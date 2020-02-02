Facebook Twitter
Millennials and Gen Z listen to more audio than boomers, iHeartMedia leader says

Gayle Troberman, CMO of iHeartMedia, told Silicon Slopes Tech Summit attendees that millennials and Generation Z embrace audio more than baby boomers

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 Feb 2, 2020 9 a.m. MST
Herb Scribner, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — Gayle Troberman, the chief marketing officer of iHeartMedia, revealed that young generations embrace audio more than older generations.

What happened: Troberman, who spoke Thursday morning at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit, told a crowd of thousands at the Salt Palace Convention Center that audio has become a huge driver in spreading information, entertainment and products.

  • Troberman said streaming content has risen 43% alone in the last two years.
  • Troberman said about 1 in 3 (32%) listen to podcasts actively.
  • Generations: Troberman shared a slide at her event based on iHeartMedia data that broke down how often people listen to audio by generation.

Average hours: The chart showed average hours listened per week.

  • Total: 17.2
  • Generation Z: 18.1
  • Millennials: 18.8
  • Generation X: 17.3
  • Boomers: 15.0

Daily time: The chart showed daily time (by hour) people spent listening to audio.

  • Total: 2.5 (week), 2.5 (weekend)
  • 13-17 year olds: 2.6 (week), 2.7 (weekend)
  • 18-34 year olds: 2.7 (week), 2.6 (weekend)
  • 25-54 year olds: 2.5 (week), 2.4 (weekend)
  • 55-64 year olds: 2.1 (week), 2.3 (weekend)
