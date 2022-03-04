The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
“To be able to land him, he’s going to be integral to our franchise for years to come,” Detroit general manager Brad Holmes said of the former Desert Hills High star.
The Lions used the No. 7 overall pick on the former Oregon and Desert Hills High star and received high marks in articles that graded every pick.
Penei Sewell, described as a “dancing bear on the edge with ballerina-like feet and quickness,” becomes the first Deseret Hills High player to make the pros.
Twitter reacts to the Detroit Lions selecting former Desert Hills High offensive lineman Penei Sewell
Former Desert Hills High School and Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, considered by most experts to be the best offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL draft, was selected with the No. 7 pick by the Detroit Lions.
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick, while Desert Hills High offensive tackle Penei Sewell went No. 7 overall as the headliners of Utah prospects in this year’s NFL draft.
A roundup of recent seven-round NFL mock drafts indicates that as many as six or seven players with Utah connections could be selected in the 2021 NFL draft.
Months of speculation and projections concerning young NFL prospects will turn into reality, as the 2021 NFL draft plays out Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Cleveland.
The former Oregon and Desert Hills High star offensive tackle is rated by most as the top prospect at his position, and he’s expected to be a high first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
The former Desert Hills High and Oregon Ducks star is expected to be taken early in the draft.
Over the past five years, more football players who’ve prepped at Utah high schools have been taken in the NFL draft than any other time in history. This year could reset the bar, though.
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso marked the one-month countdown until the draft’s first round with a seven-round mock draft earlier this week, and it was kind to prospects from the state of Utah.
High school boys basketball: Reggie Newby’s 3-pointer punches Desert Hills’ ticket into 4A title game
Desert Hills boys basketball beats Juan Diego in the 4A semifinals of the 4A state tournament at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
Although Wilson has been getting all the buzz, Kiper called former Desert Hills High star offensive lineman Penei Sewell the very best nonquarterback prospect in the class.
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson believes Penei Sewell, Zach Wilson and Jay Tufele will all be top-25 picks
High school girls tennis: Desert Hills, Crimson Cliffs, Green Canyon among top contenders at 4A state tourney
Defending champion Desert Hills only returns two contributors from last year’s title team
4A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Sky View, Snow Canyon, Park City and Pine View just keep winning
The Bobcats, Warriors, Miners and Panthers are a combined 24-3 this season and stand atop their respective regions with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
Snow Canyon last earned a share of region title in 2003, but it edged Dixie and Pine View in coaches preseason voting
Here’s an in-depth look at the Desert Hills Thunder football team heading into the 2020 season.
Could two former Utah high school football players get selected in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL draft?
On Tuesday, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.’s list of the Top 25 prospects for next year was released.
High school sports 20 for 20: Desert Hills striker Ben Simister remains positive despite disappointment of canceled season
Ben Simister scored 21 goals as a junior and he was hoping to surpass that total this spring as the Thunder were one of the state title contenders
High school boys soccer: Weber, Brighton, Desert Hills, Judge Memorial and Layton Christian tabbed as preseason title favorites
There should be no shortage of challengers this season, though, through all five classifications