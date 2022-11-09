AMC partners with Zoom to create theater conference rooms

AMC Theatres and Zoom are partnering to turn theaters into conference rooms, allowing companies to block out times across theaters for virtual events.

The partnership was designed to bring people together for “cohesive virtual and in-person events and meeting experiences,” per CNET.

CEO of AMC Adam Aron said in a statement that the reasoning for this partnership was because of the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic. “So many of us know how vital Zoom is in managing our enterprises,” he said, per Variety.

When will AMC and Zoom’s partnership start?

According to Variety, this program will begin sometime in 2023 in about 17 AMC theaters in the U.S. and will hold conference calls in various locations.

How will reservations work?

Companies will be able to make reservations online for up to three hours at their choice of theater, per CNN-News 18.

Theaters can hold 75 to 150 people, depending on the location, and users will be provided with necessary equipment as well as food options, possible movie viewings and added costs for concierge handling.

Why did AMC partner with Zoom?

The partnership with Zoom is a recent move by AMC to overcome its high debt and recover from the pandemic, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The company have also encouraged AMC popcorn to be sold in stores and created a stock dividend to avoid bankruptcy.

AMC faced a threat of bankruptcy in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per CBS News. The theater chain lost $4.6 billion in 2020 after the pandemic shut down some theaters. AMC is the world’s largest theater chain, and theater closures were detrimental to the company’s profits.