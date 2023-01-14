Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 
image.png
January-February 2021.jpg
January/February 2021 Get the digital edition of this month's issue plus access to every issue in the Deseret Magazine Archive.
010821_how_to_heal_america.jpg
InDepth
How to heal America’s partisan divide
We convened some of the nation’s leading writers, politicians, religious leaders and thinkers to find specific pathways to common ground.
By Jesse Hyde
AndyReid_thiot_22dec2020.jpg
Sports
The rehabilitator in chief
By Michael J. Mooney
GettyImages_1147599667.jpg
InDepth
The case for hard religion
By Yuval Levin
Past issues
DM20 Cover.jpg
December 2022
1121_BOOK.Final_cropped_cover_edited.jpg
November 2022
October_2022_Cover.jpg
October 2022
image (11).png
September 2022
July_August_2022_Cover.jpg
July/August 2022
June_2022_Cover.jpg
June 2022
Also in this issue
GettyImages_534826983.jpg
InDepth
Move over Martha Stewart. Internet tastemakers are breathing new life into family traditions
Brands like The House That Lars Built show how family traditions can fuel lifestyle bloggers’ success.
By Erica Evans
Desert_AbbyHuntsman.jpg
InDepth
What I’ve learned: Abby Huntsman
The rising media star’s decision to start over offers a lesson in gratitude and growth.
By Erica Evans
MHJ/DigitalVision Vectors via Getty Images
InDepth
How highly religious women are redefining feminism
A serious religious commitment seems to more adequately prepare women — and their husbands — to face working motherhood than liberal feminism.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
merlin_482567.jpg
Sports
How to lead: BYU’s Mark Pope on calling the shots
Pope won a national championship with the University of Kentucky and played for three different NBA teams during his playing career.
By Ethan Bauer
judicial_activism_ff.jpg
InDepth
How judicial activism on the right and left is threatening the Constitution
Judges aren’t supposed to make laws. They settle fights by interpreting them.
By Thomas B. Griffith
Billboard in Flagler, Colorado welcoming visitors
InDepth
Flagler, for free
While metro areas in the West can hardly keep up with growth, some rural communities are doing everything they can to create it.
By Sofia Jeremias
GettyImages_148001461.jpg
InDepth
The bittersweet rise of the backcountry
The increased popularity of backcountry touring is a double-edged sword — bringing welcomed business, but perhaps at the expense of safety — both skier and public.
By Tess Weaver Strokes, Contributor
20201219_DeseretMagazine_ElPastor_JoseAntonioGalvan_2461.jpg
Faith
The shepherd of Juarez
In one of the world’s deadliest cities, ravaged by the pandemic, Pastor Jose Antonio Galvan runs a 25-year experiment in mercy and radical empathy
By Chad Nielsen
021921_backstage_bachelor_rose.jpg
InDepth
The false intimacy of reality TV romance
Many leads on ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ have been religious. Why weren’t they portrayed that way?
By Nancy French
merlin_868911.jpg
InDepth
The Rev. Amos C. Brown: Our history is our present
A conversation with the NAACP leader and pastor
By Lois M. Collins