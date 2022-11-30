Everything we know about ‘That ’70s Show’ spinoff

The Formans from “That ’70s Show” are coming back in a brand new spinoff.

Netflix released the first teaser for “That ’90s Show” on Tuesday, with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who play the iconic Red and Kitty. But this time around, the duo are playing grandparents in charge of another group of teenagers.

“That ’70s Show” was released in 1990 and followed the lives of a group of teens who lives in suburban Wisconsin in the ’70s, per People. It went on for eight seasons, ending in May 2006.

Although there was a one-season sequel, “That ’80s Show,” that aired in 2002, Netflix announced its plans of developing another spinoff last year.

Who will be in ‘That ’90s Show’?

The original cast members like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace and Wilmer Valderrama will make an appearance on the spinoff, even if it's only for one of the 10 episodes, according to CNN.

“It was super nostalgic and really odd. Going back into the basement — just going back into the set was weird,” Kutcher, 44, told “Entertainment Tonight.” “And then being around everyone, it’s just bizarre.”

Danny Masterson, who played Hyde in the original series, is noticeably absent after he was fired from “The Ranch” over sexual assault allegations, per MovieWeb.

On Wednesday, his rape trial was declared a mistrial by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo as jurors found themselves in a hopeless deadlock, according to Fox News. A retrial date is set for March 27, 2023.

The new show takes in the year 1995, 15 years after the original series. Eric and Donna are married and have a teenage daughter Leia, played by Callie Haverda, according to TVLine.

Other members of her adolescent entourage feature new faces like Ashley Aufderheide, Maxwell Donovan, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Andrea Anders.

Here’s a first look at the show.

What is ‘That ’90s Show’ about?

In the teaser, viewers get a glimpse of Kitty saying: “OK, kids. The basement is all yours,” while Red put down strict rules for no partying. Of course, the teens get rowdy and dance around with their red solo cups.

“Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Aufderheide). With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Doi), and the charming Jay (Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago,” a description of the series said, per People.

“Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well ... Red.”

Created by Bonnie and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner, the show hits Netflix on Jan. 19, 2023.

“That ’90s Show” is rated TV-14 for language and substances. Parents are strongly cautioned.