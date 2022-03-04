Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
A section of the Davis County Jail where inmates communicate with visitors.
Utah
West Bountiful man arrested, accused of assault, using ‘little drug runners’
Teenager reports he was assaulted by Preston Anthony Kilpatrick, 18, after the teen had stolen marijuana from him. In addition, police believe Kilpatrick coordinated with teens to sell cartridges of THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana.
By Jacob Scholl
Feb 12, 2022 9 p.m. MST
Thick haze shrouds the Capitol and downtown Salt Lake City.
Utah
How Utah lawmakers propose to fight dirty air
Tax credits for electric cars, free public transit among the proposals
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 3, 2022 4:40 p.m. MST
Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, speaks during the Utah legislative session at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Utah lawmaker scraps controversial school curriculum ‘transparency’ bill amid pushback
HB234, sponsored Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, would have required all Utah public school teachers to post all learning materials and syllabi for each day of instruction for parents to review. The decision to scrap the bill comes after the bill prompted outcry in the education community.
By Ashley Imlay
Jan 28, 2022 2:02 p.m. MST
Low water levels are pictured in the Great Salt Lake near Tooele County.
Utah
The proposed plan to save the Great Salt Lake from drought
Lake Mead, Lake Powell and the Great Salt Lake all hit record lows over the summer and into the fall — but unlike the two reservoirs, there is little framework for how Utah should respond to its shrinking saltwater lake.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 25, 2022 6:11 p.m. MST
Designer Candis Meredith, homeowner Aubrey Bennion and Andy Meredith at Bennion’s home in Bountiful.
Utah
Why the new Magnolia Network pulled a Utah-based home renovation show
Residents open up on social media about renovation nightmares
By Jacob Scholl and Wendy Leonard
Jan 10, 2022 11:06 a.m. MST
A Utah Transit Authority TRAX rail car’s light shines through a snow squall in downtown Salt Lake City early Monday evening.
Utah
What’s a snow squall? This storm produced a new type of warning for Utah
Monday’s alert was the first time that the Wasatch Front had ever received such a warning because it is “a relatively new type of warning for the western United States,” the National Weather Service tweeted early Tuesday morning.
By Carter Williams
Dec 28, 2021 12:08 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2021_12_21_at_9.37.10_AM.png
Utah
Ogden offers cash rewards as graffiti, vandalism cases rise
Ogden city and the Ogden Downtown Alliance are offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to arrests in a significant increase in graffiti and vandalism cases.
By Andrew Adams
Dec 21, 2021 10:27 a.m. MST
merlin_2900273.jpg
Utah
Winter storm blankets Utah’s Wasatch Front. Here’s how much snow fell
A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of Central Utah, with eastern parts of the state in a hazardous weather outlook.
By Kyle Dunphey
Dec 15, 2021 9:30 a.m. MST
Officer Jared Jensen is pictured in 2016.
Utah
This Utah police officer says the man who tried to kill him should stay in prison. Here’s why
Jared Jensen, now a sergeant with the Kaysville Police Department, believes that his attacker is being released after eight years because he was not physically injured that night when the attacker opened fire. But he said his fortunate outcome was not from a lack of trying on the attacker’s part.
By Pat Reavy
Dec 13, 2021 8 p.m. MST
Apartments and town houses on Traverse Mountain Boulevard in Lehi are pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. The influx of new apartments and condos in Utah County has fueled population growth in comparison to Salt Lake County.
Utah
‘The secret’s out’: Utah is seeing ‘remarkable’ population growth. Here’s how much is because of migration
Fertility is falling, but Utah’s net migration is way up. New estimates by the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute released Wednesday indicate that the state added approximately 71,936 people since the 2020 census, reaching an estimated total of 3,343,552 Utahns.
By Logan Stefanich
Dec 8, 2021 1:49 p.m. MST
A family photo shows Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, who at 10 years old died by suicide after her family says she was bullied.
Utah
Davis District announces team to review events at Foxboro Elementary School prior to 10-year-old girl’s death by suicide
The independent review at Foxboro Elementary School is to include interviews of Izzy Tichenor’s family, school personnel, and students in fifth and sixth grades.
By Marjorie Cortez
Dec 7, 2021 9:08 p.m. MST
merlin_2898793.jpg
Utah
Education, love will guide Davis District after scathing DOJ findings, new assistant superintendent says
After a Department of Justice investigation found “serious and widespread racial harassment” in Davis County schools, the new district superintendent, Jacqueline Thompson says she will be looking to students for answers on fighting racism in schools.
By Marjorie Cortez
Dec 6, 2021 6:31 p.m. MST
Officer Jared Cardon is pictured on Aug. 8, 2009.
