Teenager reports he was assaulted by Preston Anthony Kilpatrick, 18, after the teen had stolen marijuana from him. In addition, police believe Kilpatrick coordinated with teens to sell cartridges of THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana.
Tax credits for electric cars, free public transit among the proposals
HB234, sponsored Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would have required all Utah public school teachers to post all learning materials and syllabi for each day of instruction for parents to review. The decision to scrap the bill comes after the bill prompted outcry in the education community.
Lake Mead, Lake Powell and the Great Salt Lake all hit record lows over the summer and into the fall — but unlike the two reservoirs, there is little framework for how Utah should respond to its shrinking saltwater lake.
Residents open up on social media about renovation nightmares
Monday’s alert was the first time that the Wasatch Front had ever received such a warning because it is “a relatively new type of warning for the western United States,” the National Weather Service tweeted early Tuesday morning.
Ogden city and the Ogden Downtown Alliance are offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to arrests in a significant increase in graffiti and vandalism cases.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of Central Utah, with eastern parts of the state in a hazardous weather outlook.
Jared Jensen, now a sergeant with the Kaysville Police Department, believes that his attacker is being released after eight years because he was not physically injured that night when the attacker opened fire. But he said his fortunate outcome was not from a lack of trying on the attacker’s part.
‘The secret’s out’: Utah is seeing ‘remarkable’ population growth. Here’s how much is because of migration
Fertility is falling, but Utah’s net migration is way up. New estimates by the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute released Wednesday indicate that the state added approximately 71,936 people since the 2020 census, reaching an estimated total of 3,343,552 Utahns.
Davis District announces team to review events at Foxboro Elementary School prior to 10-year-old girl’s death by suicide
The independent review at Foxboro Elementary School is to include interviews of Izzy Tichenor’s family, school personnel, and students in fifth and sixth grades.
Education, love will guide Davis District after scathing DOJ findings, new assistant superintendent says
After a Department of Justice investigation found “serious and widespread racial harassment” in Davis County schools, the new district superintendent, Jacqueline Thompson says she will be looking to students for answers on fighting racism in schools.
Jared Brooks Cardon, 49, of Syracuse, was charged Thursday after possibly overdosing on painkillers while driving his patrol car and crashing it into a freeway barrier.
Sun Cha Warhola, who is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and accused of strangling her two children, James, 8, and Jean Marie, 7 in their home in Layton, has already been held in the Utah State Hospital for about eight years. In 2019, a judge determined that she was competent to stand trial. The trial was scheduled for September 2021, but her attorney said her health was deteriorating in the weeks before the trial while her defense team was seeking to reach a plea deal, leading the court to order a mental health evaluation.
Here’s who will help head a Utah school district’s response to DOJ investigation that found ‘serious’ racial harassment
Jacqueline Thompson is returning to Davis School District to help oversee the district’s response to a DOJ investigation that found ‘serious and widespread racial harassment’ of Black and Asian American students.
Emotional roller coasters aren’t new for veterinarians, but the pandemic has placed even more pressure on an overwhelmed system. Experts largely agree that the veterinarian industry has been facing a mental health crisis for a long time before COVID-19 emerged, to the point of having the highest suicide rate of any other profession.
A once private island in the Great Salt Lake was under consideration for homes. Now this 3,000-acre stretch of land known as Fremont Island will be permanently protected. The Nature Conservancy of Utah played a pivotal role. Read more about this global organization that turns 70 this year.
West Valley’s first female leader, a familiar face in Moab and a surprising write-in win: Meet Utah’s new mayors
As county clerks continue to update election results, we have a sense of what Utah municipalities will have a new leader at the helm.
It’s Election Day in Utah. Here’s where to see the results for municipal races across the Wasatch Front in Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Tooele and Summit counties.
Mayors in Park City, Bountiful, Syracuse, and Heber City are all trailing their challengers, while others in several cities are caught in real nail biters and could falter if races flip as more results are posted.
Conviction Integrity Unit to review claims of factual innocence by people convicted of crimes
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says ‘despicable’ claims of voter fraud made about the 2020 presidential election could hamper trust in Utah’s 2021 municipal elections, which for the first time will feature widespread ranked choice voting. Some key races to watch are the Sandy city mayoral race, Salt Lake City council race and more.
