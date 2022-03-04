Rather than starting down the gauntlet of Beaver football, the teams in the 1A South region find themselves in a playing field that is now stuffed full of parity.
The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.
High school softball: Driven and talented Deseret News 2021 Players of the Year led their teams to great success
The five Deseret News softball Players of the Year demonstrated a tremendous amount of poise and leadership.
Enterprise had itself an inning. That was the story of the 2A softball state tournament this weekend in Spanish Fork, as the Wolves took down region rival Beaver 5-2 to win the state championship.
The Wolves’ potent offense proved to be too much for the Beavers in a 14-8 thrashing.
Draper APA, North Summit, Layton Christian and Beaver open the season as the boys basketball preseason favorites in their respective 2A regions.
Bigger stage, same old Beaver football domination. That was the story once again as Beaver rolled past Enterprise 40-13 to advance to next week’s 2A state championship.
High school football: Top-ranked Beaver heads into 2A semifinals as massive favorite over Enterprise
Beaver rolls into Saturday’s 2A semifinals at Southern Utah University in the midst of a 24-game winning streak and is a massive favorite against underdog Enterprise.
High school girls basketball: Top seeds dominate in 2A first round, Parowan lone visiting team to win
Eight of the nine higher seeds prevailed in the first round of the 2A state tournament
Kanab swept the three categories to win the state championship, with Enterprise in second and North Summit in third
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Football Team, featuring MVP, first team, second team and honorable mention.
Each player played at a championship level and made their team and school better, both on and off the court
Here’s a complete list of the Deseret News 2A All-State Volleyball Team, featuring MVPs, first team, second team, third team and honorable mention.