Utah
Utah officer charged with crashing patrol car while on fentanyl
Jared Brooks Cardon, 49, of Syracuse, was charged Thursday after possibly overdosing on painkillers while driving his patrol car and crashing it into a freeway barrier.
By Pat Reavy
Dec 2, 2021 4:26 p.m. MST
Sun Cha Warhola appears in 2nd District Court in Farmington on Monday, Oct. 18, 2010.
Utah
Layton mom charged with killing her 2 children not competent for trial, judge says
Sun Cha Warhola, who is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and accused of strangling her two children, James, 8, and Jean Marie, 7 in their home in Layton, has already been held in the Utah State Hospital for about eight years. In 2019, a judge determined that she was competent to stand trial. The trial was scheduled for September 2021, but her attorney said her health was deteriorating in the weeks before the trial while her defense team was seeking to reach a plea deal, leading the court to order a mental health evaluation.
By Emily Ashcraft
Dec 1, 2021 11:52 a.m. MST
merlin_2896775.jpg
Utah
Here’s who will help head a Utah school district’s response to DOJ investigation that found ‘serious’ racial harassment
Jacqueline Thompson is returning to Davis School District to help oversee the district’s response to a DOJ investigation that found ‘serious and widespread racial harassment’ of Black and Asian American students.
By Marjorie Cortez
Nov 22, 2021 3:59 p.m. MST
Dr. Kara Tassone, Mountain West Veterinary Specialists, hugs a dachshund at the clinic in Layton on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.
Utah
Front-line fatigue: Pandemic pressures pouncing on taxed veterinarians
Emotional roller coasters aren’t new for veterinarians, but the pandemic has placed even more pressure on an overwhelmed system. Experts largely agree that the veterinarian industry has been facing a mental health crisis for a long time before COVID-19 emerged, to the point of having the highest suicide rate of any other profession.
By Jenny Rollins
Nov 20, 2021 9 p.m. MST
A family photo shows Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor, who at 10 years old died by suicide.
Utah
School board president on suicide death of Izzy Tichenor: ‘We take this tragedy very seriously’
By Marjorie Cortez
Nov 16, 2021 7:23 p.m. MST
merlin_2884115.jpg
Utah
Why a private island in the Great Salt Lake went on the market
A once private island in the Great Salt Lake was under consideration for homes. Now this 3,000-acre stretch of land known as Fremont Island will be permanently protected. The Nature Conservancy of Utah played a pivotal role. Read more about this global organization that turns 70 this year.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Nov 7, 2021 9 p.m. MST
Deborah Hinton, of Salt Lake City, drops off her ballot at the Salt Lake County Government Center on Election Day.
Utah
West Valley’s first female leader, a familiar face in Moab and a surprising write-in win: Meet Utah’s new mayors
As county clerks continue to update election results, we have a sense of what Utah municipalities will have a new leader at the helm.
By Kyle Dunphey
Nov 4, 2021 6:23 p.m. MDT
Tommy Thompson reaches out of a car to drop off his parents’ ballots outside of the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Updated Utah election results: Here’s how local races are shaping up
It’s Election Day in Utah. Here’s where to see the results for municipal races across the Wasatch Front in Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber, Tooele and Summit counties.
By Deseret News staff and KSL.com staff
Nov 4, 2021 5:52 p.m. MDT
Bountiful Mayor Randy Lewis speaks at the Boy Scouts of America Crossroads of the West Council event.
Utah
These Utah mayors are in danger of losing reelection
Mayors in Park City, Bountiful, Syracuse, and Heber City are all trailing their challengers, while others in several cities are caught in real nail biters and could falter if races flip as more results are posted.
By Katie McKellar
Nov 4, 2021 12:50 p.m. MDT
Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings, left, talks with Teneille Brown, center, and Adrienne Gillespie Andrews.
Utah
Davis County attorney creates avenue to review innocence claims in felony convictions
Conviction Integrity Unit to review claims of factual innocence by people convicted of crimes
By Pat Reavy
Nov 1, 2021 5:12 p.m. MDT
Marjorie Stolhand deposits her ballot in a drop box at the Salt Lake City Public Library in Salt Lake City on Oct. 18, 2021.
Utah
It’s Election Day in Utah. Here’s what you need to know
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson says ‘despicable’ claims of voter fraud made about the 2020 presidential election could hamper trust in Utah’s 2021 municipal elections, which for the first time will feature widespread ranked choice voting. Some key races to watch are the Sandy city mayoral race, Salt Lake City council race and more.
By Kyle Dunphey
Oct 26, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
27397121.jpg
Utah
Why Utah House Majority Leader Francis Gibson says he’s resigning from Legislature
‘I need to focus more on my role as a husband and father,” Gibson says
By Jacob Klopfenstein
Oct 26, 2021 5:09 p.m. MDT
Shauntel Black poses for photos at her Layton home.
