Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Westlake teammates high-five each other
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Westlake beats Davis 45-32 in 6A quarterfinals
Westlake beat Davis 45-32 on Tuesday at the Huntsman Center to advance to the 6A semifinals.
By McCade Pearson
March 1, 2022 7:29 p.m. MST
_pweel26.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 26 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Feb 7, 2022 5:39 p.m. MST
merlin_2904620.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis reclaims top spot in 6A, Olympus the new No. 1 in 5A
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 1:26 p.m. MST
prepof24.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 24 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 24, 2022 5:57 p.m. MST
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 23 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 17, 2022 7 p.m. MST
size.dummy_copy.png
High School Sports
Steward Health Care Week 22 high school star athletes of the week
By James Edward
Jan 10, 2022 6:25 p.m. MST
davis_logo.jpg
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Sawyer Cottrell’s hot hand helps No. 1 Davis hold off rival Farmington
By James Edward
Jan 7, 2022 10:49 p.m. MST
merlin_2901043.jpg
High School Girls Basketball
Young Ridgeline squad proves it can play with anybody in victory over Davis
The underclassmen-driven Ridgeline squad that starts four sophomores and a freshman showed that age is just a number in their 48-40 road victory over Davis Tuesday afternoon.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 21, 2021 4:30 p.m. MST
Davis High players cheer after winning the Northern Utah Shootout championship game against Olympus.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Davis uses late-game surge to win Northern Utah Shootout
Thanks to a willful fourth-quarter performance, the Darts secured a 58-55 win to improve to 5-0 on the season and hand the Titans (4-1) their first loss of the year.
By Tyler Haslam
Dec 11, 2021 10:30 p.m. MST
Here are Deseret News annual coaches preseason rankings fo 6A, 5A and 4A boys basketball.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Davis (6A), Olympus (5A), Ridgeline (4A) tabbed preseason favorites in coaches rankings
By James Edward
Nov 22, 2021 9:36 a.m. MST
Layton players celebrate their win against Davis High at the Angel Street Soccer Complex in Kaysville on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Sports
High school soccer: Erin Bailey’s brace lifts Layton past Davis, shakes up Region 1 standings
By Tyler Haslam
Sept 23, 2021 7:53 p.m. MDT
merlin_874604.jpg
Sports
Former BYU star Patrick Fishburn makes cut at smoke-filled Utah Championship, other ex-Cougars come up short
A birdie on the 18th hole Friday at Oakridge Country Club means Fishburn will play on the weekend in Korn Ferry Tour event in Farmington.
By Jay Drew
Aug 6, 2021 7:26 p.m. MDT
Former BYU star Daniel Summerhays believes he played in the 2020 Utah Championship with a stress fracture in his left foot.
Sports
Here are the golfers who will receive sponsor exemptions into the Utah Championship, plus a Daniel Summerhays update
The Utah Sports Commission announces that Zions Bank will remain the tournament’s presenting sponsor through 2023.
By Jay Drew
July 26, 2021 7:13 p.m. MDT
The Davis Darts top this year’s Deseret News preseason girls soccer rankings.
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Davis, Bonneville, Ridgeline, Morgan, Rowland Hall open season as preseason No. 1s
By James Edward
July 26, 2021 12:54 p.m. MDT
Weber keeper Stockton Short is the Deseret News 6A boys soccer Player of the Year.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2860332.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 6A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
Riverton High School pitcher Kaysen Korth is the Deseret News 6A Softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 6A All-State team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:04 a.m. MDT
merlin_2872502.jpg
High School Girls Lacrosse
High school girls lacrosse: Deseret News 2021 all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 14, 2021 6:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_2869449.jpg
High School Sports
High school girls golf: Davis rallies late — as in the last 4 holes — to win the 6A state title
The Darts trailed defending state champion Lone Peak by five strokes entering the day but rallied on the final four holes to win the title.
By Tyler Haslam
May 11, 2021 6:47 p.m. MDT
merlin_2864259.jpg
High School Sports
High school soccer: Davis’ Simon Jensen nets goal in closing minutes to hand Syracuse its first loss of the season
By Tyler Haslam
April 8, 2021 7:27 p.m. MDT
merlin_2847825.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:35 a.m. MDT
merlin_2856497.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 6A All-State team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:05 p.m. MDT
merlin_2857174.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 6A’s seventh-seeded Darts end Davis’ 19-year title drought
With a score of 60-55, the No. 7 seed Darts defeated No. 1 seed Westlake to win their first state championship since 2002.
By Tyler Haslam
March 6, 2021 7:43 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
davis_logo.0.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Davis edges Layton by 2 in 6A second round
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 26, 2021 10:33 p.m. MST
davis_logo.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Davis holds Potter in check and snaps Layton’s 11-game win streak
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 12, 2021 10:12 p.m. MST
merlin_2852209.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Davis avenges blowout loss to Syracuse nearly a month later
The Darts defeated the Titans 51-41 Tuesday night, powered by junior guard Kylee Mabry’s 16 points.