‘Why did my kid have to leave?’ Mother of Black student angry about having to switch schools after racial harassment
DOJ investigation found the Davis School District consistently failed to respond to race-based harassment reports.
One city in Idaho and three cities in Utah rank high in the top 10 most “overvalued” housing markets in the entire U.S.
The 2022 U.S. News college rankings are out. Some of Utah’s standouts: U.’s video game design program; the U.’s physician assistant program and Snow College, ranked 7th among public colleges in the West.
A new report by the Utah-based rental software company Entrata shows dramatic rent price increases in several major counties. The report comes as Utah continues to grapple with “insane” housing prices in a market that was thrown into upheaval thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For now, parks like Utah’s Lagoon are largely in charge of regulating themselves.
A trial for Sun Cha Warhola was set to begin in September, but her attorney says her physical and mental health have deteriorated in the last three weeks, although, it’s not exactly clear why. She has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, in the deaths of her son James, 8, and daughter Jean Marie, 7. Authorities say she strangled the children in James’ bedroom in their Layton home on Sept. 8, 2010.
Hundreds paid their respects to Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who was killed in a Thursday terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Jennie Taylor, who lost her husband — Maj. Brent Taylor — in Afghanistan in 2018, emceed the event.
With climate change scenarios predicting that snowfall will transform into rain in the years to come, Utah’s top leaders are taking a closer look at potential reservoir sites to capture that precipitation for water storage.
Sunday night crash on Sessions Mountain claimed the lives of pilot J. Parker Christensen, 28, of Ogden; and Tyson Peterson, 24, and his wife, Kallie Edwards Peterson, 24, of Logan. The flight was a gift from Kallie to her husband to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary.
With the clock reset again on the eviction moratorium extension, over $150 million in rental assistance has still not made it into the hands of Utah renters or landlords. Reasons range from paperwork problems to likely some Utahns hesitating to ask for government help.
Friday brought 1,138 new cases; 886 cases were confirmed Saturday; and 417 were confirmed on Sunday. Health officials in Salt Lake City said those without vaccinations have died or experienced serious illness at exponentially higher rates than those who were vaccinated.
Search crews found the Cessna 182 Skylane — a four-seat, single engine plane — via air surveillance late Sunday night and reached the site about three hours later
Incident involving a 32-year-old man, who was flown by medical helicopter to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City after falling from the Sky Ride at the Farmington Amusement Park, remains under investigation.
With 2020 census data now released, lawmakers across the nation are beginning redistricting processes to help decide who represents Americans. In Utah, it begins Monday at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Droves of Salt Lake City police officers up and quit or moved to other agencies in 2020. Salt Lake City leaders dramatically upped its pay for police officers to get them to come back, but they agree it’s going to take more to fix morale issues than money.
Volunteers with Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade hand out 400 backpacks filled with supplies at Hill Field Elementary School in Clearfield.
The primary election will whittle down candidates in 10 mayoral races along the Wasatch Front, including two in which incumbents are seeking re-election — Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Park City Mayor Andy Beerman.
Ballots need to be postmarked Monday at the latest, but 23 cities throughout Utah have chosen to forgo the primary and use ranked-choice voting in the general election in November.
The Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to “watch your speed, buckle up, avoid distractions and be safe” after five crashes resulted in six fatalities on Utah highways this weekend.
West Coast wildfire smoke and ozone pollution are making unhealthy breathing conditions in Utah, and regulators are suggesting people avoid heavy exertion and move activities indoors.
Another round of storms made its way across Utah Sunday, resulting in flash floods and flooded streets. The National Weather Service issued multiple flash flooding warnings throughout the day for areas including Davis, Emery, Garfield and Wayne counties.
Since arriving in Utah, Victoria Le been promoted twice and is now an assistant general manager at Amazon in Salt Lake County. As an Asian American woman, she believes her ascension in the company can be an example for others to emulate.
Did you get your ballot? Voting open in Utah cities for Aug. 10 primary for mayoral and council races
County clerks along the Wasatch Front are optimistic that voter turnout for August’s municipal primaries — for which ballots have been delivered and early voting has already begun — will carry over some of the momentum from last November’s large voter turnout. But not everyone will have an election Aug. 10 as 23 cities have opted for ranked-choice voting.