Education
‘Why did my kid have to leave?’ Mother of Black student angry about having to switch schools after racial harassment
DOJ investigation found the Davis School District consistently failed to respond to race-based harassment reports.
By Marjorie Cortez
Oct 25, 2021 4:43 p.m. MDT
A for sale sign is pictured in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
The West
Is the West’s housing market overpriced? These cities rank as nation’s most ‘overvalued’
One city in Idaho and three cities in Utah rank high in the top 10 most “overvalued” housing markets in the entire U.S.
By Katie McKellar
Sept 15, 2021 4:21 p.m. MDT
Dixie State University in St. George is pictured on Friday, April 9, 2021.
Utah
How did Utah colleges fare on U.S. News rankings?
The 2022 U.S. News college rankings are out. Some of Utah’s standouts: U.’s video game design program; the U.’s physician assistant program and Snow College, ranked 7th among public colleges in the West.
By Marjorie Cortez
Sept 13, 2021 6:51 p.m. MDT
Apartments and town houses on Traverse Mountain Boulevard in Lehi are pictured on Aug. 11, 2021.
Utah
Report: Rent prices in these Utah counties have skyrocketed — including one with a 66% jump
A new report by the Utah-based rental software company Entrata shows dramatic rent price increases in several major counties. The report comes as Utah continues to grapple with “insane” housing prices in a market that was thrown into upheaval thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Katie McKellar
Sept 13, 2021 4:39 p.m. MDT
Guests scream with excitement as they ride the Cannibal at Lagoon in Farmington on Monday, June 15, 2020.
U.S. & World
Who regulates amusement parks? In some states, it’s the park itself
For now, parks like Utah’s Lagoon are largely in charge of regulating themselves.
By Kyle Dunphey
Sept 7, 2021 9 p.m. MDT
Sun Cha Warhola appears in 2nd District Court in Farmington on Monday, Oct. 18, 2010.
Utah
Decadelong case for Utah mom charged with killing her 2 kids could be paused again
A trial for Sun Cha Warhola was set to begin in September, but her attorney says her physical and mental health have deteriorated in the last three weeks, although, it’s not exactly clear why. She has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, in the deaths of her son James, 8, and daughter Jean Marie, 7. Authorities say she strangled the children in James’ bedroom in their Layton home on Sept. 8, 2010.
By Annie Knox
Sept 1, 2021 12:41 p.m. MDT
merlin_2882027.jpg
Utah
Utah Marine killed in Afghanistan remembered in candlelight vigil
Hundreds paid their respects to Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who was killed in a Thursday terrorist attack outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Jennie Taylor, who lost her husband — Maj. Brent Taylor — in Afghanistan in 2018, emceed the event.
By Garna Mejia and Madison Swenson
Aug 30, 2021 9:09 a.m. MDT
Low water levels are visible as a person rides a personal watercraft on East Canyon Reservoir in Morgan County during a drought in Utah on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
The West
Will drought in the West usher in a new generation of reservoirs?
With climate change scenarios predicting that snowfall will transform into rain in the years to come, Utah’s top leaders are taking a closer look at potential reservoir sites to capture that precipitation for water storage.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Aug 26, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Davis County rescue crew members are pictured at the site of a small plane crash on Sessions Mountain in Davis County.
Utah
Friends remember those killed in Davis County plane crash
Sunday night crash on Sessions Mountain claimed the lives of pilot J. Parker Christensen, 28, of Ogden; and Tyson Peterson, 24, and his wife, Kallie Edwards Peterson, 24, of Logan. The flight was a gift from Kallie to her husband to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary.
By Alex Cabrero
Aug 18, 2021 2:24 p.m. MDT
Apartments and town houses on Traverse Mountain Boulevard in Lehi are pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Politics
There are millions of dollars up for grabs for renters. Why aren’t they being claimed?
With the clock reset again on the eviction moratorium extension, over $150 million in rental assistance has still not made it into the hands of Utah renters or landlords. Reasons range from paperwork problems to likely some Utahns hesitating to ask for government help.
By Katie McKellar
Aug 17, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
People line up in their cars for a COVID-19 test at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Utah
Utah reports 2,423 weekend COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Friday brought 1,138 new cases; 886 cases were confirmed Saturday; and 417 were confirmed on Sunday. Health officials in Salt Lake City said those without vaccinations have died or experienced serious illness at exponentially higher rates than those who were vaccinated.
By Ashley Imlay
Aug 16, 2021 3:37 p.m. MDT
A Davis County Sheriff vehicle is pictured at the Davis County Jail in Farmington.
