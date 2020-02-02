Millennials and Gen Z listen to more audio than boomers, iHeartMedia leader says
Gayle Troberman, CMO of iHeartMedia, told Silicon Slopes Tech Summit attendees that millennials and Generation Z embrace audio more than baby boomers
SALT LAKE CITY — Gayle Troberman, the chief marketing officer of iHeartMedia, revealed that young generations embrace audio more than older generations.
What happened: Troberman, who spoke Thursday morning at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit, told a crowd of thousands at the Salt Palace Convention Center that audio has become a huge driver in spreading information, entertainment and products.
- Troberman said streaming content has risen 43% alone in the last two years.
- Troberman said about 1 in 3 (32%) listen to podcasts actively.
- Generations: Troberman shared a slide at her event based on iHeartMedia data that broke down how often people listen to audio by generation.
Millennials and Gen Z listening to more audio than boomers. #SSTS20 pic.twitter.com/8vsV0AT66Y— Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) January 30, 2020
Average hours: The chart showed average hours listened per week.
- Total: 17.2
- Generation Z: 18.1
- Millennials: 18.8
- Generation X: 17.3
- Boomers: 15.0
Daily time: The chart showed daily time (by hour) people spent listening to audio.
- Total: 2.5 (week), 2.5 (weekend)
- 13-17 year olds: 2.6 (week), 2.7 (weekend)
- 18-34 year olds: 2.7 (week), 2.6 (weekend)
- 25-54 year olds: 2.5 (week), 2.4 (weekend)
- 55-64 year olds: 2.1 (week), 2.3 (weekend)
