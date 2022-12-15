6 new Netflix movies to watch this holiday season

Nothing like watching a movie with the family during the holidays. Netflix has lined up a series of releases to get into the holiday spirit.

Whether it's reimagined classics like “Matilda” and “Pinocchio” or Christmas romantic comedies like “Christmas With You,” here’s a list of six movies to watch.

‘Falling for Christmas’

Synopsis: In this film, Lindsay Lohan stars as “a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets into a skiing accident, according to Netflix. After suffering from total amnesia, she “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Release date: Nov. 10 on Netflix.

Rating: TV-PG for fear. Parental guidance is suggested.

‘Christmas With You’

Synopsis: “Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love,” per Netflix.

Release date: Nov. 17 on Netflix.

Rating: TV-PG for substances. Parental guidance suggested.

‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’

Synopsis: “Directed by Stephen Donnelly, Charles Dickens’ ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-traveling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. With his very soul on the line, Scrooge has but one Christmas Eve left to face his past and build a better future,” Netflix said in a press release.

Release date: Dec. 2 on Netflix.

Rating: TV-Y7, which means it is suitable for ages 7 and up, for fear.

‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’

Synopsis: Per Netflix, “Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.”

Release date: Dec. 9 on Netflix.

Rating: PG for dark thematic material, violence, peril, some rude humor and brief smoking.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Synopsis: “World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends,” according to the Netflix description.

Release date: Dec. 23 on Netflix and in select theaters for one week.

Rating: PG-13 for strong language, some violence, sexual material and drug content.

‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’

Synopsis: The film “tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results,” Netflix said in a press release.

Release date: Dec. 9 in select theaters and Dec. 25 on Netflix.

Rating: PG for thematic elements, exaggerated bullying and some language.