Utah
3 dead in small plane crash east of Bountiful
Search crews found the Cessna 182 Skylane — a four-seat, single engine plane — via air surveillance late Sunday night and reached the site about three hours later
By Ashley Imlay
Aug 16, 2021 1:38 p.m. MDT
The Sky Ride at Lagoon in Farmington
Utah
Man who fell 50 feet from Lagoon ride dies
Incident involving a 32-year-old man, who was flown by medical helicopter to University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City after falling from the Sky Ride at the Farmington Amusement Park, remains under investigation.
By Pat Reavy
Aug 16, 2021 1:25 p.m. MDT
Dark clouds and heavy rain sweep over the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Aug. 3, 2020.
Utah
Utah redistricting explained: Why you should care
With 2020 census data now released, lawmakers across the nation are beginning redistricting processes to help decide who represents Americans. In Utah, it begins Monday at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.
By Katie McKellar
Aug 16, 2021 11:38 a.m. MDT
Salt Lake police officer Brandi Palmer takes a woman into custody after she was found trespassing in a stranger’s apartment.
Police/Courts
Why are cops quitting? A city struggles with police morale
Droves of Salt Lake City police officers up and quit or moved to other agencies in 2020. Salt Lake City leaders dramatically upped its pay for police officers to get them to come back, but they agree it’s going to take more to fix morale issues than money.
By Katie McKellar
Aug 15, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
Kensleigh Jasper, 10, and her mom, Nicole Jasper, look over school items given to her Clearfield’s Hill Field Elementary.
Utah
Photo of the day: Volunteers make sure military kids are ready to head back to school
Volunteers with Operation Homefront’s annual Back-to-School Brigade hand out 400 backpacks filled with supplies at Hill Field Elementary School in Clearfield.
By Deseret News Photographers
Aug 11, 2021 2:10 p.m. MDT
Elections coordinator Michael Fife gathers election envelopes at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Utah
Primary Election results are coming in: Who is vying to lead your city?
The primary election will whittle down candidates in 10 mayoral races along the Wasatch Front, including two in which incumbents are seeking re-election — Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Park City Mayor Andy Beerman.
By Ashley ImlayAshley Fredde, and 1 more
Aug 11, 2021 11:27 a.m. MDT
Election ballots are processed by workers at the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office in Provo on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Utah
Have you submitted your primary ballot yet? Primary for many Utah cities is Tuesday
Ballots need to be postmarked Monday at the latest, but 23 cities throughout Utah have chosen to forgo the primary and use ranked-choice voting in the general election in November.
By Ashley Imlay
Aug 9, 2021 11:43 a.m. MDT
A car crash near Echo, Utah, is pictured with multiple vehicles on their side and first responders on scene.
Utah
‘Horrible circumstances': 6 killed, others seriously injured during deadly weekend on Utah roads
The Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to “watch your speed, buckle up, avoid distractions and be safe” after five crashes resulted in six fatalities on Utah highways this weekend.
By Lisi Merkley and Roy Burton
Aug 8, 2021 9:29 p.m. MDT
merlin_2879530.jpg
The West
Why is air quality so bad? West Coast wildfire smoke creeping east
West Coast wildfire smoke and ozone pollution are making unhealthy breathing conditions in Utah, and regulators are suggesting people avoid heavy exertion and move activities indoors.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue and Lisa Riley Roche
Aug 6, 2021 3:25 p.m. MDT
28354006.jpeg
Utah
Rain, floods impact Utahns across the state
Another round of storms made its way across Utah Sunday, resulting in flash floods and flooded streets. The National Weather Service issued multiple flash flooding warnings throughout the day for areas including Davis, Emery, Garfield and Wayne counties.
By Lisi Merkley
Aug 1, 2021 10:09 p.m. MDT
Victoria Le, Amazon assistant general manager, poses for a portrait at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Utah
What working at Amazon offered an Asian American woman — a life-line to a better future
Since arriving in Utah, Victoria Le been promoted twice and is now an assistant general manager at Amazon in Salt Lake County. As an Asian American woman, she believes her ascension in the company can be an example for others to emulate.
By Jasen Lee
Aug 1, 2021 6:34 p.m. MDT
merlin_2878496.jpg
Utah
Did you get your ballot? Voting open in Utah cities for Aug. 10 primary for mayoral and council races
County clerks along the Wasatch Front are optimistic that voter turnout for August’s municipal primaries — for which ballots have been delivered and early voting has already begun — will carry over some of the momentum from last November’s large voter turnout. But not everyone will have an election Aug. 10 as 23 cities have opted for ranked-choice voting.
By Makenzie Sisson
July 29, 2021 12:24 p.m. MDT
Load More