High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Snow Canyon pulls away from Dixie to claim 4A state title, first in 20 years
By Andy Griffin
Feb 23, 2022 8:49 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: RPI rankings Saturday update — Davis reclaims top spot in 6A, Olympus the new No. 1 in 5A
By James Edward
Feb 5, 2022 1:26 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games — No. 1 Orem and Snow Canyon lose
By Tyler Haslam
Feb 4, 2022 11:46 p.m. MST
High School Sports
High school drill team: Dixie Jetettes 3-peat as 4A drill team state champs
By James Edward
Feb 4, 2022 5:27 p.m. MST
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Dixie grinds out win at Skyridge to advance to tournament final vs. Copper Hills
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2021 10:58 p.m. MST
High School Football
High school football: Ridgeline dominates its way to first 4A state championship in school history
By Tyler Haslam
Nov 12, 2021 4:17 p.m. MST
High School Football
High school football: Dixie starts strong, cruises past Pine View in 4A semifinals
By Justin Giles
Nov 5, 2021 10:31 p.m. MDT
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 18, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 4A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 4A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9:02 a.m. MDT
High School Boys Soccer
High school boys soccer: Ridgeline stuns Dixie, advances to 4A semifinals
By Justin Giles
May 12, 2021 8:57 p.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 4A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:33 a.m. MDT
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:03 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 4A team-by-team preseason capsules
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:31 p.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: 4A’s top seed Sky View sweeps Dixie to advance to semifinals
By David Anderson
Oct 27, 2020 8:30 p.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 8 takeaways: Bear River, Hurricane and Tooele return to win column, at last
By Trent Wood
Oct 3, 2020 11:11 a.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 6 takeaways: It was all about the last second thrillers, with 7 games decided by a touchdown or less
By Trent Wood
Sept 19, 2020 11:33 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Dixie rebounds nicely after incurring a rough start to the year
Three straight losses by a combined seven points to start the year worked to help galvanize the Flyers for the rest of the season
By Brandon Gurney
Sept 12, 2020 7:29 p.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football Week 5 takeaways: Region title races starting to take shape
Whether it be in Region 9, 10 or 11, title contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
By Trent Wood
Sept 12, 2020 10:08 a.m. MDT
Sports
4A high school football takeaways: Defending champion Sky View looks the part, while contenders like Ridgeline, Snow Canyon and Stansbury emerge
By Trent Wood
Sept 5, 2020 10:23 a.m. MDT
Sports
Deseret News Rewind: 2020 Utah high school football Top 25 countdown, Nos. 25-21
By High School Rewind
Aug 6, 2020 11:44 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Dixie Flyers 2020 preview
Here’s an in-depth look at the Dixie Flyers football team heading into the 2020 season.
By James Edward
Aug 3, 2020 5:10 p.m. MDT
Sports
Snow Canyon hoping to end long region title drought in stacked Region 9
Snow Canyon last earned a share of region title in 2003, but it edged Dixie and Pine View in coaches preseason voting
By James Edward
July 31, 2020 4:08 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school sports 20 for 20: Dixie’s Cooper Vest saddened by sports shutdown, but BYU commit shined in maybe his final game
Senior left hander struck out 20 batters in a one-hitter back in March, which may prove to be his final high school game in storied four-year career
By James Edward
April 1, 2020 2:13 p.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:03 a.m. MDT
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 4A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:03 a.m. MDT
Sports
High school boys basketball: Dixie Flyers live out their dreams, upset Sky View to win 4A state title
By Trent Wood
Feb 29, 2020 6 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Dixie survives against Juan Diego, advances to 4A state championship
By Trent Wood
Feb 28, 2020 10:29 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: Balanced scoring distribution leads Dixie to quarterfinal win over Green Canyon
By Joe Coles
Feb 27, 2020 4:50 p.m. MST
Sports
High school boys basketball: 4A state tournament quarterfinals capsules (+ predictions)
By Joe Coles
Feb 25, 2020 11:31 a.m. MST
Sports
High school drill: Dixie claims 4A state championship
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2020 5:13 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 2019 4A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 4A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:03 a.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: 2019 4A All-State Team
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches’ votes
By James Edward
Nov 26, 2019 8 a.m. MST
Sports
4A football semifinals: Lackluster 2nd half play capsizes Dixie
Dixie matched Sky View throughout the first half before it all unravelled in the second in taking a tough 49-21 loss in the 4A semifinal round on Friday.
By Brandon Gurney
Nov 15, 2019 10:12 p.m. MST
Sports
Critical second half defensive adjustments, turnovers and fourth down stops key to Sky View’s 4A semifinal win over Dixie
The Bobcats shut out the Flyers in the second half of their 49-21 semifinal victory
By Trent Wood
Nov 15, 2019 10:04 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: Sky View coasts past Dixie with dominant second half in 4A semifinal victory
Sky View outscored Dixie 28-0 in the second half to advance to the school’s first state championship game since 1987.
By James Edward
Nov 15, 2019 9:56 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 4A semifinal preview, Sky View vs. Dixie
By Joe Coles
Nov 14, 2019 8:22 p.m. MST
Sports
High school football: 4A quarterfinal preview, Stansbury at Dixie
Dixie is the big favorite to advance to its second straight 4A semifinal, but Stansbury is confident as well having won five straight
By James Edward
Nov 5, 2019 2:41 p.m. MST
Sports
High school girls soccer: Dixie tops Ben Lomond in the opening round of the 4A state tournament
The Flyers defeated the Scots 1-0, behind the scoring of Addi Snow, as well as the stout defensive play of goalkeeper Katie Mills and center back Macee McAllister
By Trent Wood
Oct 12, 2019 6:44 p.m. MDT
Sports
High school football: Double-overtime thriller between Desert Hills and Cedar City, slugfest between Mountain Crest and Green Canyon headline Week 6 action in 4A
The Thunder defeated the Reds 56-55 for their third region win of the year. The Mustangs, meanwhile, topped the Wolves, 6-0.
By Trent Wood
Sept 21, 2019 12:29 p.m. MDT
Sports
Deseret News Rewind: Previewing the top matchups of Week 3 in Utah high school football
By High School Rewind
Aug 27, 2019 12:55 p.m. MDT
Sports
Week 3 high school football class-by-class top 5 rankings
Here’s a look at the class-by-class high school football rankings after Week 2.
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2019 6:45 p.m. MDT
Sports
Video: Find out teams 15 to 6 in the Deseret News Rewind top 25 Utah high school football rankings
By High School Rewind
Aug 15, 2019 3:09 p.m. MDT
