than double the use of controlled burns and logging to thin out vegetation that fuels wildfires.
By Matthew Brown
Jan 21, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2903484.jpg
Data
Inflation in the West
Wholesale prices in December indicate inflation may be cooling off, but some economists predict another rough year in 2022.
By Matthew Brown
Jan 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
