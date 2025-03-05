Seven schools in the Roy area were forced to cancel classes Wednesday after widespread internet and data outages.

The schools affected are:

Roy High School

Sandridge Jr. High School

Roy Jr. High School

Freedom Elementary School

Roy Elementary School

Hooper Elementary School

Municipal Elementary School

According to an alert sent to parents early Wednesday, district officials were notified late Tuesday night that "an on-site contractor inadvertently bored through multiple communication conduits" at 5600 S. 1900 West in Roy, "resulting in a widespread outage affecting data networks, telecommunications, and internet services."

The damaged fiber conduits, affecting CenturyLink and AT&T services, run east to west across 1900 West, the alert says, and had not been repaired as of 5:30 a.m. "Even if the fiber repair is completed in the next couple of hours, it will take significant time to get all systems up and running in our impacted schools," according to the district.

No information was immediately available about the construction activity which led to the outages.

This cancelation followed the cancelation of Weber School District's West Haven Elementary on Tuesday after a paper towel dispenser was set on fire in a bathroom, triggering the fire suppression system. That school is holding classes Wednesday, after the water and smoke damage cleanup.

