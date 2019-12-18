Amazon just released an Alexa feature that will help change subjects during Christmas arguments

Stuck in an argument this Christmas? Amazon’s Alexa device can help you change the subject, Yahoo Finance reports.

What’s going on: Amazon researched how often there can be family fights on Christmas and discovered that 6:30 p.m. is the most likely time where fights break out.

Amazon decided to release a feature that allows the smart speakers to change the subject, Yahoo Finance reports.

The phrase “Alexa, change the subject” will allow the device to spark up a new debate, asking its own question like, “Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie?” or “What would your superpower be and why?”

Amazon could also ask about your celebrity crush, or whether jam or cream could be added to a scone first, Yahoo Finance reports.

What they’re saying: “Despite the Christmas spin, the service is for life, not just for Christmas, and can be used any time when there’s a need to break up some tension,” according to the Inquirer.

Other features: Per CNET, Amazon’s Alexa can do a number of other things to help keep the holiday spirit alive in your home, including: