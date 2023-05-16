Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 
image.png
June 2023 Cover.jpg
June 2023 In-depth journalism. Unique voices. Principled points of view. Get Deseret Magazine delivered to your mailbox.
Vice President Mike Pence bows his head in prayer during a discussion with local faith leaders to encourage them to resume in-person church services in a responsible fashion in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday, May 8, 2020, in Urbandale, Iowa.
Politics
Mike Pence is on a mission
After testifying before a federal grand jury Thursday, the man once in Trump’s shadow has come to Utah on a potential mission to try and replace him.
By Michael J. Mooney
Ryan_Smith.jpg
Tech
Ryan Smith has a pitch
By McKay Coppins
DN_2022_changemakers_lead_image_f.jpg
The West
20 change-makers of the West
By Benoît Morenne and Sofia Jeremias
Past issues
March 2023 cover.jpg
March 2023
DM21.1.jpg
January/February 2023
DM20 Cover.jpg
December 2022
1121_BOOK.Final_cropped_cover_edited.jpg
November 2022
October_2022_Cover.jpg
October 2022
image (11).png
September 2022

VIEW ALL
Section 1
French_Trump_r1.jpg
Politics
Is Eric Zemmour the next Trump ... of France?
This right-wing TV personality could become France’s hottest presidential candidate.
By Benoît Morenne
Section 2
A_Prodigal_Mother.jpg
Family
The prodigal mother: How a parent’s addiction affects the children
Amid the detritus of her mother’s addiction, the author finds solace in the life she lost.
By Alexandra Rain
Section 3
Illustration of people talking
Politics
The Republican Party of today is barely recognizable. What is its future?
A journalist and historian of the right looks at the fate of the American conservative.
By Matthew Continetti
Section 4
neighborhood_flag.jpg
Perspective
Love thy Neighbor, America
Cross-class friendships foster economic mobility, and religious communities lead the way.
By Shaylyn Romney Garrett, Contributor