Did Disney World halt the sale of annual passes?

Sale of annual passes halted again as Disney world prepares for holiday season.

By Gitanjali Poonia
Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Thursday, July 2, 2020. According to a Fox Business report, several tiers of the annual passes at Disney World are not available at the moment.
John Raoux, Associated Press

If you love going to Disney World during the holidays, then you may be out of luck.

According to a Fox Business report, several tiers of the annual passes are not available at the moment. Basic tier passes are available to Florida residents but the higher tier passes simply can’t be purchased.

  • “As always, we remain very focused on providing a great Guest experience. As we continue to manage attendance using our theme park reservation system, certain tickets may be unavailable for purchase on select future dates, including upcoming holiday periods, based on reservation availability,” said Disney World, according to WDWNT, a top Disney Parks news website.

The Walt Disney World website shows the Disney Pirate Pass ($699), the Disney Sorcerer Pass ($899) and the Disney Incredi Pass ($1,299) as unavailable.

  • The Disney Pixie Dust Pass ($399) is available for Florida residents.
  • Each tier is also subject to blackout dates. The following dates are unavailable: Nov. 22, Nov. 23, Nov. 26, Dec. 20, Dec. 28, Dec. 29, and Dec. 30.

The Walt Disney World website doesn't state when the passes will be available for purchase. Though guests who already own annual passes can renew them.

The sale of passes was previously halted at the start of the pandemic. But Disney resumed selling them earlier this year, per Fox Business.

