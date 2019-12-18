 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Amazon just released an Alexa feature that will help change subjects during Christmas arguments

Amazon’s Alexa can change the subect during family debates

By Herb Scribner
A child holds his Amazon Echo Dot in Kennesaw, Ga. A fake Amazon Alexa setup app has been climbing the charts recently.
A child holds his Amazon Echo Dot in Kennesaw, Ga.
Mike Stewart, Associated Press

Stuck in an argument this Christmas? Amazon’s Alexa device can help you change the subject, Yahoo Finance reports.

What’s going on: Amazon researched how often there can be family fights on Christmas and discovered that 6:30 p.m. is the most likely time where fights break out.

  • Amazon decided to release a feature that allows the smart speakers to change the subject, Yahoo Finance reports.
  • The phrase “Alexa, change the subject” will allow the device to spark up a new debate, asking its own question like, “Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie?” or “What would your superpower be and why?”
  • Amazon could also ask about your celebrity crush, or whether jam or cream could be added to a scone first, Yahoo Finance reports.

What they’re saying: “Despite the Christmas spin, the service is for life, not just for Christmas, and can be used any time when there’s a need to break up some tension,” according to the Inquirer.

Other features: Per CNET, Amazon’s Alexa can do a number of other things to help keep the holiday spirit alive in your home, including:

  • Control Christmas smart lights
  • Track Amazon gift packages
  • Play Christmas music
  • Send holiday greeting cards
  • Ask about the days until Christmas
  • Allow Alexa to read “The Night Before Christmas.”
  • Add food to your shopping list.

Next Up In Entertainment

The Latest

What Sen. Mike Lee asked Attorney General Merrick Garland about the FBI ‘intimidating’ parents

By Dennis Romboy

High school cross-country: Cedar City’s Carissa Hofeling, Logan Peel sweep 4A titles, (with complete results)

By James Edward

High school cross-country: Bryce Valley boys win first-ever 1A state title, Panguitch girls repeat (with complete results)

By James Edward

Robinhood shares are tanking. What does this mean for Shiba Inu?

By Herb Scribner

High school cross-country: Dynasties born and reborn at 5A state championship meet (with complete results)

By Tyler Haslam

He won $20,000. But for this former BYU opera singer, that wasn’t even the best part

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson