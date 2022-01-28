When will Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ be released? Here’s what we know

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been working on “Donda 2,” a sequel to “Donda” which earned three more Grammy nominations, and he said it’s coming out next month.

On Sunday morning, he announced that his first sequel album is set to release on Feb. 22, coinciding with the U.S.’s first Pluto return, which he posted about on his story, per Complex.

A Pluto return happens when a “heavenly body” passes all of the 12 astrological signs and returns to the same sign it was in when it was born. It occurs every 248 years.

“Pluto returns are about the ends of empires, the changing of guards, and the transfer of power,” astrologer Dana DeFranco told Bustle. “America has Pluto in Capricorn in the second house of money, property, security and values. Capricorn is the sign of infrastructure, hard work and earning your keep. These concepts relate to traditional American values and the American dream.”

Per Variety, the announcement was made via Instagram with a picture of his Chicago childhood home on fire. In the caption, he also said that it will be executive produced by Future, who is known to produce emotive records (and who previously released an album named “Pluto”).