The 2023 Golden Globe nominations have been announced

Nominations for the 80th Annual Golden Globe awards were announced on Monday.
The ceremony, which was not broadcast on NBC last January over a controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will once again air on NBC, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, per The New York Times.
Among nominated movies are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “The Fabelmans,” “Elvis” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
The controversial Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” is nominated for various awards including best television limited series and best performance by an actor in a limited series.
And Brenden Fraser, who previously said he would not attend the awards ceremony even if he got nominated, is among the nominees for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, for his performance in “The Whale.”
Here are all the 2023 Golden Globe nominations for film and television.
Film
Best Motion Picture — Drama
- “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
- “Elvis.”
- “The Fabelmans.”
- “Tár.”
- “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- “Babylon.”
- “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
- “Triangle of Sadness”
Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language
- “RRR” (India).
- “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany).
- “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina).
- “Close” (Belgium).
- “Decision to Leave” (South Korea).
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”
- “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.”
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.”
- “Turning Red.”
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”).
- “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro and Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”).
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”).
- “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”).
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”).
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Todd Field, “Tár.”
- Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once..”
- Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
- Sarah Polley, “Women Talking.”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
- Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness.”
- Carey Mulligan, “She Said.”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- Brad Pitt, “Babylon.”
- Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse.”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Cate Blanchett, “Tár.”
- Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light.”
- Viola Davis, “The Woman King.”
- Ana de Armas, “Blonde.”
- Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans.”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
- Austin Butler, “Elvis.”
- Brendan Fraser, “The Whale.”
- Hugh Jackman, “The Son.”
- Bill Nighy, “Living.”
- Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection.”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”
- Margot Robbie, “Babylon.”
- Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu.”
- Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You Leo Grande.”
- Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva, “Babylon.”
- Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”
- Adam Driver, “White Noise.”
- Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu.”
Best Director — Motion Picture
- James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
- Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis.”
- Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
- Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”
Best Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking.”
- Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon.”
- John Williams, “The Fabelmans.”
- Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
Television
Best Television Series Drama
- “Better Call Saul.”
- “The Crown.”
- “House of the Dragon.”
- “Ozark.”
- “Severance.”
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- “Abbott Elementary.”
- “The Bear.”
- “Hacks.”
- “Only Murders in the Building.”
- “Wednesday.”
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- “Black Bird.”
- “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”
- “Pam and Tommy.”
- “The Dropout.”
- “The White Lotus: Sicily.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary.”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant.”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building.”
- Jenny Ortega, “Wednesday.”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”
- Bill Hader, “Barry.”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building.”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building.”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
- Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon.”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark.”
- Imelda Staunton, “The Crown.”
- Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily.”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man.”
- Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone.”
- Diego Luna, “Andor.”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul.”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy.”
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna.”
- Lily James, “Pam and Tommy.”
- Julia Roberts, “Gaslit.”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Egerton, “Black Bird.”
- Colin Firth, “The Staircase.”
- Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven.”
- Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”
- Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical — Comedy or Drama Television Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown.”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks.”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark.”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary.”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary.”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus.”
- Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble.”
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven.”
- Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”
- Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus.”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus.”
- Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient.”
- Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird.”
- Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”
- Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy.”