Rihanna, LeBron James honor Kobe Bryant in new Instagram posts

Rihanna and LeBron James recently shared new Instagram posts to comment on the passing of Kobe Bryant.

What’s going on: On Sunday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a tragic helicopter crash, which killed nine people total.

Rihanna, who would frequently attend NBA games, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram about Kobe Bryant.

Rihanna: “still doesn’t feel real...still can’t find the right words. We miss you man! May God have mercy on the Bryant family and the families of all the souls we lost!”

LeBron: LeBron James has shared a pair of Instagram posts about Bryant, too.

James: “I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. ... I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! . Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️ #Gigi4Life❤️ James: “♾ my brother!! I love you man!!”

More reactions: Bryant’s death has sent shockwaves throughout the United States and world. Plenty of NBA stars — Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley — and legends — like Michael Jordan — reacted in the immediate aftermath of the news.