The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
Dixie, Juan Diego and Sky View open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 4A regions.
Three straight losses by a combined seven points to start the year worked to help galvanize the Flyers for the rest of the season
Whether it be in Region 9, 10 or 11, title contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.
Here’s an in-depth look at the Dixie Flyers football team heading into the 2020 season.
Snow Canyon last earned a share of region title in 2003, but it edged Dixie and Pine View in coaches preseason voting
High school sports 20 for 20: Dixie’s Cooper Vest saddened by sports shutdown, but BYU commit shined in maybe his final game
Senior left hander struck out 20 batters in a one-hitter back in March, which may prove to be his final high school game in storied four-year career
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 4A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
The Deseret News all-state soccer teams are based on coaches’ votes
Dixie matched Sky View throughout the first half before it all unravelled in the second in taking a tough 49-21 loss in the 4A semifinal round on Friday.
Critical second half defensive adjustments, turnovers and fourth down stops key to Sky View’s 4A semifinal win over Dixie
The Bobcats shut out the Flyers in the second half of their 49-21 semifinal victory
Sky View outscored Dixie 28-0 in the second half to advance to the school’s first state championship game since 1987.
Dixie is the big favorite to advance to its second straight 4A semifinal, but Stansbury is confident as well having won five straight
The Flyers defeated the Scots 1-0, behind the scoring of Addi Snow, as well as the stout defensive play of goalkeeper Katie Mills and center back Macee McAllister
High school football: Double-overtime thriller between Desert Hills and Cedar City, slugfest between Mountain Crest and Green Canyon headline Week 6 action in 4A
The Thunder defeated the Reds 56-55 for their third region win of the year. The Mustangs, meanwhile, topped the Wolves, 6-0.
Here’s a look at the class-by-class high school football rankings after Week 2.