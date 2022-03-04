Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: Deseret Hills outlasts top seed Ridgeline in 2OT to claim 4A state championship
By Andy Griffin
Feb 23, 2022 6:23 p.m. MST
The Ridgeline girls basketball team advanced to the championship game after a 53-41 victory over Green Canyon in the 4A girls basketball state semifinals at Dixie State University in St. George.
High School Girls Basketball
High school girls basketball: 4A semifinal recap — top seeds Ridgeline, Desert Hills set for title game clash
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2022 6:24 p.m. MST
Alta’s Mallory Goodfellow traveled to Guatemala to help families with construction projects and donate her time to schools.
High School Girls Soccer
High school girls soccer: Inaugural Deseret News all-state Humanitarian of the Year award winners
By James Edward
Nov 24, 2021 7 a.m. MST
pine_view_logo.0__1_.jpg
High School Football
High school football: Pine View upsets Desert Hills in a thriller
By Justin Giles
Oct 29, 2021 10:33 p.m. MDT
Ridgeline players celebrate their 4A volleyball state championship win against Desert Hills.
High School Volleyball
High school volleyball: Ridgeline takes down Desert Hills to win 1st state title
By Tom Ripplinger
Oct 28, 2021 11:01 p.m. MDT
Juan Diego’s Niihau Siaou Chin and Ogden’s Eli Paredes go after the ball at Juan Diego.
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
sc_by_toni_herman.jpeg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
merlin_2871398.jpg
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 4A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
AP21116447336727_copy.jpg
NFL
Why Penei Sewell is a perfect fit on a young, experienced Detroit Lions offensive line
“To be able to land him, he’s going to be integral to our franchise for years to come,” Detroit general manager Brad Holmes said of the former Desert Hills High star.
By Brandon Judd
May 2, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
AP21120057008813.jpg
NFL
Why ‘bone-jarring blocker’ Penei Sewell earns high marks as the Lions’ top pick
The Lions used the No. 7 overall pick on the former Oregon and Desert Hills High star and received high marks in articles that graded every pick.
By Brandon Judd
April 30, 2021 4:37 p.m. MDT
AP21062775966220.jpg
NFL
2021 NFL draft: Penei Sewell ‘ready to run through the wall’ after going No. 7 to Detroit Lions
Penei Sewell, described as a “dancing bear on the edge with ballerina-like feet and quickness,” becomes the first Deseret Hills High player to make the pros.
By Brandon Judd
April 29, 2021 10:43 p.m. MDT
AP19347018478562.jpg
High School Sports
Twitter reacts to the Detroit Lions selecting former Desert Hills High offensive lineman Penei Sewell
Former Desert Hills High School and Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, considered by most experts to be the best offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL draft, was selected with the No. 7 pick by the Detroit Lions.
By Joe Coles
April 29, 2021 7:47 p.m. MDT
AP21120027870442.jpg
NFL
2021 NFL draft: Analyzing the first round
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick, while Desert Hills High offensive tackle Penei Sewell went No. 7 overall as the headliners of Utah prospects in this year’s NFL draft.
By Brandon Judd
April 29, 2021 6:41 p.m. MDT
pjimage__5__copy_4.jpg
NFL
One final NFL mock draft: Zach Wilson to Jets, Penei Sewell to Panthers, Dax Milne a third-rounder?
A roundup of recent seven-round NFL mock drafts indicates that as many as six or seven players with Utah connections could be selected in the 2021 NFL draft.
By Brandon Judd
April 29, 2021 10:57 a.m. MDT
AP21117742806189.jpg
NFL
Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 NFL draft
Months of speculation and projections concerning young NFL prospects will turn into reality, as the 2021 NFL draft plays out Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Cleveland.
By Brandon Judd
April 28, 2021 7 p.m. MDT
AP21116447336727.jpg
NFL
NFL draft: Where could Penei Sewell be headed? These teams are top suitors for the offensive tackle
The former Oregon and Desert Hills High star offensive tackle is rated by most as the top prospect at his position, and he’s expected to be a high first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
By Brandon Judd
April 27, 2021 8:16 p.m. MDT
AP19346466341906.jpg
NFL
What are the odds Penei Sewell will have a successful NFL career?
The former Desert Hills High and Oregon Ducks star is expected to be taken early in the draft.
By Ryan McDonald
April 22, 2021 7 a.m. MDT
Quarterback Zach Wilson throws during BYU pro day in Provo.
High School Football
NFL draft: Is this the best group of Utah high school-produced players ever?
Over the past five years, more football players who’ve prepped at Utah high schools have been taken in the NFL draft than any other time in history. This year could reset the bar, though.
By Brandon Judd
April 5, 2021 10:20 p.m. MDT
merlin_2855945.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:33 a.m. MDT
merlin_2860769.jpg
NFL
What BYU players and Utah ties are taken in this latest 7-round NFL mock draft?
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso marked the one-month countdown until the draft’s first round with a seven-round mock draft earlier this week, and it was kind to prospects from the state of Utah.
By Brandon Judd
March 31, 2021 11:06 a.m. MDT
kartchner_79.jpg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
merlin_2856167.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Cedar City ends 25-year state title drought, beats Desert Hills in 4A championship
By James Edward
March 3, 2021 5:54 p.m. MST
merlin_2855915.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Reggie Newby’s 3-pointer punches Desert Hills’ ticket into 4A title game
Desert Hills boys basketball beats Juan Diego in the 4A semifinals of the 4A state tournament at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.
