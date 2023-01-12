Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 
November 2021 Get the digital edition of this month's issue plus access to every issue in the Deseret Magazine Archive.
Perspective
Why the GOP shouldn’t want Trump to run again in 2024
Infighting among Republicans has become openly hostile. Can the party of Lincoln fight a path forward?
By Miles Taylor
U.S. & World
Escape from Afghanistan
By Scott Carrier
Coronavirus
Failed lessons from past pandemics
By Niall Ferguson
Also in this issue
Politics
Is Eric Zemmour the next Trump ... of France?
This right-wing TV personality could become France’s hottest presidential candidate.
By Benoît Morenne
Q&A
How the media lost touch with America
American journalism is in crisis. The economics are grim, driven by the failure of ad revenue, the demise of print and the dramatic reinvention of the information marketplace.
By Chad Nielsen
Culture
Do Christmas cards still matter?
Does the holiday tradition of sending Christmas cards still fulfill a valuable social role?
By Ethan Bauer
Coronavirus
What COVID-19 revealed about leadership
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Dr. Angela Dunn has learned a lot about leadership and healing.
By Benoît Morenne
Culture
Inside Thayne Jasperson and Broadway’s return
Broadway’s return sparks unique joy. Just ask Thayne Jasperson from “Hamilton.”
By Ethan Bauer
Perspective
My kid says ‘no one likes capitalism anymore.’ What am I supposed to do?
How to survive a holiday gathering when your daughter invites Karl Marx to the party.
By Jennifer Graham
Culture
Why other victims deserve as much coverage as missing white women
600,000 people go missing in the U.S. every year. News coverage likely impacts who is found.
By Heather Hansman
Family
Broken families, reunited. It starts with listening
Bringing an estranged family together takes time and care. But experts say it’s possible.
By Lois M. Collins
Family
How this Oklahoma ranch is using nuclear families to upend the foster care system
Most often sibling groups are either separated or tend to languish in foster care. Peppers Ranch is changing that.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
The West
The complicated ethics of creating fake snow
Is the cost of making snow at ski resorts worth the price?
By Frederick Reimers
Q&A
How a cancer survivor turned a bad diagnosis into life-changing work
Multiple myeloma survivor Jenny Ahlstrom says she finds healing through serving others.
By Lois M. Collins