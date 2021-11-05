Why people are mad at Chris Pratt for his new Instagram post about his family

Chris Pratt has been feeling the brunt of social media backlash after he thanked Katherine Schwarzenegger for giving him a daughter, ignoring his son, whose mother is Anna Faris.

Here’s how it started. Pratt posted a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger on social media. The photo showed the couple hugging, smiling and being all ... lovey-dovey ... with each other.

“Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?” he captioned the photo. “We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!”

But Pratt did not acknowledge his son, Jack, whose mother is Pratt’s ex-wife Anna Faris. Social media slammed Pratt for praising his daughter and not mentioning his son, per Fox News.

The use of the term “healthy” daughter struck a nerve with some viewers of the photo, too, since Pratt’s son Jack has faced a number of health issues because he was born prematurely, according to Page Six.

Per Jezebel, the internet rushed to Faris’ defense, slamming Pratt for the use of the word “healthy” and for not acknowledging his son.