By James Edward
March 2, 2021 8:49 p.m. MST
merlin_2855861.jpg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Sky View grinds out 4A semifinal win over Desert Hills with clutch 3-point shooting
By James Edward
March 2, 2021 6:08 p.m. MST
pjimage__13_.jpg
Sports
ESPN draft analysts dish thoughts on Zach Wilson, Penei Sewell
Although Wilson has been getting all the buzz, Kiper called former Desert Hills High star offensive lineman Penei Sewell the very best nonquarterback prospect in the class.
By Ryan McDonald
Dec 2, 2020 12:58 p.m. MST
merlin_1769343.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:31 p.m. MST
AP19346466341906.jpg
Sports
How many Utahns will be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft?
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson believes Penei Sewell, Zach Wilson and Jay Tufele will all be top-25 picks
By Trent Wood
Nov 4, 2020 8:09 a.m. MST
merlin_2837678.jpg
Sports
High school cross-country: Hurricane’s Caila Odekirk and Josh Armstrong sweep 4A titles as Region 9 teams dominate state meet
By James Edward
Oct 21, 2020 7:53 p.m. MDT
merlin_2835816.jpg
Sports
Girls tennis: Crimson Cliffs edges region foe Desert Hills to claim 4A state title
By Bruce Smith
Oct 10, 2020 9:15 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831262.jpg
Sports
4A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Ridgeline, Cedar City and Desert Hills run away with victories
By Trent Wood
Oct 10, 2020 10:27 a.m. MDT
desert_hills_logo.0.png
Sports
High school tennis: Desert Hills holds narrow lead at 4A state tourney as all 5 of its teams advance to semifinals
By Bruce Smith
Oct 9, 2020 8:47 p.m. MDT
merlin_68693.jpg
Sports
High school girls tennis: Desert Hills, Crimson Cliffs, Green Canyon among top contenders at 4A state tourney
Defending champion Desert Hills only returns two contributors from last year’s title team
By James Edward
Oct 5, 2020 5:09 p.m. MDT
merlin_2831280.jpg
Sports
4A high school football Week 7 takeaways: Sky View, Snow Canyon, Park City and Pine View just keep winning
The Bobcats, Warriors, Miners and Panthers are a combined 24-3 this season and stand atop their respective regions with three weeks remaining in the regular season.
By Trent Wood
Sept 26, 2020 9:55 a.m. MDT
AP20238435025860.jpg
Sports
‘He made his impact everlasting’: Oregon Ducks coach Mario Cristobal heaps praise on Penei Sewell
By Ryan McDonald
Sept 8, 2020 12:17 p.m. MDT
AP20237507746002.jpg
Sports
Former Desert Hills star Penei Sewell leaving Oregon Ducks, primed to be a top pick in 2021 NFL draft
By Ryan McDonald
Sept 7, 2020 12:05 p.m. MDT
AP20237507746002.jpg
Sports
Utahns Penei Sewell, Jay Tufele among AP preseason All-Americans not playing
By Associated Press
Aug 25, 2020 12:50 p.m. MDT
merlin_2827245.jpg
Sports
Utah high school volleyball teams grateful to be taking the court this fall led by usual cast of contenders
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2020 4:09 p.m. MDT
merlin_2826691.jpg
Sports
Top performances of Week 1 in Utah high school football
By James Edward
Aug 19, 2020 10:16 a.m. MDT
pjimage_copy_2.jpg
Sports
Snow Canyon hoping to end long region title drought in stacked Region 9
Snow Canyon last earned a share of region title in 2003, but it edged Dixie and Pine View in coaches preseason voting
By James Edward
July 31, 2020 4:08 p.m. MDT
desert_hills_logo.png
Sports
High school football: Desert Hills Thunder 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Desert Hills Thunder football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
July 29, 2020 10:49 a.m. MDT
pjimage.jpg
Sports
Could two former Utah high school football players get selected in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL draft?
On Tuesday, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.’s list of the Top 25 prospects for next year was released.
By Ryan McDonald
May 5, 2020 9:52 a.m. MDT
AP19346466341906.jpg
Sports
Could Desert Hills grad Penei Sewell be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft?
By Brandon Judd
April 27, 2020 1:09 p.m. MDT
merlin_654086.jpg
Sports
High school sports 20 for 20: Desert Hills striker Ben Simister remains positive despite disappointment of canceled season
Ben Simister scored 21 goals as a junior and he was hoping to surpass that total this spring as the Thunder were one of the state title contenders
By James Edward
April 16, 2020 3:17 p.m. MDT
merlin_1769547.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:03 a.m. MDT
merlin_1769437.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:03 a.m. MDT
AP19346466341906.jpg
Sports
Why Utah native Penei Sewell is college football’s top returning offensive lineman
By Brandon Judd
March 23, 2020 9:36 a.m. MDT
dc65a33879.jpeg
Sports
High school boys soccer: Weber, Brighton, Desert Hills, Judge Memorial and Layton Christian tabbed as preseason title favorites
There should be no shortage of challengers this season, though, through all five classifications
By Trent Wood
March 9, 2020 7:16 p.m. MDT
