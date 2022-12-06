‘GMA3’ anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach benched from hosting amid rumors of romantic relationship

ABC pulled afternoon anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach from ABC News’ daytime show, “GMA3,” on Monday after the pair’s alleged romantic relationship was revealed in a series of tabloid photos last week.

ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staff in an editorial call that Holmes and Robach will be taken off the air until the network weighs the impact the hosts’ relationship has had on the program. According to Variety, ABC News was concerned the relationship had become “an internal and external disruption,” and “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.”

Godwin told ABC employees that the co-hosts had not violated any company policies and asked them to “stop whispering about it in the hallways,” per The New York Times. She said that making a decision will not be easy, but “necessary for the brand.”

“I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization. And so, for now, I am going to take Amy and TJ off the air, while we figure this out,” Godwin said, per CNN.

Last week, Holmes’ and Robach’s relationship was reported by the Daily Mail. Both Holmes and Robach are married, according to The New York Times. The anchors both appeared on “GMA3” last week after their relationship was announced.

Until a decision is made, ABC News correspondents Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will host the afternoon program.

According to The New York Times, a representative for Holmes and Robach said, “They had been close friends for many years but this relationship started over the past few months, after they separated from their respective spouses in August. They had not told anyone, even at ABC, because they were waiting until they both were divorced.”