What are people saying about Enola Holmes 2?

Enola Holmes 2 was released on Netflix this week and critics are reporting that the show is clever, charming and fun.

The sequel continues to tell the story of Enola Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown, who is out to make a name for herself.

Despite being the younger sister of the famous detective, Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill.

What is it rated?

The New York Times reported that the show is rated PG-13 for some violence.

The first Enola Holmes film on Netflix received the same rating for some violence and bloody images. The show ended up receiving a score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 70% audience score.

The Los Angeles Times reported that show centers on Enola Holmes’ efforts to take on the clients that can’t afford to seek her brother, Sherlock Holmes’s, help in solving a case. As the heroine investigates a missing-person case she finds her way into an even bigger case: the mysterious injuries of female match factory workers.

What are people saying?

Other big names are starring in the film alongside the main characters, namely Helena Bonham Carter. Her tenure in the industry has produced iconic roles, including antagonist Bellatrix Lestrange in the popular Harry Potter franchise.

Vulture reported that the performances from Carter, Brown and the cast as a whole give the show a charming feel and that the strength in the show lies in the actors especially Brown.

The film’s lead, Brown, gave an “understated, playful performance” in the popular sequel according to the NYT.

The stars of the show bring the charm

Many people are commenting not only on the film’s sequel but also on the stars who play in it and their offscreen friendship that resembles the show’s brother, sister dynamic.

E News reported that with Brown being 18 years old and Cavill being 29 years old, their dynamic has been described by Brown as a “real adult relationship.”

“With Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really healthy one,” Brown said. “One that we have terms and conditions. I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me.”

TikTok users were also impressed during the press tour with the chivalry Cavill displayed towards Brown. One user posted a TikTok with the caption saying, “henry cavill being the perfect gentleman to enola holmes co-star little sister millie bobby brown.”