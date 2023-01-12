The root of political tribalism isn’t in social media echo chambers — it’s deep inside ourselves.
Also in this issue
A silver lining of the prolonged pandemic might just be the way it rapidly reprioritized life choices toward the essentials — especially family.
One study found that in terms of damage to your health, loneliness was the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
Young Republicans are trying to pull their party into the future.
As more Latinos in the United States leave Catholicism, they are changing their politics that better align with conservative thinking on abortion, marriage and religious liberty. How are Republicans and Democrats responding?
As interest in electric vehicles grows, the infrastructure needed to support these cars and trucks is lagging behind.
Caldwell, Idaho, is one of the West’s fastest-growing cities. Its leaders and residents say that’s not always a good thing.
The American West has never been “no man’s land.”
In America today, many people treat politics, rather than religion, as the place to discover ultimate purpose and communion.
We need more conservative people, like many in Utah’s Carbon and Emery counties, to join the conversation about climate change.
It doesn’t seem to matter whether they are on campus four years, four days or four hours. Students are in charge.
The Rev. Theresa Dear, a leadership consultant and advocate, addresses faith, giving back and paying forward.