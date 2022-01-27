 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Minnie Mouse to wear a pantsuit for the very first time

Minnie Mouse is getting a big makeover

By Gitanjali Poonia
Minnie mouse waving at visitors.
The iconic cartoon character Minnie Mouse waves to visitors at the Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday, June 18, 2020. On Thursday, the parks announced that Minnie Mouse is getting a makeover.
Kin Cheung, Associated Press

Minnie Mouse is known for her signature style — a red and white polka dot dress. She switches it up from time to time but that has been her outfit for decades.

In honor of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary, Minnie Mouse is getting her first pantsuit, Disneyland announced via Twitter.

In a sneak peek of what’s to come, Disneyland Paris posted a photo on Twitter that showed Minnie Mouse appearing to wear a blue pantsuit with polka dots, of course.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse,” McCartney said in a statement published by D23, the official Disney fan club. “Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

  • “I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes — a blue tuxedo — using responsibly sourced fabrics,” the designer said. “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation.”
  • “She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March 2022,” McCartney noted. “I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!”

