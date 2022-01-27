Minnie Mouse to wear a pantsuit for the very first time

Minnie Mouse is known for her signature style — a red and white polka dot dress. She switches it up from time to time but that has been her outfit for decades.

In honor of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary, Minnie Mouse is getting her first pantsuit, Disneyland announced via Twitter.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

In a sneak peek of what’s to come, Disneyland Paris posted a photo on Twitter that showed Minnie Mouse appearing to wear a blue pantsuit with polka dots, of course.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse,” McCartney said in a statement published by D23, the official Disney fan club. “Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”