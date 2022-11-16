The enigmatic Arizona senator is applauded by her supporters as principled and denounced by her critics as dangerously arrogant.
Also in this issue
It turns out the rules of engagement aren’t that different for older v. younger singles.
There is such a thing as being a bad citizen, even among people we might otherwise think of as good neighbors.
Those willing to set aside suspicions about their political opponents can find unexpected common ground.
Yes, the NRA has an outsized influence on American politics. Just not for the reasons you think it does.
Glenn Youngkin’s upset victory in Virginia’s gubernatorial race is seen as a proof of concept by the GOP that pushing for parental rights resonates with voters.
Photographs connect us to our ancestors — and to the broader story of humanity.
As the natural world changes, conservationists and scientists are changing their approach to saving species.
Most parents dread the school car line: the long waits, the uncertainty. But I’ve found a silver lining to the daily task.
Pew Research Center says a growing share of adults don’t want to have kids — and some who have kids don’t want more.
It’s time for the Supreme Court to support the religious freedom of all Americans.
A new book by renowned scholar Robert Wuthnow explains why religious groups provide an extra set of checks and balances for America’s democratic system.
Betsy Wallace advocates the power of saying yes to build your career.
The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is a leading voice on religious freedom and immigration reform.