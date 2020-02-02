Millennials and Gen Z listen to more audio than boomers, iHeartMedia leader says

SALT LAKE CITY — Gayle Troberman, the chief marketing officer of iHeartMedia, revealed that young generations embrace audio more than older generations.

What happened: Troberman, who spoke Thursday morning at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit, told a crowd of thousands at the Salt Palace Convention Center that audio has become a huge driver in spreading information, entertainment and products.



Troberman said streaming content has risen 43% alone in the last two years.

Troberman said about 1 in 3 (32%) listen to podcasts actively.

Generations: Troberman shared a slide at her event based on iHeartMedia data that broke down how often people listen to audio by generation.

Millennials and Gen Z listening to more audio than boomers. #SSTS20 pic.twitter.com/8vsV0AT66Y — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) January 30, 2020

Average hours: The chart showed average hours listened per week.



Total: 17.2

Generation Z: 18.1

Millennials: 18.8

Generation X: 17.3

Boomers: 15.0

Daily time: The chart showed daily time (by hour) people spent listening to audio.

