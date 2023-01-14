Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 
Family
The forever family
Ancestry, as we know it today, began with two companies coming together.
By Libby Copeland
InDepth
Standing in the shadow of Zion
By Ethan Bauer
Past issues
December 2022
November 2022
October 2022
September 2022
July/August 2022
June 2022
Also in this issue
InDepth
The joy of the big, messy family
These couples are embracing more children than is typical. Here’s why they’re bucking the trend.
By Bethany Mandel
Business
Vanessa Quigley on being a tech boss and mom of 7
Author, podcast host and Chatbooks co-founder Vanessa Quigley reflects on lessons learned.
By Erica Evans
InDepth
(Still) in this together
Despite a flood of hardships for families, some teens have found a silver lining a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
By Lois M. Collins
InDepth
How a high school dropout cracked the code to success
This Harvard faculty member believes we can all be dark horses, or someone who on paper shouldn’t succeed, but beats the odds and does.
By Lauren Steele
Media & Books
Words of wisdom from Greg McKeown
The author of “Essentialism” wants you to cut the word “priorities” out of your life.
By Jennifer Graham
InDepth
Religious liberty hangs in the balance this summer
Will the Supreme Court deliver?
By Josh Hammer
InDepth
An ode to love and loss
In the pandemic’s second wave, no city in America has been hit harder than Los Angeles. One of its most celebrated writers explores life in a city on hold, gripped by grief.
By Jesse Katz
Opinion
The self-silencing majority
In red America and blue America, an epidemic of self-censorship is threatening democracy.
By Bari Weiss
InDepth
The soul of society must not be outsourced
Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks was right when he said moral outsourcing leads to a society with no substance.
By Boyd Matheson, for the Deseret News
InDepth
King of the know-it-alls
Like other trivia nerds and game show superfans, I regarded my oddball command of facts a useless, superfluous skill. Then we all met Ken Jennings.
By Michael J. Mooney
Entertainment
Why this Latter-day Saint pop star left Los Angeles
Tiffany Houghton left it all behind in order to gain what she never thought possible.
By Erica Evans
InDepth
Amy Chua: The tiger mom looks back
The Deseret News spoke with Amy Chua about her recent books and the connection she feels with Latter-day Saints.
By Lois M. Collins