Deseret News

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs with the ball during a game against Arizona State.
College Football
QB drama takes center stage this week for Utes, Cougars and Aggies (and weekly predictions)
Utah, USU, BYU quarterbacks could be shuffled around for Boise State, USF, WSU.
By Dick Harmon
Sept 24, 2021 1:57 p.m. MDT
Deseret News
Deseret News announces new president and leadership changes
Robin Ritch was named president in a companywide announcement by Keith McMullin, CEO of Deseret Management Corp.
By Doug Wilks
April 14, 2021 1:29 p.m. MDT
Utah
Further scrutiny may be applied to deaths where law enforcement is involved
Utah House passes bill to require medical examiner to review cases involving police
By Hannah Petersen
Jan 19, 2021 4:30 p.m. MST
Deseret News
The future is about more
In the new year we will add a weekly print version for Utah readers, a separate weekly print newspaper for those beyond Utah’s borders and a monthly print magazine to be called Deseret.
By Doug Wilks
Oct 27, 2020 12:07 p.m. MDT
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
