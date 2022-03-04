Westlake beat Davis 45-32 on Tuesday at the Huntsman Center to advance to the 6A semifinals.
The underclassmen-driven Ridgeline squad that starts four sophomores and a freshman showed that age is just a number in their 48-40 road victory over Davis Tuesday afternoon.
Thanks to a willful fourth-quarter performance, the Darts secured a 58-55 win to improve to 5-0 on the season and hand the Titans (4-1) their first loss of the year.
Former BYU star Patrick Fishburn makes cut at smoke-filled Utah Championship, other ex-Cougars come up short
A birdie on the 18th hole Friday at Oakridge Country Club means Fishburn will play on the weekend in Korn Ferry Tour event in Farmington.
Here are the golfers who will receive sponsor exemptions into the Utah Championship, plus a Daniel Summerhays update
The Utah Sports Commission announces that Zions Bank will remain the tournament’s presenting sponsor through 2023.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Darts trailed defending state champion Lone Peak by five strokes entering the day but rallied on the final four holes to win the title.
With a score of 60-55, the No. 7 seed Darts defeated No. 1 seed Westlake to win their first state championship since 2002.
The Darts defeated the Titans 51-41 Tuesday night, powered by junior guard Kylee Mabry’s 16 points.
Layton, West Jordan, Bingham and Corner Canyon open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 6A regions.
High school girls soccer: 2020 MVPs stepped up in biggest moments leading respective teams to state titles
Davis’ Bizzy Arevalo, Olympus’ Emma Neff, Ridgeline’s Oakley Rasmussen, Morgan’s Capri Jones and Rowland Hall’s Summer Connery all made the biggest difference in leading their teams to state titles.
Bombs away! Grace Nicol’s long-range shooting, overall versatility differentiated her in 2020 as she’s named Deseret News Ms. Soccer
A Utah State signee, Nicol’s overall game made her the “complete package” for the state champion Davis Darts.
6A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Roy, Layton, Skyridge, Corner Canyon among the big winners as region play heats up
Roy edges Davis on gutsy two-point conversion attempt, with Weber suffering its first loss against winless Layton
High school girls soccer: Layton edges Davis on penalty kicks, knocks Darts from ranks of the unbeaten
The Lancers defeated the Darts 3-3 (4-3 on penalty kicks), and claimed sole possession of first place in Region 1.
6A high school football takeaways: Region 4 sweep again, highlighted by Corner Canyon dismantling Herriman and Skyridge rolling past Bingham
Corner Canyon, Lone Peak, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Skyridge and Westlake are all 2-0 after Week 2
6A high school football takeaways: Top-ranked teams roll as expected, while West, Granger among surprise Week 1 winners
6A elite, Corner Canyon, American Fork, East, Lone Peak all enjoy 20-plus point wins over quality programs
Davis’ defense held Herriman to just 110 yards of total offense in the big Week 1 road win.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Davis Darts football team heading into the 2020 season.
No one associated with Region 1 has any idea how the region will turn out this year.