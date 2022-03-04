Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Screen_Shot_2022_02_26_at_10.37.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: San Juan captures 2A boys basketball crown
By David Anderson
Feb 26, 2022 10:39 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.0__5_.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: San Juan and Enterprise roll on to 2A state finals
By David Anderson
Feb 25, 2022 11:19 p.m. MST
Rowland Hall’s Samuel Andrew snags a rebound while South Sevier’s Keagan Heath applies pressure.
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 2A state quarterfinal roundup — Kanab upsets Millard, remaining top seeds move on
By David Anderson
Feb 24, 2022 7:13 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: Notes and highlights from Friday’s games, including Enterprise buzzer beater in 2A showdown
By James Edward
Jan 7, 2022 11:53 p.m. MST
merlin_797062.jpg
High School Football
High school football: 1A South should feature plenty of parity with Beaver finally out of the mix
Rather than starting down the gauntlet of Beaver football, the teams in the 1A South region find themselves in a playing field that is now stuffed full of parity.
By Tyler Haslam
July 24, 2021 6 p.m. MDT
jantzen.keisel.gunnison_...._from_McKenzie_Sanders.jpg
High School Baseball
High school baseball: Deseret News 2021 2A all-state team
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 17, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
Enterprise High School softball player Dykell Jones has been named the Deseret News 2A softball Player of the Year.
High School Softball
High school softball: Deseret News 2021 2A All-State team
The Deseret News All-State teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 9 a.m. MDT
The 2021 Deseret News softball Players of the Year include Riverton’s Kaysen Korth (6A), Spanish Fork’s Avery Sapp (5A), Tooele’s Attlyn Johnston (4A), Grantsville’s August Cowan (3A) and Enterprise’s Dykell Jones (2A).
High School Softball
High school softball: Driven and talented Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year led their teams to great success
The five Deseret News softball Players of the Year demonstrated a tremendous amount of poise and leadership.
By James Edward
June 15, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
Enterprise Wolves players celebrate after winning the 2A softball championship, beating Beaver 5-2 on May 15, 2021.
High School Softball
High school softball: Enterprise uses a strong second inning to take 2A title
Enterprise had itself an inning. That was the story of the 2A softball state tournament this weekend in Spanish Fork, as the Wolves took down region rival Beaver 5-2 to win the state championship.
By Tom Ripplinger
May 15, 2021 8:04 p.m. MDT
enterprise_logo.0.png
High School Softball
High school softball: Enterprise tops rival Beaver, secures berth in 2A state championship game
The Wolves’ potent offense proved to be too much for the Beavers in a 14-8 thrashing.
By Tom Ripplinger
May 14, 2021 8:27 p.m. MDT
from_Gary_Czenkus.jpg
High School Sports
2021 Deseret News boys basketball 2A All-State team
By James Edward
April 2, 2021 10:31 a.m. MDT
marci.richins_from_Mike_Grant.jpeg
Sports
2021 Deseret News girls basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2021 10:01 p.m. MDT
PicA_Enterprise.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Enterprise bumps off top seed Beaver, while Layton Christian earns shot at 2A championship
By David Anderson
Feb 24, 2021 12:01 a.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2A quarterfinal roundup — Top seed Beaver needs overtime to avoid early playoff exit
By James Edward
Feb 22, 2021 6:12 p.m. MST
unnamed_1.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: 2020 Class 2A team-by-team preseason capsules
Draper APA, North Summit, Layton Christian and Beaver open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 2A regions.
By James Edward and Matt Mundee
Nov 30, 2020 1:01 p.m. MST
IMG_3982.jpg
Sports
High school football: Full-strength Beaver steamrolls Enterprise in wet and windy 2A semifinal
Bigger stage, same old Beaver football domination. That was the story once again as Beaver rolled past Enterprise 40-13 to advance to next week’s 2A state championship.
By James Edward
Nov 7, 2020 4:10 p.m. MST
BeaverEnterprise.jpg
Sports
High school football: Top-ranked Beaver heads into 2A semifinals as massive favorite over Enterprise
Beaver rolls into Saturday’s 2A semifinals at Southern Utah University in the midst of a 24-game winning streak and is a massive favorite against underdog Enterprise.
By James Edward
Nov 3, 2020 3:55 p.m. MST
Shutterstockfootball.0.0_3.jpeg
Sports
MountainStar Healthcare’s Star Athletes of week 10 in Utah high school sports
By James Edward
Oct 19, 2020 7:28 p.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.0.0.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 9 takeaways: Manti prevails in OT thriller; Beaver stays undefeated
By Joe Coles
Oct 10, 2020 7:13 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football Week 6 takeaways: Top schools start to separate themselves as region play opens
By Joe Coles
Sept 19, 2020 7:50 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.0.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Explosive offenses lead the way in Week 5
By Joe Coles
Sept 12, 2020 8:22 a.m. MDT
AdobeStock_4611118.0.0_2.jpeg
Sports
3A/2A high school football takeaways: Juan Diego, Morgan earn first wins; North Sanpete and Beaver among unbeatens who rolled
By Joe Coles
Sept 5, 2020 8:26 a.m. MDT
merlin_2827245.jpg
Sports
Utah high school volleyball teams grateful to be taking the court this fall led by usual cast of contenders
By James Edward
Aug 24, 2020 4:09 p.m. MDT
KPZhYnaQ.jpeg
Sports
Defending state champion Beaver the runaway favorite to win 2A South region
By Ryan McDonald
July 24, 2020 3:27 p.m. MDT
unnamed_1.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News boys basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 26, 2020 8:01 a.m. MDT
MILLARD_GIRLS.jpg
Sports
2020 Deseret News girls basketball 2A all-state team
By James Edward
March 25, 2020 8:01 a.m. MDT
BEAVER_BOYS.jpg
Sports
High school boys basketball: Beaver takes down region rival Enterprise in 2A title bout
By David Anderson
Feb 22, 2020 11:40 p.m. MST
enterprise_logo.png
Sports
High school boys basketball: Enterprise outruns North Sevier in 2A semifinal victory
By David Anderson
Feb 21, 2020 10:41 p.m. MST
638ad36311.jpeg
Sports
High school girls basketball: Top seeds dominate in 2A first round, Parowan lone visiting team to win
Eight of the nine higher seeds prevailed in the first round of the 2A state tournament
By Deseret News
Feb 11, 2020 11:26 p.m. MST
merlin_1290993.jpg
Sports
High school drill: Kanab wins second straight 2A state title
Kanab swept the three categories to win the state championship, with Enterprise in second and North Summit in third
By James Edward
Jan 31, 2020 10:45 p.m. MST
ryker.albrecht.by.corny_norman..jpg
Sports
High school football: 2019 2A All-State team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 17, 2019 8 a.m. MST
pjimage.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball MVPs exemplified what it means to play at a championship level
Each player played at a championship level and made their team and school better, both on and off the court
By Joe Coles
Dec 10, 2019 8:15 a.m. MST
Sofie_Shurtliff.jpg
Sports
High school volleyball: 2019 2A all-state team
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.
By James Edward
Dec 10, 2019 8:01 a.m. MST
IMG_9791_2.jpeg
Sports
High school volleyball: Led by underclassmen, Enterprise wins another five-setter to claim 2A championship
By Joe Coles
Nov 2, 2019 10:37 p.m. MDT