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 9, 2021 9:12 p.m. MST
merlin_2849871.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Ethan Potter dominates, makes big play down stretch to lead Layton over Davis
By Bruce Smith
Jan 22, 2021 10:41 p.m. MST
merlin_22137.jpg
Sports
BYU’s Mikayla Colohan taken by Orlando Pride in NWSL draft
By Ryan McDonald
Jan 13, 2021 8:41 p.m. MST
Swimming_feature_LS_0001x.jpg
Utah
‘He’s just amazing’: How this swimmer keeps his teammates’ spirits up during a pandemic
By Daedan Olander
Dec 24, 2020 4 p.m. MST
merlin_990695.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 6A team-by-team preseason capsules
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 2:01 p.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2020 MVPs stepped up in biggest moments leading respective teams to state titles
Davis’ Bizzy Arevalo, Olympus’ Emma Neff, Ridgeline’s Oakley Rasmussen, Morgan’s Capri Jones and Rowland Hall’s Summer Connery all made the biggest difference in leading their teams to state titles.
By James Edward
Nov 24, 2020 8 a.m. MST
merlin_2842290.jpg
Sports
Bombs away! Grace Nicol’s long-range shooting, overall versatility differentiated her in 2020 as she’s named Deseret News Ms. Soccer
A Utah State signee, Nicol’s overall game made her the “complete package” for the state champion Davis Darts.
By James Edward
Nov 24, 2020 7 a.m. MST
merlin_2838424.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Davis gets redemption against American Fork, claims 6A title on Annie Haycock’s OT goal
By James Edward
Oct 23, 2020 10:53 p.m. MDT
merlin_2830850.jpg
Sports
High school soccer: Fremont upsets Herriman in OT, Lone Peak survives in penalties in second round of 6A playoffs
By James Edward
Oct 13, 2020 9:11 p.m. MDT
merlin_2833388.jpg
Sports
High school football: Weber continues resurgence with big win over Davis 2 weeks after stunning loss to Layton
By Ryan Comer
Oct 2, 2020 10:53 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2020_09_25_at_1.28.20_PM.png
Sports
High school boys golf: 6A final region recaps
By James Edward
Oct 1, 2020 9:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_2831434.jpg
Sports
6A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Roy, Layton, Skyridge, Corner Canyon among the big winners as region play heats up
Roy edges Davis on gutsy two-point conversion attempt, with Weber suffering its first loss against winless Layton
By James Edward
Sept 19, 2020 9:36 a.m. MDT
merlin_2831466.jpg
Sports
High school football: Roy stuns Davis with 15 points in final 68 seconds for 48-47 win
By Ryan Comer
Sept 18, 2020 11:04 p.m. MDT
merlin_2829367.jpg
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: American Fork’s Maddux Madsen steals spotlight with whopping 9 TD passes
By James Edward
Sept 5, 2020 8:47 a.m. MDT
merlin_2826615.jpg
Sports
Top 20 performances of week 3 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Sept 2, 2020 12:22 p.m. MDT
merlin_2828545.jpg
Sports
High school girls soccer: Layton edges Davis on penalty kicks, knocks Darts from ranks of the unbeaten
The Lancers defeated the Darts 3-3 (4-3 on penalty kicks), and claimed sole possession of first place in Region 1.
By Trent Wood
Aug 27, 2020 8:43 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827921.jpg
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: Region 4 sweep again, highlighted by Corner Canyon dismantling Herriman and Skyridge rolling past Bingham
Corner Canyon, Lone Peak, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Skyridge and Westlake are all 2-0 after Week 2
By James Edward
Aug 22, 2020 9:22 a.m. MDT
merlin_2826757.jpg
Sports
6A high school football takeaways: Top-ranked teams roll as expected, while West, Granger among surprise Week 1 winners
6A elite, Corner Canyon, American Fork, East, Lone Peak all enjoy 20-plus point wins over quality programs
By James Edward
Aug 15, 2020 9:59 a.m. MDT
merlin_2826571.jpg
Sports
High school football: Dominant Davis defense steals spotlight in season-opening win over Herriman
Davis’ defense held Herriman to just 110 yards of total offense in the big Week 1 road win.
By James Edward
Aug 13, 2020 10:38 p.m. MDT
davis_logo.jpg
Sports
High school football: Davis Darts 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Davis Darts football team heading into the 2020 season.
By Ryan McDonald
Aug 11, 2020 4:19 p.m. MDT
merlin_3565.jpg
Sports
There isn’t a favorite to win Region 1 this season, nor should there be
No one associated with Region 1 has any idea how the region will turn out this year.
By Trent Wood
Aug 10, 2020 7:30 p.m. MDT
Screen_Shot_2020_08_06_at_9.34.06_AM.png
Sports
Deseret News Rewind: 2020 Utah high school football Top 25 countdown, Nos. 25-21
By High School Rewind
Aug 6, 2020 11:44 a.m. MDT
Load More