Deseret Magazine - April 2022
Politics
Kyrsten Sinema refused to support filibuster reform. What is her end game?
The enigmatic Arizona senator is applauded by her supporters as principled and denounced by her critics as dangerously arrogant.
By Ethan Bauer
Perspective
The history of Black History Month — and why it’s so needed
By Jelani Cobb
The West
What ski towns tell us about the haves and have-nots
By Heather Hansman
Also in this issue
Culture
These older Americans aren’t giving up on love
It turns out the rules of engagement aren’t that different for older v. younger singles.
By Ethan Bauer
Politics
You — yes you — might be a bad citizen
There is such a thing as being a bad citizen, even among people we might otherwise think of as good neighbors.
By Tom Nichols
Perspective
Find unexpected common ground in politics
Those willing to set aside suspicions about their political opponents can find unexpected common ground.
By Tim Schultz
Politics
Inside the NRA’s high-caliber influence
Yes, the NRA has an outsized influence on American politics. Just not for the reasons you think it does.
By Matthew J. Lacombe
Politics
Schools are the new battleground in the culture wars. Could it define the midterms?
Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race is seen as a proof of concept by the GOP that pushing for parental rights resonates with voters.
By Benoît Morenne
Culture
Uncovering the stories of 88,000 photo negatives left behind
Photographs connect us to our ancestors — and to the broader story of humanity.
By Berkley Hudson
The West
What is a chuckwalla? You’re running out of time to find out
As the natural world changes, conservationists and scientists are changing their approach to saving species.
By Hannah Seo
Perspective
The simple pleasures of school pickup
Most parents dread the school car line: the long waits, the uncertainty. But I’ve found a silver lining to the daily task.
By Mya Jaradat
Family
American the childless
Pew Research Center says a growing share of adults don’t want to have kids — and some who have kids don’t want more.
By Lois M. Collins
Perspective
A case about egregious violations of religious rights is being ignored. Why?
It’s time for the Supreme Court to support the religious freedom of all Americans.
By Asma Uddin
Faith
Can American democracy exist without religion?
A new book by renowned scholar Robert Wuthnow explains why religious groups provide an extra set of checks and balances for America’s democratic system.
By Mya Jaradat
Culture
Sundance Institute leader talks diversity and the power of independent films
Betsy Wallace advocates the power of saying yes to build your career.
By Ethan Bauer
Q&A
A high-profile pastor’s prescription for the country: More conversations, fewer confrontations
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is a leading voice on religious freedom and immigration reform.
By Lois M. Collins