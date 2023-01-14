Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 
April 2021 Get the digital edition of this month's issue plus access to every issue in the Deseret Magazine Archive.
Utah
Will the Great Salt Lake go up in dust?
The demise of Utah’s Great Salt Lake would have far-reaching consequences, affecting everything from tourism to public health.
By Lauren Steele
NFL
Lineage on the line
By Ethan Bauer
Faith
Religious disaffiliation is rising. Is there a path back to the fold?
By Ryan Burge
Also in this issue
Family
The secret to a lasting marriage? Maybe start with a big, cheap church wedding
Research shows that marriages that begin with big, cheap weddings last longer than others.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Family
Under one roof
In a time when “togetherness” can feel tough, multigenerational households are on the rise.
By Lois M. Collins
InDepth
Famous photographer Chris Burkard on risk, sacrifice and taking a career ‘plunge’
Chris Burkard began his career with a simple goal: become a photographer and use his job to see the world he couldn’t afford to see otherwise.
By Ethan Bauer
Family
The pursuit of ‘familist’ policies
Parents crave policies that help them raise their kids, rather than funneling them into day care.
By Brad Wilcox
Opinion
On Deb Haaland, Native American history and renewed hope
No longer invisible, new voices are rising from the land.
By Laura Tohe
InDepth
Inside the dismantling of one of Mexico’s most high-profile migrant camps
Rules at the border face a massive overhaul under President Joe Biden, who has already made moves to reverse numerous Trump-era policies meant to discourage illegal immigration.
By Erica Evans
Faith
A Christian survival guide for a secular age
America offers robust religious freedom protections. But that doesn’t mean people of faith shouldn’t be concerned about the future.
By Rod Dreher
Opinion
Is society stronger and life better with faith in it?
Faith and religious activity are not the only answer to what ails society, but they create valuable connections.
By Boyd Matheson, for the Deseret News
Faith
A light on a hill: Inside the making of ‘The Chosen’
Dallas Jenkins and the team behind ‘The Chosen’ are on a mission to bridge divides between the diverse faith groups that embrace the Bible’s New Testament.
By Erica Evans
Utah
A life of small miracles
Pamela Atkinson moves easily between corporate boardrooms, political offices and homeless camps.
By Lois M. Collins